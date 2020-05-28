 Skip to content
(Reuters) Brazil surpasses the United States in number of daily Corona deaths.
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad winter is coming
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but herd immunity!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, why would a lung virus like someplace wet and warm?

/sigh
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Too bad winter is coming



Fark user imageView Full Size



/Shrug
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay away from coughacabana beach!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an Easter miracle!!  Yay God! \o/
 
Olliwog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.  I asked her for the source and she referenced a vague university study.

A second person I met on Memorial Day, a pharmacist, stated that she refused to wear masks or be worried now that summer was here because viruses cannot live in heat.

My non-medical self is apalled.  Multiple studied have been run up to ~59 degrees Celsius and the virus still "lived" although for a shorter time.  Also, viruses are not actually alive so they don't technically "die", just become no longer viable.

I am not as freaked out as some I know but am being cautious.  It floored me that two highly educated, science/medical people were spouting nonsense.  I actually brought up Brazil in both conversations as being the new epicenter and asked how they were still surging (and had early cases) if Covid died in heat, given the climate and all.  Neither could actually respond to that.

/putting my mask on to go to the dentist now
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being that the best hospital systems in the world were overloaded and under supplied, can't wait to see how India, Brazil and Russia do with their....... systems and population.

And being how bad it's going to be, it's going to make it worse and easier to come back.  Europe and America had a chance to really slow the spread and contain it well between the two, but nooooooooooo, Travel ban and chaos.  With Latin America and Asia minor quickly spiraling out of control, it's only a matter of time before Africa is next.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft, a mere 10,000. They'll never catch us. We're number one!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: It's an Easter miracle!!  Yay God! \o/


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: edmo: Too bad winter is coming


[Fark user image 532x331]


/Shrug


Oh man, I better not get too attached to any character.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.  I asked her for the source and she referenced a vague university study.

A second person I met on Memorial Day, a pharmacist, stated that she refused to wear masks or be worried now that summer was here because viruses cannot live in heat.

My non-medical self is apalled.  Multiple studied have been run up to ~59 degrees Celsius and the virus still "lived" although for a shorter time.  Also, viruses are not actually alive so they don't technically "die", just become no longer viable.

I am not as freaked out as some I know but am being cautious.  It floored me that two highly educated, science/medical people were spouting nonsense.  I actually brought up Brazil in both conversations as being the new epicenter and asked how they were still surging (and had early cases) if Covid died in heat, given the climate and all.  Neither could actually respond to that.

/putting my mask on to go to the dentist now


Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.

Well that's kind of useless; I need it to stay dead for longer than that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.  I asked her for the source and she referenced a vague university study.

A second person I met on Memorial Day, a pharmacist, stated that she refused to wear masks or be worried now that summer was here because viruses cannot live in heat.

My non-medical self is apalled.  Multiple studied have been run up to ~59 degrees Celsius and the virus still "lived" although for a shorter time.  Also, viruses are not actually alive so they don't technically "die", just become no longer viable.

I am not as freaked out as some I know but am being cautious.  It floored me that two highly educated, science/medical people were spouting nonsense.  I actually brought up Brazil in both conversations as being the new epicenter and asked how they were still surging (and had early cases) if Covid died in heat, given the climate and all.  Neither could actually respond to that.

/putting my mask on to go to the dentist now

Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.


They only die for 30 minutes?  That won't help much at all.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!


Actually the last part of your harangue is pretty accurate.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!


Were you born a complete moron, or is that just something you strive to do because FOX and OANN tell you to?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: Bowen: Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.
Well that's kind of useless; I need it to stay dead for longer than that.


Why? That's like 28 minutes longer than you'd last.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.


I'm not a virologist but that seems like it would be questionable on its face unless human bodies are running a lot cooler than they used to.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!

Were you born a complete moron, or is that just something you strive to do because FOX and OANN tell you to?


No no no! I'm trying to get trump out of office! I hate him irrationally and am clinging to any hope that Corona can be pinned on him.

Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
Get it? Brazil's Cheetos.

Trump = bad.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation:
Brazil doesn't lie as much as us.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.

I'm not a virologist but that seems like it would be questionable on its face unless human bodies are running a lot cooler than they used to.


That is the power of motivated reasoning.  As long as the "fact" confirms something she wants to believe, she will accept it without question.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, just send some off duty Brazillion cops to shoot the virus.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: dragonchild: Bowen: Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.
Well that's kind of useless; I need it to stay dead for longer than that.

Why? That's like 28 minutes longer than you'd last.


I can survive by thinking cool thoughts. Can the Coronavirus do that?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Pffft, a mere 10,000. They'll never catch us. We're number one!


