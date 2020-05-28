 Skip to content
(Fox News) Half of Americans are worried that after two months of junk food, alcohol and eating more carbohydrates while gyms remain closed will cause them to be fat forever
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least 49 percent of those surveyed are worried that they'll never get their pre-lockdown body back, a new survey reveals.

What?  44% of Americans are already obese.  They've still got their pre-lockdown body.

Among respondents who are optimistic about getting back in shape, the average person thinks it will take eight weeks of regular training to get their old body back.

What kind of "training" are we talking about here.  The average person wasn't training to begin with.  What I don't get is that commuting has been eliminated for many people.  That should be freeing up more time to train now.  Are people just stress eating?

Or is this just Fox News "concern" that the lockdown is more harm than good?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<emperorpalpatine>Good...gooood.  Give in to your fatness!!</emperorpalpatine>
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of incredibly hot people I've seen while out running makes me think I need to join the gym when this is all over.

/why don't these people have drinking problems so I could meet them somewhere I'm comfortable instead
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people were already fat, but now they have something to blame--so instead of lying to themselves about being fat--they can now finally admit what everyone else could already see.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be talking to people who are in hyper-shape because I've seen more overweight people out on bikes and jogging and walking than ever before.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news : half of americans were already fat and were already going to be fat the rest of their lives.

Why? Because people are lazy AF
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean the other half have reached acceptance?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just bolsters my theory that COVID-19 was engineered by an race of Space Aliens who plan to subjugate all of humanity. Though now it does take a far darker twist, seeing that they may have planned to fatten us up ... TO EAT US!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Does that mean the other half have reached acceptance?


I for one, have been ahead of this particular curve for years.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cut down drinking considerably once I had no occasions to drink socially, ate better once we did all the shopping and cooking ourselves, and am chasing a five year old around 3 hours a day in the woods behind our house because there's nothing else to do. I'm in better shape than I've been in, in years.

/knock on wood weed.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They must be talking to people who are in hyper-shape because I've seen more overweight people out on bikes and jogging and walking than ever before.


Those overweight people who are starting exercise are a tiny fraction of the population. They're more than compensated for the people who had regular exercise regimens, and folllowed the "stay at home if at all possible" advice.

I was biking just about every day, and my buddies who were staying at home are a bit salty that I can smoke them on hills now.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, bad habits are bad for you. I'm seeing way more people in the parks but those are just the ones making an effort to get out so they probably skew a little more healthy anyway.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't make fat jokes. It looks like subby's mom did, though.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in my neighborhood people seem to be exercising to deal with their free time, lots of folks taking family walks, running biking etc

im surprised more people didnt react like we did. we started eating a little less to stretch provisions for less trips to the store and it has resulted in decent weight loss for me. And having more time to work outside, chop wood etc
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kathy Smith - Fat burning workout (1988) classic 80s
Youtube uPWGh3f_TKQ
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only you could do exercise without all that expensive exercise equipment

/going to the gym is all about virtue signaling and in-group acceptance.
//and, based on the role of exhaled vapor in the spread of CVD-19, being a super spreader
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Those people were already fat, but now they have something to blame--so instead of lying to themselves about being fat--they can now finally admit what everyone else could already see.


Yup, a colleague was laughing about how much weight they were gaining while in lockdown. Meanwhile, I'm the lightest I've been in years.

They had also complained about weight prior to lockdown, so this is absolutely just an excuse to eat more and exercise less.

There are enough at home workouts out there, including ones that are bodyweight only, that you have no excuse not to workout. And there is never an excuse for eating poorly. If you do, not a big deal, just accept that it is your fault and not the fault of having to stay home for a few months.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of us!  Gooble-gobble!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They must be talking to people who are in hyper-shape because I've seen more overweight people out on bikes and jogging and walking than ever before.


They must have asked all the people who took up baking as their quarantine hobby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just be fat.

Fatty.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've halved my alcohol intake, but have still managed to put on 10 lbs or so.

Turns out standing on your feet 8 hours a day in a hot kitchen burns more calories than sitting on my ass watching Netflix and Farking on my phone all day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  I don't know what people are doing.  I've gotten back 1.5 - 2 hours a day that I was commuting, showering/shaving/getting dressed for work.   I'm also not going to restaurants anymore.  I have a ton of time to work out.

