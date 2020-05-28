 Skip to content
(AP News)   If you accidentally set fire to all the money you plan to steal, are you really a "master thief?"   (apnews.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you fly, Bobby?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes, but also a novice arsonist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Can you fly, Bobby?


First thing I thought of!

Robocop - Clarence J. Boddicker (you burned the fucking money!)
Youtube GOWm2uKyH4k
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


For the uninitiated this was the original Ocean's Eleven (Rat Pack not George Clooney and Brad Pitt).    Has a completely different ending than the later remake.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think getting consistently caught and arrested might disqualify you from the title as well.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not about making money

It's about taking money
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x452]


First thing *I* thought of.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But the burglary collapsed when Murphy accidentally set money in the vault on fire after he burned a hole through it with a thermal lance, a giant cutting tool whose oxygen-powered sparks can reach 5,000 degrees. Instead of what could have been more than $90 million, Murphy had to settle for a few million in burned bills and about $800,000 in coins.

Just google "thermal lance" and watch any video of it. Not exactly a precision instrument.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you asked me which was the criminal, and which one was the cop; I'd be stumped.

So I'm going with both, which is the correct answer.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: But the burglary collapsed when Murphy accidentally set money in the vault on fire after he burned a hole through it with a thermal lance, a giant cutting tool whose oxygen-powered sparks can reach 5,000 degrees. Instead of what could have been more than $90 million, Murphy had to settle for a few million in burned bills and about $800,000 in coins.

Just google "thermal lance" and watch any video of it. Not exactly a precision instrument.


It's pretty much what happened to the Mythbusters when they tried to burn their way into a safe: they got in, but the money was mostly destroyed.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You could spend 10 years in prison knowing you've got a pile of hidden cash waiting when you get out, or you could spend 10 years in prison perpetually taunted by flashbacks of the smell of burning money.  Same sentence, two very different punishments.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mythcreants.comView Full Size
 
