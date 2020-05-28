 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Minneapolis pawn shop: You loot, we shoot   (heavy.com) divider line
95
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And some perspective from a different viewpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.


I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?


The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?

The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.


so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?


This is a common misconception - the legal system is working as intended, it protects the rights and property of the elite, and oppresses the rest.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.


Sounds like it's a shame they missed you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.


The possibility that you can be shot and killed if you break into someone's house goes along way towards deterring crime.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People looted a Dollar Tree?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know whether or not that pawn shop has firearms, but if it does the owner was 100% in the right for preventing guns to be stolen from his shop.
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.


Yep, the only focus should have been finding and executing the officer who committed the crime, not getting free stuff.
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: People looted a Dollar Tree?


Looted is probably too strong of a word for a dollar tree, how about aggressively patronized?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As we all know, pawn shop owners are the best people our society has to offer.  Fine, upstanding folks who definitely don't rip off the poor and desperate.

Them and the tow truck drivers are the REAL heros of our society, and objecting to their murdering innocent people just shows how you're the real cucks.

/s
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This being Minneapolis, I assume the victim was sitting in his car listening to the Starlight Vocal Band several miles away, was murdered by a cop, and transported to the pawn shop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it's been a quiet week in Lake Standyourground.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TickTurd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Getting this message out to the angry crowd is a good thing.

Following through can be debated.
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?

The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.


What other options do they have? Macrame doesn't get nearly as much TV exposure or free stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dead guy on the curb?  Let me call a coroner I know.  He specializes in dead guys.
 
rka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because justice for the murdered Mr. Floyd means getting a used flat screen TV.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The people of Minneapolis need to ask themselves...."What would Prince do?"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't want to pay too much for a dead guy, but it would look great in the shop.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rka: Because justice for the murdered Mr. Floyd means getting a used flat screen TV.


And a bass guitar.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Elder called the death a "homicide." You can watch the police press conference here. It occurred around midnight.

What he really meant. "If we hang the pawnshop owner people will forget what we did".
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.


The justification for using lethal force in self defense in the US generally is defined as:

In a civil or criminal case, an individual who uses force (including deadly force) out of a reasonable belief that imminent death of, sexual assault of, or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another individual will occur if both of the following apply:

The individual against whom force is used is in the process of breaking and entering a home or business (or still present after this has occurred); committing a home invasion; unlawfully attempting to take someone from a home or business; or has occupied one's vehicle against their will.

The individual using force honestly and reasonably believes that the individual is engaging in conduct described above.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

probesport: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

Yep, the only focus should have been finding and executing the officer who committed the crime, not getting free stuff.


He has police protection.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

croesius: And some perspective from a different viewpoint:

[Fark user image 425x319]


"Because an injustice has occurred, that excuses injustices against those who have nothing to do with the original injustice".

Ladies and gentlemen, that's "social justice" in a nutshell.


We used to tell people that "two wrongs don't make a right".  What happened?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xai: so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.


The only options available are:

1) Do nothing
2) Destroy uninvolved-people's stuff


Yeah I can't think of any other possible ideas
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bthom37: SpectroBoy: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.

Sounds like it's a shame they missed you.
[Fark user image 425x242]


Do you lock the doors on your house?  How about your car?

Why?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: croesius: And some perspective from a different viewpoint:

[Fark user image 425x319]

"Because an injustice has occurred, that excuses injustices against those who have nothing to do with the original injustice".

Ladies and gentlemen, that's "social justice" in a nutshell.


We used to tell people that "two wrongs don't make a right".  What happened?


You'll get over it, rooftop.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would be a real shame if this store burned tonight. Real shame, I tell ya.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?

The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.

so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.


