(Huffington Post)   Fort Myers police sacrifice their precious Krispy Kreme donuts to lure a black bear away from city streets
5
    More: Weird, Lee County, Florida, Fort Myers News-Press, Conservation biology, congested area, Wildlife officials, Biodiversity, residential area, large animals  
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cops: more upset about donuts than black people.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weilawei: Cops: more upset about donuts than black people.


Since the bear was black, I'm surprised they didn't just shoot it.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many cops does it take to change a lightbulb?
None. They just beat the room for being black.
 
JNowe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stand by for a round of "police officer buys shoes for homeless man" articles.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why didn't they choke it to death? Would like to see them try...
 
