(NBC News)   The police officer who killed George Floyd had more than a dozen police misconduct reports against him in his career but was never disciplined. It's like he learned something from that   (nbcnews.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 425x402]


It's not the same guy. Saw that clarified earlier today. The cop(s) who killed George Floyd are f-king trash, but let's not purposely misidentify them like the right tried to do with Trayvon Martin.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
File complaints
>Cops do nothing

File complaints
>Cops do nothing

File complaints
>Cops do nothing
(Repeat 4x)

>Cop murders unarmed unresisting person on camera with witnesses

Demand cops arrest murderer cop
>Cops do nothing

Protest peacefully
>Cops tear gas, beanbag and club protesters

Protest peacefully
>Cops tear gas, beanbag and club protesters

Riot, break glass windows
>Cops turn around, tell business owners, "see our violence is only necessary to protect your property from these animals"
>Business owners pressure politicians to protect cops

>Rinse, repeat
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corrupt police unions keep bad cops employed, and "good" cops never turn in bad cops.  Never trust a pig cop.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The riits should start being exclusively targeted at police stations, then.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*riots

/dammit
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Corrupt police unions keep bad cops employed, and "good" cops never turn in bad cops.  Never trust a pig cop.


no. I'm sure there is a good cop out there somewhere.

just not any good doctors.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy. Hopefully they took his guns away do he can't take the easy way out. I'm sure his fellow prisoners will treat a cop who killed a black man in cold blood no different than anyone else.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: no. I'm sure there is a good cop out there somewhere.


Honestly? In my experience the good ones quit. My hometown had a "good" Chief that tried to discipline and/or fire the bad apples. The union made his life absolute hell until he gave up and retired at 55.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, and when something like this happens the entire department should be fired and replaced with people from compassionate organizations.  It's damned hard to fix cultural problems by hiring a few people who don't have them coontil immersing in the culture where they become corrupt).
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Corrupt police unions keep bad cops employed, and "good" cops never turn in bad cops.  Never trust a pig cop.


Pretty much this. I love unions. And cops are pretty much in an impossible situation. The good ones need to back up the bad ones or the bad ones won't back up the good ones.

Generally though. fark the police
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dozen police reports? Was Susan Collins' soul mate chief of police, or what? Perhaps chief of police was "very concerned" but gave him a pass anyways, because he "learned his lesson" 12 times?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Kirablue42: no. I'm sure there is a good cop out there somewhere.

Honestly? In my experience the good ones quit. My hometown had a "good" Chief that tried to discipline and/or fire the bad apples. The union made his life absolute hell until he gave up and retired at 55.


"One bad apple", they say, forgetting the rest of the idiom: "...spoils the whole barrel".
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm personally sick of this shiz as WHITE TRASH get to shoot up heroin all day outside my apartment complex but a black guy walks down the street and it's CALL THE COPS! Fark! Sick of it. Thankfully we have some black folk in our complex now. And one nice couple has huge dogs. Dogs love me so they do too. Way it works folks.

/ I don't care about color of people at all but doggos always good.
// um ... they have a Bull Masttiff so, no arguing, at all, ever YIKES!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why haven't they been arrested yet?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm personally sick of this shiz as WHITE TRASH get to shoot up heroin all day outside my apartment complex but a black guy walks down the street and it's CALL THE COPS! Fark! Sick of it. Thankfully we have some black folk in our complex now. And one nice couple has huge dogs. Dogs love me so they do too. Way it works folks.

/ I don't care about color of people at all but doggos always good.
// um ... they have a Bull Masttiff so, no arguing, at all, ever YIKES!


Cheers mate
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's like the 1960s all over again
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Corrupt police unions keep bad cops employed, and "good" cops never turn in bad cops.  Never trust a pig cop.


Here's the thing, though. Who is the most well-known example of a Good Cop reporting the corrupt acts of Bad Cops?

Frank Serpico.

Now, knowing what happened in that case, I can understand why some cops stay silent. To quote Chris Rock: I'm not saying it's right; but I understand.

The entire law enforcement system in the US needs a full overhaul, top to bottom. Starting with (or at least in the Top 5)  increased protection and anonymity for internal reporting of police corruption; maybe even kicking responsibility for investigating such internal complaints up to the State DoJ.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bowen: Kirablue42: no. I'm sure there is a good cop out there somewhere.

Honestly? In my experience the good ones quit. My hometown had a "good" Chief that tried to discipline and/or fire the bad apples. The union made his life absolute hell until he gave up and retired at 55.


Yep, my dad was a good cop.

Lasted just under five years.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: Why haven't they been arrested yet?


Welcome to Trump's America.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Cops shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, and when something like this happens the entire department should be fired and replaced with people from compassionate organizations.  It's damned hard to fix cultural problems by hiring a few people who don't have them coontil immersing in the culture where they become corrupt).


This. We need to de-escalate, and that can start right now by removing firearms from the hands of the police.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trik: Why haven't they been arrested yet?