I can't tell if you are serious. Do you truly believe that the only two options are do nothing or destroy businesses?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Food for thought as to the underlying causes:

"Breaking windows is a way to break this silence, to challenge the absurd notion that the social construct of property rights is more important than the needs of the people around us.....
It is not a coincidence that shop windows have been targeted in protests against police violence. Businesses, be they multinational or local, are the tax base that pays for police, and without police they would not be able to accumulate so much wealth at everyone else's expense. In this situation, addressing protests directly to the police is oblique, for the police answer to business owners and politicians, not to public opinion. It is much more direct to target their bosses, the capitalists themselves. Cost them enough money in smashed windows, and maybe they'll think twice about what kind of policing they call for."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

probesport: Yep, the only focus should have been finding and executing the officer who committed the crime


Not to exhort illegal acts or anything, but if instead of rioting the citizens had hunted down George Zimmer or those cops who murdered a 10 year old boy on a swing-set in Florida, we'd be living in a different world today.

As it stands, if you're a cop who isn't actually FILMED committing the crime (and if your boss and police union aren't able to suppress/lose the evidence) you've got a really good chance of escaping justice.

We've seen that cops hesitate to hassle people who are as armed-up as they themselves are; if these cops also had the fear of extrajudicial repercussion for their actions, their behavior would improve.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unfortunately when you get hundreds of angry protesters milling about, it becomes a mob.  Most go in there simply wanting to protest peacefully, but end up riling each other up.  "Groupthink" takes over normal rational behavior and things like looting and property damage take place.  This explains a lot of the damage around the police precinct, but this pawn shop is a ways away.  Not clear if this was a result of the mob moving or if this was more an opportunistic thief.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: bthom37: SpectroBoy: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.

Sounds like it's a shame they missed you.
[Fark user image 425x242]

Do you lock the doors on your house?  How about your car?

Why?


No.
Yes. They lock automatically.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?

The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.

so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.


Stealing and/or destroying the property of someone who was not even remotely related to what happened to George Floyd is not "protesting".  It's theft disguised as protesting, period.  Genius.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

croesius: Food for thought as to the underlying causes:

"Breaking windows is a way to break this silence, to challenge the absurd notion that the social construct of property rights is more important than the needs of the people around us.....
It is not a coincidence that shop windows have been targeted in protests against police violence. Businesses, be they multinational or local, are the tax base that pays for police, and without police they would not be able to accumulate so much wealth at everyone else's expense. In this situation, addressing protests directly to the police is oblique, for the police answer to business owners and politicians, not to public opinion. It is much more direct to target their bosses, the capitalists themselves. Cost them enough money in smashed windows, and maybe they'll think twice about what kind of policing they call for."


Or people just want to break and steal shiat.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: bthom37: SpectroBoy: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.

Sounds like it's a shame they missed you.
[Fark user image 425x242]

Do you lock the doors on your house?  How about your car?

Why?


Sometimes, if I remember to.  And no, I don't.  Someone wants to steal an 06 Volvo with electrical problems, have fun.  Repair bills on it are a nightmare.

/Think twice before buying a smaller foreign brand, folks
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ypsifly: croesius: Food for thought as to the underlying causes:

"Breaking windows is a way to break this silence, to challenge the absurd notion that the social construct of property rights is more important than the needs of the people around us.....
It is not a coincidence that shop windows have been targeted in protests against police violence. Businesses, be they multinational or local, are the tax base that pays for police, and without police they would not be able to accumulate so much wealth at everyone else's expense. In this situation, addressing protests directly to the police is oblique, for the police answer to business owners and politicians, not to public opinion. It is much more direct to target their bosses, the capitalists themselves. Cost them enough money in smashed windows, and maybe they'll think twice about what kind of policing they call for."

Or people just want to break and steal shiat.


