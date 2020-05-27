 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Delhi TV)   Invasion of locusts in India. 2020 : it was biblical is what I'm gonna tell my kids because really it's what's happening   (ndtv.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Madhya Pradesh, States and territories of India, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Nagpur, Nagpur district, Massive swarms of desert locusts, Haryana  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 7:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Can't we figure out a way to catch cook and eat these things?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Can't we figure out a way to catch cook and eat these things?


really tiny spears and matchstick fires?
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Can't we figure out a way to catch cook and eat these things?


Fun fact: certain species of locusts are considered kosher/halal.  In other words, people are waaaay ahead of you there when it comes to eating them.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Can't we figure out a way to catch cook and eat these things?


Run through a field with a fuzzy blanket.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. This happens every year ending in a number.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The government is using specialised spraying machines"

Look a lot like fire trucks.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
entomoveproject.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i'm sure this looks tragic to those who are affected, but with modern shipping and transportation, it isn't as much of a plague as it used to be.  100 years ago, affected regions would be facing starvation.  Now, these locust "plagues" seem to be making the news every 6 month's or so here on Fark.  Yes, it is devastating to the affected land, but there is a LOT of land out there and plants tend to grow back.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LL316: I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.


Isn't the plague of frogs next on the agenda?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LL316: I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.


Don't need religion.  We did this.  People.  We are facing the consequences of our own decisions.

The good news, being not religious, is that we are allowed to consider the possibility that we can stop this and pull out of the nose dive.  If this were GOD?  Inevitable.  But it's us.  So we can fix this.

/spoiler: We are very bad at fixing things
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From a previous thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm starting to think this Bible thing may have something to it...
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: LL316: I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.

Isn't the plague of frogs next on the agenda?


Can I get back to you after coffee break?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What about dogs and cats living with each other?  Mass hysteria?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheese eating surrender monkey: Habitual Cynic: LL316: I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.

Isn't the plague of frogs next on the agenda?

Can I get back to you after coffee break?


I think three days of darkness are next.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheese eating surrender monkey: Habitual Cynic: LL316: I'm not a religious man, but it wouldn't shock me if we were in the end of days.

Isn't the plague of frogs next on the agenda?

Can I get back to you after coffee break?


therealityinstitute.netView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Don't need religion. We did this. People. We are facing the consequences of our own decisions.


I'd love to hear your explanation for how we caused a plague of locusts.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
simply unleash wave after wave of Chinese needle snakes. They'll wipe out the locusts
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: simply unleash wave after wave of Chinese needle snakes. They'll wipe out the locusts


There was an old lady who swallowed a fly. I don't know why. Perhaps she'll die
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As if India wasn't dirty enough. People have told me it was.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't this the year of the 17 year cicadas in most of the US? Not that they do much besides buzz endlessly.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.