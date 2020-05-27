 Skip to content
(Metro)   Smugglers attempted to push $16 million worth of heroin through Heathrow by putting the drugs inside fruit and nut boxes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm. Fruit and nuts... and drugs. Well, that would explain this.
Cadbury's Fruit & Nut - Desk (1994, UK)
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a solid plan, anyone even remotely interested in fruit and nuts is clearly sick in the head.

But if it's the biggest haul in a long long time is it good to release them pending investigation? What more is there to investigate? How good the heroin is?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10.4 Million, Subby.

/ The old British Pound ain't what she used to be . . .
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right. Smuggle through airports at a time when airport traffic is a fraction of normal, so they have much more time to inspect things.

Good job there.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be worried about the baggage retrieval system they've got there, myself.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, how much drug can the average british asshole hold?!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no wonder customs was suspicious - they've never seen fruit before in the uk
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wow, how much drug can the average british asshole hold?!


Enough to get all the way to Durham and back with a wife and a kid
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You've got to carry apples cause you always carry cashews.
 
