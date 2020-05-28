 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Kansas is one of only a handful of states in the country that assigns identical number combinations to multiple license plates. What could possibly go wrong?   (fox4kc.com) divider line
31
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.


Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait a minute... Kansas did something dumb? But they're usually a paragon of smart, successful ideas.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's an interesting angle of suing the various toll agencies for fraudulent billing.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.

Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


It's bad decisions on both ends.  Kansas made the bad decision to issue plates with duplicate numbers in different classifications, while the ticketing jurisdictions made the bad decision to behave as if nobody is doing this.

Often, a bad decision in isolation won't have any real effect.  It's when these bad decisions meet up in the real world that problems compound.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.

Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


At least now I know a prank I can pull on my brother- get a personalized plate with his letter/number combination and then get a bunch of parking tickets.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.


If you look at all the backwards education initiatives Kansas has, it's probably that they can't deal with anything beyond three digit numbers.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.

Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


That's still really dumb, and it is their fault since it's really obvious this is a potential outcome of their practice.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.


inability to count past 2
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you assume something is a unique identifier without really checking.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Carry on, my wayward state.

/not my state
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why does KDOT need a law to not assign a stupid number?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of all the stupidity in the article this takes the blue ribbon:

He asked the Kansas Department of Revenue if he could give it back, but they told him antique plates belong to someone for life.

Really? They take antique license plates so seriously he can't simply take a trip down to whatever agency issues them and turn them in, especially since he doesn't even own the car anymore? I could understand policies regarding only issuing them to one person (i.e. no transfers), or only being valid for one vehicle, but, Jebbus farkin' christ, talk about making a simple fix to a problem really difficult.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


It's Kansas' fault that they leave open the huge opportunity for error.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.

Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


Except it applies to personalized plates that have a custom logo on them.  You can't put the onus on agencies in other states to determine that a KU plate is different than a K-State plate and so on.  The article says that there is one number shared by 14 vehicles.  No other state does this, so all software used by every agency in the country would have to be updated to go beyond just storing the state and the number and would need to have some other identifier unique to Kansas.  In addition all the automated plate readers would have to be updated to decypher all Kansas plates.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could see this as being good for additional laughs if KS was one of those states like MN and OH, that have Whiskey Plates. :P
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Merltech: Why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place is beyond me.  Probably laziness.

Two different kinds of plates. One is an antique plate (the car is an antique, not the plate) and the other was a Semi plate. It says so in the article. It's not Kansas' fault that the ticketing agency didn't call to clarify before they issued the ticket.


If you read the rest of that article, those states contact Kansas toll authority who then give them HIS contact info.  Which means it's his own state farking that up and he has to call them every day to make sure they aren't billing him.  In top of that he sold the car 6 years ago which means he doesn't even have a vehicle attached, which his state should know also.

All the errors are coming from his own state, not the others.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
for thousands of Kansans, their license plate number is shared with someone else. As Chad Dearth knows...

Worst.
Gay.
Porn.
Name.
Ever.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dearth is a prime example

Maybe if they didn't just stick to prime numbers they'd have more of them to go around.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Wait a minute... Kansas did something dumb? But they're usually a paragon of smart, successful ideas.


Kansas being pro-Union during the Civil War was the last smart thing that state has done.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
North Carolina does the same thing.    It's ripe for abuse.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rnatalie: North Carolina does the same thing.    It's ripe for abuse.


rife too
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is what happens when you assume something is a unique identifier without really checking.


I say too bad for the people in Kansas. A license plate is supposed to be a unique identifier. Thay's it's whole farking purpose. Let Kansas sort it out, if they can ever find a way to get their heads out of their asses.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get all the Kansas hate above, and I am glad people think this way.
Stay away then.
Enjoy your subway's, buses, apartments, smog, honking pissed off people, etc.
I see beautiful farmland out my deck but still live in an suburban neighborhood.  5 minutes from 3 golf courses and 5 minutes from any restaurant, local or chain, you would ever want to go to.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: At least now I know a prank I can pull on my brother- get a personalized plate with his letter/number combination and then get a bunch of parking tickets.


Do what jilted spouses do in Chicago. Buy a $500 junker car, register it in the ex-spouse's name, and go park it at O'Hare airport. After a few months the bill is several thousand dollars, billed to the car's registered owner.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: I get all the Kansas hate above, and I am glad people think this way.
Stay away then.
Enjoy your subway's, buses, apartments, smog, honking pissed off people, etc.
I see beautiful farmland out my deck but still live in an suburban neighborhood.  5 minutes from 3 golf courses and 5 minutes from any restaurant, local or chain, you would ever want to go to.


I don't care for golf courses, but I would visit any pinball arcade you have there (especially venues where they keep the machines well maintained and their software constantly updated from the manufacturer for the newer ones); otherwise farmland has little appeal to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: I get all the Kansas hate above, and I am glad people think this way.
Stay away then.
Enjoy your subway's, buses, apartments, smog, honking pissed off people, etc.
I see beautiful farmland out my deck but still live in an suburban neighborhood.  5 minutes from 3 golf courses and 5 minutes from any restaurant, local or chain, you would ever want to go to.


username checks out
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I could see this as being good for additional laughs if KS was one of those states like MN and OH, that have Whiskey Plates. :P


... WTF is a 'Whiskey Plate'?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: WhackingDay: Wait a minute... Kansas did something dumb? But they're usually a paragon of smart, successful ideas.

Kansas being pro-Union during the Civil War was the last smart thing that state has done.


Kansas was also an early front in the civil rights movements of the '50s and '60s.  A lot of the tactics that marked the movement were first used there, including potentially the first sit-in (at the Dockum drug store lunch counter in Wichita, in 1958). The court case that desegregated schools, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, also came from Kansas.

Not saying Kansas isn't dumb as hell, but it wasn't always. That's more of a recent development.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: I get all the Kansas hate above, and I am glad people think this way.
Stay away then.
Enjoy your subway's, buses, apartments, smog, honking pissed off people, etc.
I see beautiful farmland out my deck but still live in an suburban neighborhood.  5 minutes from 3 golf courses and 5 minutes from any restaurant, local or chain, you would ever want to go to.


Counterpoint: Kris Kobach and Sam Brownback.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Kriggerel: I could see this as being good for additional laughs if KS was one of those states like MN and OH, that have Whiskey Plates. :P

... WTF is a 'Whiskey Plate'?



Garishly colored plate issued to habitual DUI offenders.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