They have exhaust all means of clearing their actions before that can happen, and even then it may not happen.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theres another axiom that needs to come into use where cops are concerned: a rotten barrel spoils all apples.

Departments are so corrupt and geared to the lowest denominator, any good cop who falls into one either gets out quick or rots himself.

The cops standing around watching this guy get murdered, like the 21 cops watching Rodney King get beaten, may not be bad people; but they've been spoiled by a barrel that's assured them snitches have no backup and going against the system has negative consequences; and they bought it, because it's their job.
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Legitimate question - are 12 misconduct complaints over a 19 year career a high, average or low number for beat cop in a major city?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm personally sick of this shiz as WHITE TRASH get to shoot up heroin all day outside my apartment complex but a black guy walks down the street and it's CALL THE COPS! Fark! Sick of it. Thankfully we have some black folk in our complex now. And one nice couple has huge dogs. Dogs love me so they do too. Way it works folks.

/ I don't care about color of people at all but doggos always good.
// um ... they have a Bull Masttiff so, no arguing, at all, ever YIKES!


All those will do is drown you.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yea, cops never were murderous thugs under the previous 44 administrations. *wanking motion*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: Legitimate question - are 12 misconduct complaints over a 19 year career a high, average or low number for beat cop in a major city?


Depends on the kind of complaint.

"He gave me a ticket for speeding thru a school zone even when all the kids were in class" is unfounded.

"He Tasered my brother who was already cuffed and hobbled in the back of someone else's cruiser" is legit.

12 of the latter is probably high.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm the whitest White man who ever Whited, but I don't wake up every morning and think, "Boy, I should go kill a Black man today."

Maybe I should become a cop, so I could kill a couple Black men and see how that changes my perspective. There's clearly no consequences, so pew pew pew!
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only way to change the system is to become the system itself.  That's why things are like this now.  The FBI warned America years ago.

From PBS in 2016:

In the 2006 bulletin, the FBI detailed the threat of white nationalists and skinheads infiltrating police in order to disrupt investigations against fellow members and recruit other supremacists. The bulletin was released during a period of scandal for many law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including a neo-Nazi gang formed by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who harassed black and Latino communities. Similar investigations revealed officers and entire agencies with hate group ties in Illinois, Ohio and Texas.

Much of the bulletin has been redacted, but in it, the FBI identified white supremacists in law enforcement as a concern, because of their access to both "restricted areas vulnerable to sabotage" and elected officials or people who could be seen as "potential targets for violence." The memo also warned of "ghost skins," hate group members who don't overtly display their beliefs in order to "blend into society and covertly advance white supremacist causes."

To get rid of the stench of white supremacy in policing, we need more non-white supremacists to join police forces to get rid of the bad apples. People get pissed off when "good officers" don't turn in bad officers. There's a need for more good officers to join to outnumber the bad. Nothing else will change things.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brosephus: To get rid of the stench of white supremacy in policing, we need more non-white supremacists to join police forces to get rid of the bad apples. People get pissed off when "good officers" don't turn in bad officers. There's a need for more good officers to join to outnumber the bad. Nothing else will change things.


In the absence of root-to-branch opened-books investigation and prosecution of racism, abuse and corruption, this is a bit like saying, "wow, this barrel is full of rotting apples, I better dump a few handfuls of fresh ones in to fix things."

Rot spreads. A good apple joining a rotten force is going to wind up either corrupted bit by bit -- first turning a blind eye to ambiguous situations, then to more explicit ones, then participating in ambiguous situations, and so on -- or is going to get iced out.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am friends with three people that busted their asses to become LEO and ended up quitting within a couple of years due to frustration over working with scumbags that no one would rein in.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: snitches have no backup

LOL, as if any hypothetical "good cop" would expect backup from a pack of stupid bullies.  The thing about bullies is that every knows they're cowards; they only punch down.  I don't think anyone expects anything from them.  That doesn't pass the laugh test.

No, the "good cop" knows not to "cause trouble" because then the bullies turn on the "good" cop, and they'll get downright juvenile about it.  Which makes sense, because the average cop thinks on the level of an 8th grader anyway.
 
brandnewchair
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: Legitimate question - are 12 misconduct complaints over a 19 year career a high, average or low number for beat cop in a major city?


According to the article it's a little bit higher than average.

So there's already plenty of reasons to get out the pitchforks, this oversight might not be one of them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

No, the "good cop" knows not to "cause trouble" because then the bullies turn on the "good" cop, and they'll get downright juvenile about it.  Which makes sense, because the average cop thinks on the level of an 8th grader anyway.


Too few people these days know this guy's name:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank​_​Serpico
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Police brutality in the black community isn't new. The 1965 Watts Riot started because of a reckless driving stop that escalated. IIRC, every single urban unrest/riot since then has been sparked by a police action. We're not going to get that house clearing investigation. I don't hold any hope of such a thing anymore.