That's ten thousand Braziliandeaths. That's a huge number of deaths.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: China White Tea: Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.

I'm not a virologist but that seems like it would be questionable on its face unless human bodies are running a lot cooler than they used to.

That is the power of motivated reasoning.  As long as the "fact" confirms something she wants to believe, she will accept it without question.


Your comparing apples and oranges. Virus survival rates outside a body are different than internal survival rates. The body fights infection by raising body temperature. It should be obviously the case. External viruses are unprotected and succumb to heat, ultraviolet, disinfectant, etc.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: That's like 28 minutes longer than you'd last.

Leave my premature ejaculation out of this.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!


Is it hard being this dumb?

All evidence suggests that the number of actual covid-19 cases is actually well below the number of reported cases. Each number as spam potential cases are never tested every day.

Epidemiological and similar research suggest much higher numbers than reported, particularly due to asymptomatic carriers.

But sure, start a right-wing media point, because that's surely a better information source than, you know, scientists who devote their life to studying things like the spread and prevalence of diseases.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Bowen: Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.  I asked her for the source and she referenced a vague university study.

A second person I met on Memorial Day, a pharmacist, stated that she refused to wear masks or be worried now that summer was here because viruses cannot live in heat.

My non-medical self is apalled.  Multiple studied have been run up to ~59 degrees Celsius and the virus still "lived" although for a shorter time.  Also, viruses are not actually alive so they don't technically "die", just become no longer viable.

I am not as freaked out as some I know but am being cautious.  It floored me that two highly educated, science/medical people were spouting nonsense.  I actually brought up Brazil in both conversations as being the new epicenter and asked how they were still surging (and had early cases) if Covid died in heat, given the climate and all.  Neither could actually respond to that.

/putting my mask on to go to the dentist now

Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.

They only die for 30 minutes?  That won't help much at all.


Right now, if I could go hang out with people for 30 minutes, I'd take that.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: dragonchild: Bowen: Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.
Well that's kind of useless; I need it to stay dead for longer than that.

Why? That's like 28 minutes longer than you'd last.


How are you going to get your house up to 163 Fahrenheit?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.


I mean, that's just a responsible dog ownership, letting your dog have sex with the president.

I hope you learned your lesson.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chawco: great_tigers: Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.

I mean, that's just a responsible dog ownership, letting your dog have sex with the president.

I hope you learned your lesson.


At least he wasn't farking a pie!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Bowen: dragonchild: Bowen: Most (all?) Coronaviruses die at 73 degrees (Celsius) for 30 minutes.
Well that's kind of useless; I need it to stay dead for longer than that.

Why? That's like 28 minutes longer than you'd last.

How are you going to get your house up to 163 Fahrenheit?


Not the whole house, just one room. At most parties people tend to congregate in the kitchen anyhow. I'm thinking turn the heat up all the way. Cover all the windows and doors with fiberglass. Tamper with the oven lock and set it to auto clean with the door open. Turn on all 4 burners. Maybe a space heater or two? That should do the trick.
 
chawco
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

great_tigers: chawco: great_tigers: Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.

I mean, that's just a responsible dog ownership, letting your dog have sex with the president.

I hope you learned your lesson.

At least he wasn't farking a pie!


What, would you have killed him for that too?

You should not be allowed to own a dog.
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It may be the case that the hot weather will have a severely negative effect on coronavirus and it spread.

if you pay attention to Brazil, they are working very very very hard to counteract that reduction in infectivity.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chawco: great_tigers: chawco: great_tigers: Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.

I mean, that's just a responsible dog ownership, letting your dog have sex with the president.

I hope you learned your lesson.

At least he wasn't farking a pie!

What, would you have killed him for that too?

You should not be allowed to own a dog.


I wouldn't have killed trump for farking a pie. My dog ate it anyways.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Olliwog: In the last week I had a friend (who is a retired nurse) tell me she was not worried anymore about Covid19 as she read it "died" at 73 degrees Farenheit.  I asked her for the source and she referenced a vague university study.

A second person I met on Memorial Day, a pharmacist, stated that she refused to wear masks or be worried now that summer was here because viruses cannot live in heat.

My non-medical self is apalled.  Multiple studied have been run up to ~59 degrees Celsius and the virus still "lived" although for a shorter time.  Also, viruses are not actually alive so they don't technically "die", just become no longer viable.

I am not as freaked out as some I know but am being cautious.  It floored me that two highly educated, science/medical people were spouting nonsense.  I actually brought up Brazil in both conversations as being the new epicenter and asked how they were still surging (and had early cases) if Covid died in heat, given the climate and all.  Neither could actually respond to that.

