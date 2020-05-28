 Skip to content
(Reuters)   A story as old as time: Companies shielding CEO pay while laying off their workforce during the COVID-19 outbreak   (reuters.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You simply don't understand the markets. CEO pay is only high because there is so much demand for so few competent CEOs.

Do you realize how hard it is to tell people to tell other people to tell other people to lay other people off so you can make an additional 25 cents a quarter in earnings? Do you?

Do you realize how difficult it is for a CEO to get decent BJs by handpicked 20-year old interns in the company limo without getting caught and blackmailed by the HR director?

Do you know the pain and suffering that a CEO's child has to go through, not sure if they got into Harvard on their own merits or because of the 25 million dollar building donated in their dad's name?

It's a tough job. One day you're golfing, the next day you're discovering that your quarterly adjusted free cash flow is down 3.2% from the previous quarter and your human capital wants to unionize because half of them are sick from COVID and YOU DIDNT EVEN KNOW YOU WERE GIVING THOSE GREEDY F*CKERS MEDICAL BENEFITS.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At a job many years ago there was a person who I farkING. HATED.

And whenever she would make me especially angry I would wait until she went to lunch and take her desk phone receiver and stick it down the back of my pants right up and in between my sweaty, stank ass butt cheeks and then put it back.

Watching her lips against it while talking was like an hour of dep tissue massage for my soul.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And yet they act like their needed and doing us a favor. And what is worse is people kiss their butts and help them stay in power and vote like them. We're stupid.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 280x320]


Turn off the lights.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
EAT THE RICH
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: At a job many years ago there was a person who I farkING. HATED.

And whenever she would make me especially angry I would wait until she went to lunch and take her desk phone receiver and stick it down the back of my pants right up and in between my sweaty, stank ass butt cheeks and then put it back.

Watching her lips against it while talking was like an hour of dep tissue massage for my soul.


well you sound sane.
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: At a job many years ago there was a person who I farkING. HATED.

And whenever she would make me especially angry I would wait until she went to lunch and take her desk phone receiver and stick it down the back of my pants right up and in between my sweaty, stank ass butt cheeks and then put it back.

Watching her lips against it while talking was like an hour of dep tissue massage for my soul.


**********Slowly backing up through a brick wall ... another brick wall ... Mt. Everest ... Jurassic Park ... ***************
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bdub77: You simply don't understand the markets. CEO pay is only high because there is so much demand for so few competent CEOs.

Do you realize how hard it is to tell people to tell other people to tell other people to lay other people off so you can make an additional 25 cents a quarter in earnings? Do you?

Do you realize how difficult it is for a CEO to get decent BJs by handpicked 20-year old interns in the company limo without getting caught and blackmailed by the HR director?

Do you know the pain and suffering that a CEO's child has to go through, not sure if they got into Harvard on their own merits or because of the 25 million dollar building donated in their dad's name?

It's a tough job. One day you're golfing, the next day you're discovering that your quarterly adjusted free cash flow is down 3.2% from the previous quarter and your human capital wants to unionize because half of them are sick from COVID and YOU DIDNT EVEN KNOW YOU WERE GIVING THOSE GREEDY F*CKERS MEDICAL BENEFITS.


NICE f#cking summary!

/enthusiastically_applauding_dude.gif
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: dothemath: At a job many years ago there was a person who I farkING. HATED.

And whenever she would make me especially angry I would wait until she went to lunch and take her desk phone receiver and stick it down the back of my pants right up and in between my sweaty, stank ass butt cheeks and then put it back.

Watching her lips against it while talking was like an hour of dep tissue massage for my soul.

well you sound sane.


❤❤❤❤❤❤
There was this one lady. She got all Karen's about a Playboy at work. And wanted to go to HR
So one weekend, while, coding, I jizzed in that awful smelling hand cream she never got tired of constantly applying hourly.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: At a job many years ago there was a person who I farkING. HATED.

And whenever she would make me especially angry I would wait until she went to lunch and take her desk phone receiver and stick it down the back of my pants right up and in between my sweaty, stank ass butt cheeks and then put it back.

Watching her lips against it while talking was like an hour of dep tissue massage for my soul.


And what does this have to do with CEOs?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
things better change after this
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do you want the French Revolution?

Because this is how you get the French Revolution.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: things better change after this


They won't. That's the truly sick thing about this. They won't change until people start staying home to make the change happen.
 
