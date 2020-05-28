 Skip to content
(The Cut)   "Two hundred thousand years ago on the plains of Africa, people had sex when there were no lions around. If someone saw a lion, no one got very hard or wet until it went away"   (thecut.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then someone wrote a song about it.

/A-wimoweh, a-wimoweh...
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having seen Tiger King, I'm not so sure I believe this headline.

/The meth can apparently counteract the fear boners
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you are locked down with your partner for weeks and have no sex drive there likely isn't much there.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I tried the "involuntary biological impulse" line while in college.

/never worked
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't find that line of reasoning persuasive.  Lions are ubiquitous in their ranges.  They wander right up to herds of prey animals all the time.  And the herds generally ignore them unless the lions are doing obviously hunting-related behaviors.  If you are not boinking until the area is completely lion-free, you are never boinking.

Also, most predated hominids have signs of being killed by leopards or large birds, not lions.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.


How is your health?  Do you lift weights or play a competitive sport?  Those things have a profound effect on your libido.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every ad imbedded in that article had a picture of Anna Kendrick, so someone is clearly trying to help with the libido situation.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Every ad imbedded in that article had a picture of Anna Kendrick, so someone is clearly trying to help with the libido situation.


I find that woman so annoying that she's even out of hate fark territory.
 
gregscott
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This probably wasn't strictly true. However, people who tend to have sex when there is a lion nearby may not have a good survival rate.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not so sure about this. Evolutionarily speaking, I think that there were some people who still had sex when lions were around. I'm not saying they produced offspring that survived to be around today, but there were some who still had sex back then.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks for the earworm. Farking Africa song.
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gregscott: This probably wasn't strictly true. However, people who tend to have sex when there is a lion nearby may not have a good survival rate.


You would think so, but I think the advent of the selfie has brought to light the survival of that particular variety of stupid gene.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.

How is your health?  Do you lift weights or play a competitive sport?  Those things have a profound effect on your libido.


This is true.  I'm a middle-aged man.  Over the years I've noticed my libido goes up significantly if I am doing a lot of strength training.   I have also noticed my wife's does as well since I tend to cut a more masculine figure....or there is some kind of pheromone black magick happening.

Conversely when I do a lot of endurance training my libido drops significantly.  As does my wife's.  She finds me genuinely unattractive when I am stick thin I think.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If someone saw a lion, no one got very hard or wet until it went away."

What's that got to do with pouring concrete?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.

How is your health?  Do you lift weights or play a competitive sport?  Those things have a profound effect on your libido.


I'm on my feet at work a lot (group home), but I don't really exercise. I dislike competitive sports. But that's been me my entire life, so I doubt that it has that much bearing on it. My diet's also pretty normal, and I don't drink, so I don't think those are factors either. I suspect it's just laziness and getting so used to not having it on a regular basis that it stopped being a priority.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bthom37: Having seen Tiger King, I'm not so sure I believe this headline.

/The meth can apparently counteract the fear boners


it's really hard to get a boner on meth
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And then someone wrote a song about it.

/A-wimoweh, a-wimoweh...


It's the ciiiiiiicle of liiiiiiife.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ unavailable for comment
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.


That's not a bad thing, necessarily. From the age of 12 to about 35, sex was my primary motivation for pretty much everything in life. It wrapped itself around everything; long term planning was guided by the possibility of more sex. I studied hard, worked hard, saved money, etc. because, deep down, I felt being successful and "having it together" would lead to more and better sex. I put off opportunities to have sex so I could build a future where there would be more sex. It sounds crazy-ish.

But when I hit my late 30s, that hormonal drive lessened (didn't disappear). HOLY CRAP were there so many things I realized I really, deeply enjoyed in life that aren't directly tied to the prospect of more sex.

I'm still a guy. I still think about it plenty ( maybe 50% of thoughts versus 98%). There is so much more in the world than sex, even if our brains and much of society are wired to ultimately focus our efforts on reproduction.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.


It's part of the aging process, declining testosterone etc. Exercise and regular sex can help maintain libedo for longer.

One way to kill your libedo is to get married or move in with your partner. I've reached the conclusion that we are not meant to be purely monogamous. Yes, we can pair bond and live with someone, but in every case of every marriage among my friends, once they had kids, the femaile's libedo fell off a cliff. And no, it's not just because they're "tired" or whatever. Think of being 23. I could be in the deepest sleep and wake up 100% at the sound of my girlfriend knocking on the door.

I think we really do get bored of sex with an exclusive partner. If the author of this article suddenly found herself shacked up with someone she hadn't yet boned and who was attractive, I'd bet you could drown a toddler in her underwear.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"no one got very hard or wet until it went away"

Some people might...

\I mean, not me, of course
\\come people
\\\I mean SOME people
\\\\Ahem
\\Slashies?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've noticed over the past few years my libido has gone down considerably. I chalked it up to getting older, but other guys my age seem pretty much as they were when they were younger. It doesn't really bother me, I just don't care about sex that much anymore. Still, I kinda miss it sometimes. I wonder if there's something biologically wrong with me.


Over the past couple years I've noticed that my sex drive goes up or down depending on whether I've been doing cardio. You've got a physical component of the male sex drive that requires a strong blood flow that would be helped by keeping your heart strong.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm on my feet at work a lot (group home), but I don't really exercise. I dislike competitive sports. But that's been me my entire life, so I doubt that it has that much bearing on it. My diet's also pretty normal, and I don't drink, so I don't think those are factors either. I suspect it's just laziness and getting so used to not having it on a regular basis that it stopped being a priority.


It declines with age naturally, but certain types of exercise, especially weightlifting can keep it going for much longer or bring it back.  Weight gain and a normal American diet will also dampen it for both psychological and physiological reasons.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I think we really do get bored of sex with an exclusive partner."

sucks to be you then. my wife of 25 years has to fend me off with a bat. we slowed down when the kids were little. but now i need that shiat everyday.

she's a good sport in that department. and i find no one sexier than her....


hey! wasn't this supposed to be about making fun of two hundred thousand year old porn hub?
 
Edopode
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

H31N0US: One way to kill your libedo is to get married or move in with your partner. I've reached the conclusion that we are not meant to be purely monogamous. Yes, we can pair bond and live with someone, but in every case of every marriage among my friends, once they had kids, the femaile's libedo fell off a cliff. And no, it's not just because they're "tired" or whatever. Think of being 23. I could be in the deepest sleep and wake up 100% at the sound of my girlfriend knocking on the door.


The more elegant term is the Coolidge effect.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

