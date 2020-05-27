 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   DoJ arrests man plotting mass shooting in Tampa Bay area on behalf of ISIS who "expressed admiration for Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen"   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
18
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It probably isn't wise to shoot at people in Pinellas county, 3/4 of them are armed. Mo would have been quickly ventilated.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So they entrapped a major D donor?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a clear violation of his 2nd ammendment rights, you can't arrest someone for merely claiming they are going to shoot and kill people, haven't all the open michigan protestors carrying ar15's and saying on camera that they need to kill others proven that by now?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It probably isn't wise to shoot at people in Pinellas county, 3/4 of them are armed. Mo would have been quickly ventilated.


And therein lies the problem of using a gun as a defence, chances are that he's going to take out a half dozen people before that ever happens. Remember the attack last year where police shot him in under a minute? 9 people died.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: feckingmorons: It probably isn't wise to shoot at people in Pinellas county, 3/4 of them are armed. Mo would have been quickly ventilated.

And therein lies the problem of using a gun as a defence, chances are that he's going to take out a half dozen people before that ever happens. Remember the attack last year where police shot him in under a minute? 9 people died.


You don't get to Florida much do you?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to court documents, Al-Azhari's criminal record includes previous terrorism charges in Saudi Arabia. He was accused of planning to travel to Syria to participate in jihad and join terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government. He served three years in Saudi Arabia and was removed to the United States in 2018.

What the Fark does that mean?

He was too much of a Muslim extremist to keep in Saudi Arabia so they shipped him to the US??
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did the FBI help him plan his plot and supply all the weapons?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Expressed solidary with pegging aficionado Omar Mateen is how I would have written the lede. I like to keep things true to form.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wantingout: did the FBI help him plan his plot and supply all the weapons?


I wish I could Funny that but instead I had to Smart it.

Valid question.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: According to court documents, Al-Azhari's criminal record includes previous terrorism charges in Saudi Arabia. He was accused of planning to travel to Syria to participate in jihad and join terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government. He served three years in Saudi Arabia and was removed to the United States in 2018.

What the Fark does that mean?

He was too much of a Muslim extremist to keep in Saudi Arabia so they shipped him to the US??


Since the house of Saud allied with the Wahhabi extremists, they've been exporting violent nutjobs along with the oil for over a century.
 
kab
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unplug the outrage alarms, it isnt a white dude.
 
weilawei
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TRF? Wrong time, wrong protest. People are burning shiat in MN and LA if he was bored.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't the headline ever be "Man decides to save up money to invest in business after expressing admiration for business owner Mark Cuban"?

You admire a guy who had some sexual hangups and knew how to pull a trigger? Your standards are pretty low, dude.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Xai: feckingmorons: It probably isn't wise to shoot at people in Pinellas county, 3/4 of them are armed. Mo would have been quickly ventilated.

And therein lies the problem of using a gun as a defence, chances are that he's going to take out a half dozen people before that ever happens. Remember the attack last year where police shot him in under a minute? 9 people died.

You don't get to Florida much do you?


I'm curious what this is supposed to mean. I go to Florida at least once a year, I wouldn't trust most of those f*ckers with a dull knife.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did a bad batch of meth come down from Georgia recently?

Or a good batch of meth?
 
KB202
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bummer. He's hot. If he had been 27% less insane, he could have used his powers for good. Or at least have started one of those pyramid scheme sex cults and got rich.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This has to be fake gnus, Trump defeated ISIS. It was so easy he rewarded himself with golf and hamberders.
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I go to Florida at least once a year, I wouldn't trust most of those f*ckers with a dull knife.


What?  The 4 hour lecture class, 30 minute CWP multiple-guess test, and single "safe" shot of a revolver at the gun show doesn't give you confidence that every other Floridian is a decorated Navy SEAL sniper with tactical BVD's carrying a Matrix level arsenal?

/yeah, me either.
 