If people are getting fat, it's because their exercise consisted of walking from their desk to the bathroom and now that distance is much shorter.  Plus, they're eating more junk food because cooking is hard.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I've halved my alcohol intake, but have still managed to put on 10 lbs or so.

Turns out standing on your feet 8 hours a day in a hot kitchen burns more calories than sitting on my ass watching Netflix and Farking on my phone all day.


Well, that makes sense.  If you had a physical labor job, and now you don't, you'll put on weight.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was fat before the lockdown
I'm a little fatter after the lockdown.
Don't really care. I used to go to the gym after work just to unwind a little bit. No way I'm going back right now. If I was really serious about working out, I'd do exercises at home.  The internet is full of training tips.  People are just lazy and unmotivated, but want to blame others for their fatness.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in better shape now because I've been kayaking all day
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: At least 49 percent of those surveyed are worried that they'll never get their pre-lockdown body back, a new survey reveals.

What?  44% of Americans are already obese.  They've still got their pre-lockdown body.

Among respondents who are optimistic about getting back in shape, the average person thinks it will take eight weeks of regular training to get their old body back.

What kind of "training" are we talking about here.  The average person wasn't training to begin with.  What I don't get is that commuting has been eliminated for many people.  That should be freeing up more time to train now.  Are people just stress eating?

Or is this just Fox News "concern" that the lockdown is more harm than good?


That's me, with a big ol' side of boredom eating as well.  I feel bad, but when I snuck onto the scale a couple days ago, I seem to have only gained 3 pounds since my March 13 checkup.  I'm not under any more stress than usual, but now when that bag of candy or chips calls to me at the store, I swoop in and liberate it from the shelf.  I used to be deaf and strong willed, but now, I can't watch a TV program without hearing the siren call of the Cheeto.
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, how many calories does running a marathon burn?
How many calories are in a single piece of bread?
Look that up and then tell me if jogging or biking is going to do anything at all for weight loss. Exercise is good for you, but it doesn't work for weight loss.

We are the only species on the planet that screws up eating. If you want to lose weight, ya gotta fix that. Eat what we ate before civilization!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to the gym before work and sometimes even after work because it was right next to my office.  It just shut down permanently.  It wasn't doing great before Covid.  Not sure I'll get back into that routine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  I don't know what people are doing.  I've gotten back 1.5 - 2 hours a day that I was commuting, showering/shaving/getting dressed for work.   I'm also not going to restaurants anymore.  I have a ton of time to work out.

If people are getting fat, it's because their exercise consisted of walking from their desk to the bathroom and now that distance is much shorter.  Plus, they're eating more junk food because cooking is hard.


Yup. Lost 5 Lbs and turned most of the fat I had, which wasnt much, into muscles.

Excuses I've heard from my friends getting fat : they are stress eating... but guess what, all my friends getting fat and stress eating have never done exercises in their entire life and dont seem to be motivated to start anytime soon.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've maintained good eating habits, and while I was doing far more strength training before, I have been doing cardio almost every day either with our elliptical machine (we got a smoking deal on a gym-grade machine at Costco a few years ago), or running early in the morning.  I hate running, but I'm up to 6 or 7 miles a run if the heat and humidity are tolerable, which isn't too shabby for a 47-year-old.  I've also been doing HIIT routines four days a week, so I've maintained my fitness pretty well.

My alcohol intake has probably increased, though.  I've got to take it easy on that.  I like to drink when I cook, and I've been doing A LOT of cooking, so...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thankfully (or not), the stay at home orders around here did not restrict going outside for exercise.  Cardiovascularly, I think I'm doing pretty good, but I have noodle arms because I don't do enough upper body activities (and I hate pushups).
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What kind of "training" are we talking about here. The average person wasn't training to begin with. What I don't get is that commuting has been eliminated for many people. That should be freeing up more time to train now. Are people just stress eating?


You have to understand that in a previous history, humans were a smart and resourceful creature that took advantage of their available opportunities and environment on a day-to-day basis.

In modern society, humans live vicariously through the system as it instructs them how to do things and when to do them, placing the doohickeys on the fanangle as instructed by the general specialist.  It even tells them that physical fitness can only be achieved by going into a simulated nature environment and engaging in the simulated hunt as you work through all three sets of ten.

When this entire system is cast into doubt, the diction of humans goes with it, and without the gym, these human beings can only look out their window, look out into nature, and wonder out loud where they will work out.  All the while, individuals such as myself will take advantage of the opportunities that have been given to them in this interesting time.