The system was corrupted over time by infiltration, and I don't see any other way to change the corruption other than overwhelming the system with numbers to oppose the corruption. That, or taking away political positions from those who turn a blind eye to corruption. That hasn't happened in 50-60 years either. I'm all game for any positive solution at this point as I have a 5 year old son that I have to ensure survives long enough to enjoy life.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

To get rid of the stench of white supremacy in policing, we need more non-white supremacists to join police forces to get rid of the bad apples. People get pissed off when "good officers" don't turn in bad officers. There's a need for more good officers to join to outnumber the bad. Nothing else will change things.


Problem is that liberals are loathe to join police forces and hell, self defense groups and organizations.

Law enforcement in general is almost an exclusive domain of the right wing, partially because it's filtered out to be that way, and partially because it's a self selecting thing. When only Cletus Confederates apply to be officers and cops, that's who you're going to select.

I said a while back that instead of just simply talking about punching Nazis on the Internet, Antifa members should have decided to sign up for LE or started a self defense organization for that purpose. That would be much more useful that pwning some Nazi with a punch - keep in mind that said Nazi probably has a gun in hand.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's been fired now though, so he's learned his lesson. Another force will take him on and he'll be a model officer I'm sure.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DEAD KENNEDYS: Police Truck
Youtube 2-hKw9TCEmI
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Take away their guns. Make them do it like farkface (not worth dignifying with his name), except that without guns, they'll get the shiat kicked out of them if they pull that stunt ever again.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Law enforcement in general is almost an exclusive domain of the right wing, partially because it's filtered out to be that way, and partially because it's a self selecting thing. When only Cletus Confederates apply to be officers and cops, that's who you're going to select.

You're contradicting yourself and you know it.  It's not that liberals don't apply; it's that the application process is designed to prevent them from becoming LEOs.  It's literally the only occupation I'm aware of where there's a test that specifically rules you out if they think you're too smart.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

While this is interesting, and I am sure organized racist groups do work towards and attain positions in police departments, police brutality has been a problem for a very long time. While it is easy to point the fingers at racist organization members being the "bad apples" in law enforcement, you do not have to be a signed in blood member of the Klan or III% to be a douchebag authoritarian cop.

Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This may be one of the wisest statements on unchecked power in human history. This is the reason we need strong checks and balances and swift, impartial oversight of our LEOs and political leaders. Because when given the power of life and death with no consequences for amoral and illegal acts, we get cops that start to believe that any challenge to their authority is grounds for summery execution.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Either that, or if this bloodthirsty asshole is only "a little bit" worse than the average MPD cop, it's all the more reason to stock up on pitchforks.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

While this is interesting, and I am sure organized racist groups do work towards and attain positions in police departments, police brutality has been a problem for a very long time. While it is easy to point the fingers at racist organization members being the "bad apples" in law enforcement, you do not have to be a signed in blood member of the Klan or III% to be a douchebag authoritarian cop.

Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This may be one of the wisest statements on unchecked power in human history. This is the reason we need strong checks and balances and swift, impartial oversight of our LEOs and political leaders. Because when given the power of life and death with no consequences for amoral and illegal acts, we get cops that start to believe that any challenge to their authority is grounds for summery execution.


The klan has been around for a long time. The rich members become politicians and the poor become cops.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

If I had a young child, I would be leaving America for someplace more civilized to raise them.

True story.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Problem is that liberals are loathe to join police forces and hell, self defense groups and organizations.Law enforcement in general is almost an exclusive domain of the right wing, partially because it's filtered out to be that way, and partially because it's a self selecting thing. When only Cletus Confederates apply to be officers and cops, that's who you're going to select.I said a while back that instead of just simply talking about punching Nazis on the Internet, Antifa members should have decided to sign up for LE or started a self defense organization for that purpose. That would be much more useful that pwning some Nazi with a punch - keep in mind that said Nazi probably has a gun in hand.


True. This is kinda what peeves me with liberals as well. If they can't/won't become officers, then run for office and change the rules of operation for the police from the political side. Progressives sometimes get so caught up in their own ideals that they forget about things that are not personally connected to them.  That's why most black Americans tend to vote for more practical centrists than idealistic progressives.  We want all that progressive stuff, but that's desserts compared to the things that we really need asap to help us out.

There's a group called the Redneck Revolt.  Those guys are about the only ones I've seen organize to take up arms against facists and such.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

If I had a young child, I would be leaving America for someplace more civilized to raise them.

True story.


My first ancestors arrived on ships in the 1790s.  I'm not leaving the place we've called home for 300 years. If my ancestors could survive the middle passage, slavery, and Jim Crow, then I can survive this current crap sandwich. I know and understand that the good folks outweigh the bad in America. I just wish the good folks would become a bit more vocal and active in things.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
19 years on the force. Probably knows not to "take a knee" on a guys neck for a full verse rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. Or at the very least, knows what's going to happen if you do.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Brosephus: The bulletin was released during a period of scandal for many law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including a neo-Nazi gang formed by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who harassed black and Latino communities.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
