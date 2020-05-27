 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   100 years today Joseph Taussig Jr. was born. As a 21 year old ensign he was officer of the deck on USS Nevada when the Japanese attacked   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The name looked familiar; I remember there being a road in Norfolk by that name.

Turns out the road is named for this guy's father.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My uncle was the assistant chief engineering officer on the Nevada, the chief was on shore leave.  Uncle George (Winfield) Scott was thus the acting chief.  The night before he had warmed up to test some engines and because of that the engines were warm enough to get under steam.  The Nevada was right next to the Arizona, but got a grand total of 2 knots, finally beaching the ship so it was fairly easy to refloat.  Uncle said there was a foot or two or water in the engine room, with water pouring in from a big hole in the side.

They refloated, took it back to California, and later it was used in the D-Day invasion.

Finally, the tried to sink it with the Bikini test, it didn't sink, and then it took the Navy 4 and a half days of constant bombardment to finally sink it.

There was an article I put up but didn't get any comments from the WAPA about how they recently found the wreckage.
 