It is in this moment that I pummel another child and then run away, knowing that their parents have neglected the physical fitness necessary to chase me down.  They call the cops but I bicycle away from their speeding police cruisers.  Another successful day of exerting my "will to power" on society, as Nietzsche foretold.  Like and subscribe.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most of them were likely to be fat forever anyway.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know why but I haaaate bodyweight exercises. To work out, I need a bar and weights, otherwise I have less than zero motivation.
 
lectos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  I don't know what people are doing.  I've gotten back 1.5 - 2 hours a day that I was commuting, showering/shaving/getting dressed for work.   I'm also not going to restaurants anymore.  I have a ton of time to work out.

If people are getting fat, it's because their exercise consisted of walking from their desk to the bathroom and now that distance is much shorter.  Plus, they're eating more junk food because cooking is hard.


I agree with you.  I got a 30 minute a day of commute time back.  I was actually cooking healthier meals instead of saying "f it, little caesars will work"  I ate less junk food because I wasn't grab-and-go all day.  I didn't have all that tiredness that I have when going into work and was actually started doing more housework and yard work.   I didn't have to deal with people that made me miserable for no good reason.  It was a good time.  Hope the second wave makes me go back to being at home.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LamOtter: Quick, how many calories does running a marathon burn?
How many calories are in a single piece of bread?
Look that up and then tell me if jogging or biking is going to do anything at all for weight loss. Exercise is good for you, but it doesn't work for weight loss.


There's a lot of truth here. Exercise is for building muscle and cardiovascular health. Calorie restriction is for losing weight.

Bipedalism is extremely energy efficient.

/Fun fact: you cycle through your bodyweight in ATP every day
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  I don't know what people are doing.  I've gotten back 1.5 - 2 hours a day that I was commuting, showering/shaving/getting dressed for work.   I'm also not going to restaurants anymore.  I have a ton of time to work out.

If people are getting fat, it's because their exercise consisted of walking from their desk to the bathroom and now that distance is much shorter.  Plus, they're eating more junk food because cooking is hard.


Early on, after I stopped freaking out about food scarcity, and realized I could go to Trader Joe's and buy almost anything I wanted, I decided to do intermittent fasting. I knew it was either that or stress-eat myself into a heart attack.

For the last two months, I've only eaten between 11am and 5pm. I've also made a point of not buying junk food, limiting carbs to pasta, eating mostly legumes and veggies, and cutting way down on sugar.

I'm still a lumpy blob, but I'm sleeping better and feeling much healthier than three months ago.

And I've also used some of the extra time on my hands to start a fledgling workout routine I can do in my bedroom with dumbbells and resistance bands.

I know how lucky I am that I could continue to work through all of this, and I hope to come out of it slightly better than I went in.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  I don't know what people are doing.  I've gotten back 1.5 - 2 hours a day that I was commuting, showering/shaving/getting dressed for work.   I'm also not going to restaurants anymore.  I have a ton of time to work out.

If people are getting fat, it's because their exercise consisted of walking from their desk to the bathroom and now that distance is much shorter.  Plus, they're eating more junk food because cooking is hard.


My kids are young enough that they need almost constant attention. Between that and trying to work there just isn't any time before 9pm to do anything that I want to do. I've worked from home for years but before lock-down there was the benefit of having the kids elsewhere so I could life/run/ride as I please.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LamOtter: Quick, how many calories does running a marathon burn?
How many calories are in a single piece of bread?
Look that up and then tell me if jogging or biking is going to do anything at all for weight loss. Exercise is good for you, but it doesn't work for weight loss.

We are the only species on the planet that screws up eating. If you want to lose weight, ya gotta fix that. Eat what we ate before civilization!


People are bad at maths.

But also, exercising makes your metabolism go faster and you burn more calories at rest...
 
Tex570
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I haven't put on weight, but my liver sure as hell is taking one for the team...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Rapmaster2000: What kind of "training" are we talking about here. The average person wasn't training to begin with. What I don't get is that commuting has been eliminated for many people. That should be freeing up more time to train now. Are people just stress eating?

You have to understand that in a previous history, humans were a smart and resourceful creature that took advantage of their available opportunities and environment on a day-to-day basis.

