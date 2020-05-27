 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Protest on both sides of the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles   (abc7.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was peaceful before but protesters are no on the freeway and CHP has shut both sides down.

One protester injured.

Stock up on Gold Bond because if this keeps up it is going to be a long hot summer.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blender61: It was peaceful before but protesters are no on the freeway and CHP has shut both sides down.

One protester injured.

Stock up on Gold Bond because if this keeps up it is going to be a long hot summer.


And the fires haven't even started.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
L.A.F.D. got there, and are helping the injured guy. The north side of the freeway is open now, but the south side is still blocked.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did they get there?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope they're all wearing masks.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: L.A.F.D. got there, and are helping the injured guy. The north side of the freeway is open now, but the south side is still blocked.


Yeah. L.A.Fire got there pretty quickly and the protesters gave them no grief.
L.A. fire got a clap on the way out of the scene.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2wolves: I hope they're all wearing masks.


Google maps
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I believe that being a pedestrian on the freeway, unless it's an emergency (broken down car, etc...) is a crime


We, obviously have a bit of a situation up here in Minneapolis, so lets loot a Target and a liquor store!
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: 2wolves: I hope they're all wearing masks.

Google maps


A lot of them (most)  are wearing masks. Also some attempt at social distancing.

Protesters leaving the freeway voluntarily.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have they even arrested the murdering officers yet?
Or do they actually want the situation to fester?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: I believe that being a pedestrian on the freeway, unless it's an emergency (broken down car, etc...) is a crime


We, obviously have a bit of a situation up here in Minneapolis, so lets loot a Target and a liquor store!


8/10
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They'd stop traffic on the 405 to protest, but I don't think anybody would notice any change in traffic flow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cop stops for a man down, protesters attack cop
You're not helping.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: I hope they're all wearing masks.


Hard to tell, but it sure looks like a whole lot of them are, which is good if they are going to do something like this.  It's a terrible time for protesting, but at least they aren't being total dimwits like the "OPEN EVERYTHING!!" dummies.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a mess.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Have they even arrested the murdering officers yet?
Or do they actually want the situation to fester?


Mayor Trudeau Jr. has called for the Hennepin County Atty to press charges. No charges have been filed yet, as all the evidence, nor official cause of death has been released.

One officer (the one in the video) has been fired, no word on the others
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vrax: 2wolves: I hope they're all wearing masks.

Hard to tell, but it sure looks like a whole lot of them are, which is good if they are going to do something like this.  It's a terrible time for protesting, but at least they aren't being total dimwits like the "OPEN EVERYTHING!!" dummies.


They looted a Target in Minneapolis
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Cop stops for a man down, protesters attack cop
You're not helping.


You are factually wrong.

The protester was injured by a CHP cruiser who "sped" off after being mobbed by other protesters.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: I believe that being a pedestrian on the freeway, unless it's an emergency (broken down car, etc...) is a crime


We, obviously have a bit of a situation up here in Minneapolis, so lets loot a Target and a liquor store!


With a name like Target, they're basically daring us.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Sniffers Row: I believe that being a pedestrian on the freeway, unless it's an emergency (broken down car, etc...) is a crime


We, obviously have a bit of a situation up here in Minneapolis, so lets loot a Target and a liquor store!

With a name like Target, they're basically daring us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blender61: cretinbob: Cop stops for a man down, protesters attack cop
You're not helping.

You are factually wrong.

The protester was injured by a CHP cruiser who "sped" off after being mobbed by other protesters.


There was a second cop 50 feet behind him, who stopped and appeared as if he wanted to help. The mob attacked him before he could even open his door.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we all just get along?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sniffers Row: I believe that being a pedestrian on the freeway, unless it's an emergency (broken down car, etc...) is a crime


We, obviously have a bit of a situation up here in Minneapolis, so lets loot a Target and a liquor store!


Yet ANOTHER situation here in Minneapolis. This is getting downright embarrassing and disgusting. Sooner or later (and I sure wish it was sooner) the police unions are going to realize that it is in their best interest to get rid of the bad apples before someone else does. Philando Castile, Justine Damond, and now this. This is now a pattern, not professional behavior.
 
