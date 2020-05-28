 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Mexico's hospitals are killing as many people as the Coronavirus   (nytimes.com) divider line
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Mexican hospital?  What is it?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait until the final battle between the Frito Bandito and the Aztec Mummy.  It's being billed as Montezuma's Revenge.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: A Mexican hospital?  What is it?


It's a big building full of sick people, but that's not important right now.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Wait until the final battle between the Frito Bandito and the Aztec Mummy.  It's being billed as Montezuma's Revenge.


What happened to El Santo?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Listened to a guy finish off a loud shiat in the restroom tonight and walk out without washing his hands.

He definitely isn't scared of Corona.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Listened to a guy finish off a loud shiat in the restroom tonight and walk out without washing his hands.

He definitely isn't scared of Corona.


Between your Fark handle and your comment ... I'm lost
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does this mean we offloaded the hydoxychloriquine that we were stockpiling?
 
