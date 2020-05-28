 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Alabama school confirms student was COVID positive at graduation ceremony. That sound you hear is an army of lawyers putting on face masks   (whnt.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
school officials say they were not told that the student had recently been tested for being exposed to COVID-19.

The student doesn't have to tell you.  It's the student's personal freedom to negatively impact your health if they feel like it.  If you don't like America, then you can get out!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: school officials say they were not told that the student had recently been tested for being exposed to COVID-19.

The student doesn't have to tell you.  It's the student's personal freedom to negatively impact your health if they feel like it.  If you don't like America, then you can get out!


Go back to where you came from!

I'm already here! I'm from America!

Yeah well go back there! This is MY America!
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't care anymore about people who willingly try to infect themselves like this.

If you put yourself in that situation, you get what you get.

I feel a little sorry for people who they spread it to after that, but if you hang out with people who put themselves in that situation, you get what you get.

Yes, I understand they spread to strangers as well.  If you are somewhat vigilant, you probably won't be part of the collateral damage.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This isnt the only one. My nephew graduated last week. His first cousin graduated with him as well. They were side by side all night. My mother in law sister in law and several other family members were all in a tight group taking pictures hugging etc. We found out yesterday the cousin tested positive. This was in Cordova in Walker County Alabama
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Don't care anymore about people who willingly try to infect themselves like this.

If you put yourself in that situation, you get what you get.

I feel a little sorry for people who they spread it to after that, but if you hang out with people who put themselves in that situation, you get what you get.

Yes, I understand they spread to strangers as well.  If you are somewhat vigilant, you probably won't be part of the collateral damage.


It's like the Clerks skit about the Death Star contractors: They knew the risks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And this is news why?

People who conditioned by Fox and Trump to disbelieve and downplay the epidemic think it's over. They're incubating the second wave right now.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bUt tHiS iS aN iMpOrTaNt mILeStOnE!

I get it, this sucks for everyone. But right now, when you bring together groups of people in close contact for extended periods of time, you're needlessly increasing the risk of disease transmission.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
♫ The lawyers go marching one-by-one hoorah, hoorah! The lawyers go marching one-by-one hoorah, hoorah! The lawyers go marching one-by-one, cosigning their names to a mass lump sum, and they all go marching down, to the town, to cash out on the pain... ♫
 
xaldin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: bUt tHiS iS aN iMpOrTaNt mILeStOnE!

I get it, this sucks for everyone. But right now, when you bring together groups of people in close contact for extended periods of time, you're needlessly increasing the risk of disease transmission.


Speaking as someone who skipped his highschool graduation and his college graduation I can speak with authority when I say: It changed nothing about the rest of my life. Hell if anything I got my job out of college faster than majority of my classmates cause I was willing to start a week earlier.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: This isnt the only one. My nephew graduated last week. His first cousin graduated with him as well. They were side by side all night. My mother in law sister in law and several other family members were all in a tight group taking pictures hugging etc. We found out yesterday the cousin tested positive. This was in Cordova in Walker County Alabama


I hope for the best for you, sir.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xaldin: The Bunyip: bUt tHiS iS aN iMpOrTaNt mILeStOnE!

I get it, this sucks for everyone. But right now, when you bring together groups of people in close contact for extended periods of time, you're needlessly increasing the risk of disease transmission.

Speaking as someone who skipped his highschool graduation and his college graduation I can speak with authority when I say: It changed nothing about the rest of my life. Hell if anything I got my job out of college faster than majority of my classmates cause I was willing to start a week earlier.


I tend to agree, having never attended any graduation ceremony of my own. But how can we be sure? The commencement addresses might have motivated us to become presidents or something.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Today's SAT word is __asymptomatic__.  Here it is used in sentences.

Coronavirus is rapidly spread by asymptomatic people who are infected and careless in their behavior.

Vulnerable people are continually being put at risk by asymptomatic people infected with the coronavirus because those asymptomatic people are acting like idiots.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"My stupidity trumps your survival!"

Similarly: "Your dead children don't trump my right to own a gun."

I'll just bet the dimwit's parents knew and approved

/fark Trump
//seriously, why do we let morons vote
///every republican is complicit
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OMG COVID POSTIVE! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'd like to take a picture of your manager!"
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice to graduate with a sixth grade education anyway.
 
