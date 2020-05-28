 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Camel goes viral   (foxnews.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be kool if the camel was named Joe.

Of if the camel had just stuck his toe in.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell can a post about a camel doing something somewhat adorable turn into a wasteland of filth?  Oh shiat, I just realized I read the comments in a Fox News article.  Stupid me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That was pretty cute
 
manhole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?


So brave, so virtuous.  What happened to the Russia hoax perpetuated  for years by the non-propaganda networks?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a tent it poked its nose into.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, MERS-COV-2?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stevenboof: How the hell can a post about a camel doing something somewhat adorable turn into a wasteland of filth?  Oh shiat, I just realized I read the comments in a Fox News article.  Stupid me.


So I says to myself, "self, stevenboof must be exaggerating!  This is a fun story, how could anyone fark this up?"
So doing something I very rarely do, I read (some of) the comments,  stevenboof I owe you an apology.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?


You are the brave resistance!  Surely on par with those who stormed the beaches on D-day.

/how can you hear with all the noise in that echo chamber?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: So, MERS-COV-2?


Maybe CAM-COV-1?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark Fox News Propaganda
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stevenboof: How the hell can a post about a camel doing something somewhat adorable turn into a wasteland of filth?  Oh shiat, I just realized I read the comments in a Fox News article.  Stupid me.


¯\_(ツ)_/¯  I was expecting Kamala Harris.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camels gone viral?
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?


Didn't watch the video, but it was filmed at one of those drive thru zoos where you can feed the animals from your car, so the camel was just doing what it had learned.

However being on a Fox News site, the first 10 comments or so had several comments about how the camel 'looked like AOC' or how it was maybe just trying to 'sniff the girl's hair like Biden' and other such fun. Getting very sad that a light-hearted story like this is ruined right away by arseholes.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Slives: Begoggle: Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?

Didn't watch the video, but it was filmed at one of those drive thru zoos where you can feed the animals from your car, so the camel was just doing what it had learned.

However being on a Fox News site, the first 10 comments or so had several comments about how the camel 'looked like AOC' or how it was maybe just trying to 'sniff the girl's hair like Biden' and other such fun. Getting very sad that a light-hearted story like this is ruined right away by arseholes.


Sorta like every FARK thread devolving into Trump commentary?

Christ, it was a mildly amusing camel video. Get over yourselves.
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BTDT 10 years ago w/loads of bread & a bunch of Bison in some park in Washington State we took the kids to.
They literally chased the cars wantin more bread......dude white bread ain't good for no Man or Beast!!!!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every now and then I forget myself and click on a Faux Nooz link.

JFC, I_looked_at_the_comments_Ray.gif

/JFC
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Insain2: BTDT 10 years ago w/loads of bread & a bunch of Bison in some park in Washington State we took the kids to.
They literally chased the cars wantin more bread......dude white bread ain't good for no Man or Beast!!!!


The Olympic Game Farm.  Yes, I've been licked by a bison, and no, that's not a euphamism.

tribkcpq.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

manhole: Begoggle: Not giving clicks to the Propaganda Network.
Anybody got a link to this surely hilarious video?

So brave, so virtuous.  What happened to the Russia hoax perpetuated  for years by the non-propaganda networks?


I bet you can't name a non-propaganda network. (They're all bad)
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just in time for...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: [Fark user image 422x750]
Camels gone viral?


This is what I was thinking too.  This could have been much more relevant to my interest if the word "toe" had been in the headline.
 