/putting my mask on to go to the dentist now


I've seen non-peer-reviewed studies that confirmed heat DOES kill the coronavirus. Here's the catch: the heat the study said was required to kill the virus was 85 degrees Celsius.
 
eiger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

great_tigers: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1144]Get it? Brazil's Cheetos.

Trump = bad.


Are you 12?
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chawco: It may be the case that the hot weather will have a severely negative effect on coronavirus and it spread.

if you pay attention to Brazil, they are working very very very hard to counteract that reduction in infectivity.


And if you pay attention to Iran and the Philippines, it became abundantly clear months ago that hot weather doesn't slow it down at all.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chawco: It may be the case that the hot weather will have a severely negative effect on coronavirus and it spread.

if you pay attention to Brazil, they are working very very very hard to counteract that reduction in infectivity.


It's the seasonal equivalent of late November in Brazil currently.
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: chawco: It may be the case that the hot weather will have a severely negative effect on coronavirus and it spread.

if you pay attention to Brazil, they are working very very very hard to counteract that reduction in infectivity.

It's the seasonal equivalent of late November in Brazil currently.


Yeah, but it's Brazil.

In Rio today, it's 23 degrees Celsius.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eiger: great_tigers: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1144]Get it? Brazil's Cheetos.

Trump = bad.

Are you 12?


No. Just trying to make it abundantly clear on non related topics about how much my hatred for Trump is. This way i am more likely to get "smartest" or "funniest" clicks from strangers on the internet and increase my self worth.

Trump = bad.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!


There aren't enough cars and snakes in NYC to account for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe everyone's toenail started growing sideways simultaneously.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For the 1274728th time: warmer weather generally results in less sickness precisely because of a natural "social distancing" that occurs as people move from confined indoor spaces like schools and workplaces, and begin to spread out and spend more time outside during vacations and other outdoor activities.

It has NOTHING to do with air temperature. This isn't difficult, people.

It's also why it's incredibly moronic and counter-productive to tell people to stay inside as things warm up. We should be ENCOURAGING people outside and further away from one another. Even a relatively crowded beach, golf course, or park is gonna be much less likely to foster high transmission rates simply due to the fact that everyone isn't breathing the same recirculated indoor air, as well as the fact that their immune systems may be getting a vitamin D boost from the sunshine.

So let's stop being so obtuse about this. We can still find plenty of other strawman caricatures to bash Trump voters over.
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

great_tigers: eiger: great_tigers: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1144]Get it? Brazil's Cheetos.

Trump = bad.

Are you 12?

No. Just trying to make it abundantly clear on non related topics about how much my hatred for Trump is. This way i am more likely to get "smartest" or "funniest" clicks from strangers on the internet and increase my self worth.

Trump = bad.


Okay okay okay. I still think you're dumb, and larglyblargly by right-wing media that routinely ignores evidence in science, but I reluctantly have to agree you deserve a gold star for your trolling today.

Well played, well played.
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

great_tigers: rcain: great_tigers: This doesn't fit the narrative of blaming trump. Hospitals, quickly start saying that you have more covid patients. If they get into a bad car wreck and have a cough = covid! Snake bite = covid. Ingrown toe nail = covid.

Trump = covid!

Were you born a complete moron, or is that just something you strive to do because FOX and OANN tell you to?

No no no! I'm trying to get trump out of office! I hate him irrationally and am clinging to any hope that Corona can be pinned on him.

Besides, I had to put my dog down the other day. farking Trump.



I see ... so mental illness is why you're so messed up
Sorry for calling you a moron, I hope you find the help you so desperately need
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chawco: great_tigers: eiger: great_tigers: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1144]Get it? Brazil's Cheetos.

Trump = bad.

Are you 12?

No. Just trying to make it abundantly clear on non related topics about how much my hatred for Trump is. This way i am more likely to get "smartest" or "funniest" clicks from strangers on the internet and increase my self worth.

Trump = bad.

Okay okay okay. I still think you're dumb, and larglyblargly by right-wing media that routinely ignores evidence in science, but I reluctantly have to agree you deserve a gold star for your trolling today.

Well played, well played.


For what it's worth. I like you. You made me laugh. Nothing of what I say on Fark is serious.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anfrind: chawco: It may be the case that the hot weather will have a severely negative effect on coronavirus and it spread.

if you pay attention to Brazil, they are working very very very hard to counteract that reduction in infectivity.

And if you pay attention to Iran and the Philippines, it became abundantly clear months ago that hot weather doesn't slow it down at all.


Iran really isn't that warm. The climate is roughly that of the Piedmont southeast in much of the country, although somewhat warmer in summer. It's considerably cooler in winter than the American coastal south or the southwest.
 