There will always be sh*tty people taking advantage of situations, yes.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

croesius: Food for thought as to the underlying causes:

"Breaking windows is a way to break this silence, to challenge the absurd notion that the social construct of property rights is more important than the needs of the people around us.....
It is not a coincidence that shop windows have been targeted in protests against police violence. Businesses, be they multinational or local, are the tax base that pays for police, and without police they would not be able to accumulate so much wealth at everyone else's expense. In this situation, addressing protests directly to the police is oblique, for the police answer to business owners and politicians, not to public opinion. It is much more direct to target their bosses, the capitalists themselves. Cost them enough money in smashed windows, and maybe they'll think twice about what kind of policing they call for."


People and businesses are forced to pay taxes, which is enforced by the police. So you want people who are forced by the police to pay taxes to be punished for paying those taxes? What kind of backwards shiat is that?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The looters ain't helping. Quite the opposite.

I get the anger. I share the anger. I'm angry, very angry. But misplaced rage doesn't help.

If you actually support the looting, you're just piggy-backing on this incident to promote your own agenda and don't actually care about the it as much as you do your prior agenda.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: croesius: Food for thought as to the underlying causes:

"Breaking windows is a way to break this silence, to challenge the absurd notion that the social construct of property rights is more important than the needs of the people around us.....
It is not a coincidence that shop windows have been targeted in protests against police violence. Businesses, be they multinational or local, are the tax base that pays for police, and without police they would not be able to accumulate so much wealth at everyone else's expense. In this situation, addressing protests directly to the police is oblique, for the police answer to business owners and politicians, not to public opinion. It is much more direct to target their bosses, the capitalists themselves. Cost them enough money in smashed windows, and maybe they'll think twice about what kind of policing they call for."

People and businesses are forced to pay taxes, which is enforced by the police. So you want people who are forced by the police to pay taxes to be punished for paying those taxes? What kind of backwards shiat is that?


Trickle up justice.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Xai: so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.

The only options available are:

1) Do nothing
2) Destroy uninvolved-people's stuff


Yeah I can't think of any other possible ideas


Well so far I haven't seen any alternatives from people such as you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey, I found this old timey shotgun in my grandmothers attic and I was wondering how much it...."


****shotgun fire from behind counter****

****screaming about irony****
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bthom37: Random Anonymous Blackmail: bthom37: SpectroBoy: edmo: Your life is worth a life.

Your wallet, house, that nice ring, all of that material stuff, is not worth killing somebody over even if it's deemed legal.

I was shot at once and I can tell you the fact that they missed did not make it "no big deal". 

When a criminal decides to steal from somebody they take more than property. They create fear, anxiety, sleepless nights. They create victims.

I say shoot em twice to be sure they're dead.

Sounds like it's a shame they missed you.
[Fark user image 425x242]

Do you lock the doors on your house?  How about your car?

Why?

Sometimes, if I remember to.  And no, I don't.  Someone wants to steal an 06 Volvo with electrical problems, have fun.  Repair bills on it are a nightmare.

/Think twice before buying a smaller foreign brand, folks


Your Volvo too? My 2002 Volvo had just about every electrical component go farking haywire.

/I feel your pain
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Xai: SpectroBoy: Xai: None of this would be happening if the cops had been arrested, as it stands, they are free and clear despite murdering a man in broad daylight on video.

I don't agree with what is happening, but honestly, what choice is there given that the legal system clearly does not work?

The choice to NOT attack innocent business owners for what the cops did I suppose.

so you recommend they do nothing at all? Yeah, like that's gonna work. Genius.

Stealing and/or destroying the property of someone who was not even remotely related to what happened to George Floyd is not "protesting".  It's theft disguised as protesting, period.  Genius.


wow another critic who fails to offer up any alternatives. It must be pure coincidence.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they found the officers involved and dragged them into the street and murdered them, I wouldn't agree with it, but at least it would make sense.
 
Mouser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My pastor said last Sunday that police killings of black folks result from a lack of empathy by your average white dude, which tolerates the injustice in the system.

I can see his point, but protesting the system by breaking and stealing stuff really doesn't seem like a good way to teach empathy.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

croesius: Trickle up justice.


I'm so glad I have guns.
 
