(Irish Post US)   Leprechaun whisperer talks to the little Irish fairies, says they 'don't have a problem' with the coronavirus lockdown and the pot of gold is still there at the end of the rainbow   (irishpost.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Leprechaun, Irish language, Ruth Langsford, IRELAND'S LAST living leprechaun whisperer, Kevin Woods, Last Leprechauns Of Ireland, Fairies, tour business  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

/obligatory
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kevin Woods from Carlingford in CoLouth, is a prominent leprechaun advocate and activist with a history of campaigning for leprechaun rights.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool, but how does Dead Wife feel about it?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brigadoon is lucky they only appear every 100 years.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has talked to the elves in Iceland?

/ Wall Street on the Tundra is the best article ever written
// http://6164667836ab08b81b8e-42be77​94b0​13b8d9e301e1d959bc4a76.r38.cf3.rackcdn​.com/special/pdf/9780241955024.pdf
/// Snorri Snorreson
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What drugs is he taking and where can I get some?
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't find any images but I'll bet you guys can, remember that guy who lived life as a faerie?

Always wore that green outfit and swung from trees and shiat?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: I can't find any images but I'll bet you guys can, remember that guy who lived life as a faerie?

Always wore that green outfit and swung from trees and shiat?


he was Peter Pan, no? what a piece of work. hair cut and everything. he must have got all the ladies in HS.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
I want some help with the wee folk
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have to play a song on a special flute before they talk.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