In modern society, humans live vicariously through the system as it instructs them how to do things and when to do them, placing the doohickeys on the fanangle as instructed by the general specialist.  It even tells them that physical fitness can only be achieved by going into a simulated nature environment and engaging in the simulated hunt as you work through all three sets of ten.

When this entire system is cast into doubt, the diction of humans goes with it, and without the gym, these human beings can only look out their window, look out into nature, and wonder out loud where they will work out.  All the while, individuals such as myself will take advantage of the opportunities that have been given to them in this interesting time.

It is in this moment that I pummel another child and then run away, knowing that their parents have neglected the physical fitness necessary to chase me down.  They call the cops but I bicycle away from their speeding police cruisers.  Another successful day of exerting my "will to power" on society, as Nietzsche foretold.  Like and subscribe.


Ubermensch!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: My kids are young enough that they need almost constant attention.


I've gotten used to saying this expression to my 4 year-old.  "Go play by yourself!"

We've been taking the bikes out or walking in the woods at lunch.  We also found a mud pit near our home where he can drive his Power Wheels Jeep and tear it up.  Those things are surprisingly badass in the mud.  He does get stuck a lot though, so my workout on those days is pulling and pushing a jeep out of the mud.

I kind of wish he was still a 1-2 year old so I could just pop him in the jogging stroller and go for a run for a real workout.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nah, crippling depression mixed with years of devalued self-worth/self-image that's be reinforced by reality,family and life, is what will keep you fat forever!

Honest, nip that shiat in the bud early, it never gets better if you don't.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You need aerobic exercise to burn fat, which fortunately also provides twice as much energy as carbohydrates, but only at an aerobic heart rate sustained over a ~1/2 hr. Anaerobic exercise is good for muscle power though, so make sure you give yourself time for your heart rate to drop in between sets when building strength. When in doubt, emphasize technique over resistance so you don't earn a repetitive stress injury.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have gained a few pounds back but I needed to, I lost a bunch in Oct/Nov when I had a bit of a health scare. But I still have been walking a lot more and doing my pushups. I have added some more "comfort" stuff to my diet but not gone overboard with it. And through all this I have only had one drink. I really don't keep much alcohol in the house since the roommate quit drinking, but since she broke quarantine last week I decided to have me a drink last week and had a nice shot of rum I have been stashing.
 
phedex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My perspective, Years ago I had a garage full of equipment, eventually decided that it was a better deal to pay 20$ a month for a gym membership, plus pulling the car into the garage needs to be a thing.  the gym, I go 5x a week normally, and its probably the best & healthiest stress relief in my life. It beats my old coping mechanism of smoking cigarettes and pacing around.

When they closed the gyms mid march, I was devastated.  I couldn't figure out what to do; nothing available on the internet to purchase because it was all sold out.  Gloomy rain and cold outside, not to mention depression and anxiety ramped up 300X due to the nonstop onslaught of bad news.   Theres neither space nor motivation to do anything more than push ups and jumping jacks in my house, and its entirely too easy to stress eat when you spend 100% of your time alone in the house, worrying and feeling bad.  After a couple weeks of attempting anything in the house to replicate that feeling i concluded "whats the point?"  I went from being able to push a lot of weight and having a good, ramped up metabolism to really nothing that could match how much of an antidepressant and motivator the gym is for me.

If you have equipment available to use at home, congratulations to those that love to tout "whats your problem? I'm doing better than ever!" Thats great. Good for you. Maybe i should have never sold my equipment.  I'll definitely buy a set of heavy ironmaster dumbells and a bench this summer, because that would have saved a lot of the frustration.

This whole post sounds incredibly selfish, but hey; thats how i reacted to it. My best silver lining is that i guess it gave me time to recover from soreness & injury.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Sorelian's Ghost: Those people were already fat, but now they have something to blame--so instead of lying to themselves about being fat--they can now finally admit what everyone else could already see.

Yup, a colleague was laughing about how much weight they were gaining while in lockdown. Meanwhile, I'm the lightest I've been in years.

They had also complained about weight prior to lockdown, so this is absolutely just an excuse to eat more and exercise less.

There are enough at home workouts out there, including ones that are bodyweight only, that you have no excuse not to workout. And there is never an excuse for eating poorly. If you do, not a big deal, just accept that it is your fault and not the fault of having to stay home for a few months.


The workouts on PBS are good, and free. Classical Stretch is all using your own body weight, and the host is a former ballerina (and kinda hot for being her late 60's).
 
