(NYPost) I know this is going to be shocking for a lot of people but new video shows that the police who murdered George Floyd lied, he didn't resist at all
Brosephus [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
All four should be behind bars pending trial for murder.

In America cops are little more than legalized street gangs. Which is what makes Trumpism even more hostile to the sovereignty of our nation, as there's a thin line between our general police force and Putin's criminal gangs in Russia.

- all cops should wear video cameras at all times
- it should be a felony to disable your camera in the course of duty
- videos should be regularly audited for poor performance and police should be removed for overescalating situations
- cops must score well above a basic intelligence test before being given a badge, the idiots can find normal work bouncing clubs or serving food at a farking Arby's
- cops must take mandatory de-escalation and implicit bias training
- no military-grade equipment from the federal government

If it makes cops uncomfortable being more subject to the citizens they were hired to protect, maybe they weren't doing their farking job right in the first place.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
These pig cops should be executed on pay per view.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
I've noticed that living in the age of omnipresent recording technology -- a camera in every person's hands -- has resulted in two telling things:

1) Bigfoot and UFO sightings are down. An indication that they're mostly bullshiat.

2) Police brutality of black people are up.

Of course if you ask the black community they'd tell you that police brutality has not gone up, just the capacity to document it has. The truth is this has always been a thing, for decades, well before Rodney King. Richard Pryor developed entire standup acts about it back in the 70s.

And the police always give the same excuses: "he was violent, he came after me, I had to defend myself, he had a gun, he was hopped up on goofballs, he was resisting arrest, etc" and that was it. No investigation, cop's word was truth, people moved on. No justice, no repercussions. No relief. Systemic racism, across the board. You never see cops treat a sovereign citizen or Karen that way.

It's chilling to think that the innocent black men disproportionately sent off to slave away for the prison-industrial complex are the lucky ones.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Ishkur: I've noticed that living in the age of omnipresent recording technology -- a camera in every person's hands -- has resulted in two telling things:

1) Bigfoot and UFO sightings are down. An indication that they're mostly bullshiat.

2) Police brutality of black people are up.

Of course if you ask the black community they'd tell you that police brutality has not gone up, just the capacity to document it has.


Police brutality, as well as white people making frivolous calls to the police -- often under fabricated pretenses of "being threatened" -- to intimidate black people out of public spaces.

Seems like that sort of thing is "suddenly" everywhere! What a coincidence it is that a few bad-apple white people started doing that at the exact same time that their victims gained the ability to document and publicise it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Cops lied ?
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That bald cop looks like the pinhead in Freaks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Don't worry.  I'm sure someone will be here to videosplain to you that your eyes are wrong and what is REALLY happening is that he's out of control.  Also, you can take a black shirt, roll it in PCP, and then put it on to give yourself super-strength.  That's what probably happened.  A caller to AM Talk 690 said that she saw the whole thing and he was doing all kinds of cocaines too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Cool. Now we have conspiracy to cover up a murder too.
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.


Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Everything about this murder is just sick. They kill you for suspected forgery now?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bdub77: All four should be behind bars pending trial for murder.

In America cops are little more than legalized street gangs. Which is what makes Trumpism even more hostile to the sovereignty of our nation, as there's a thin line between our general police force and Putin's criminal gangs in Russia.

- all cops should wear video cameras at all times
- it should be a felony to disable your camera in the course of duty
- videos should be regularly audited for poor performance and police should be removed for overescalating situations
- cops must score well above a basic intelligence test before being given a badge, the idiots can find normal work bouncing clubs or serving food at a farking Arby's
- cops must take mandatory de-escalation and implicit bias training
- no military-grade equipment from the federal government

If it makes cops uncomfortable being more subject to the citizens they were hired to protect, maybe they weren't doing their farking job right in the first place.


Remember, it's legally ok for police forces to discriminate against hiring those they deem 'too intelligent'.

Kind of explains a lot.

Another example: there are two PDs here, about 15 miles apart from each other.  One has a good reputation, one has a bad reputation.  The one with the good reputation does the intelligence test and interview before going to the physical fitness testing.  The one with the bad reputation does the physical fitness training first.

/ACAB, even the 'good' department has a problem with their union trying to get the chief fired for increasing diversity and allowing civilian oversight
 
hardinparamedic
1 hour ago  
This was murder. Plain and simple. 

They knew what they were doing was going to result in his death or permanent disability.

They even tried to pass it off as him being high at the time ("Don't do drugs" to the EMS team)
 
JFK Shot First
1 hour ago  

bglove25: Brosephus: Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.


So they're Democrats.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
As long as cops get away with that, we are not resisting, either.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Don't worry, some dick will come in here wearing a monochrome black and while with a blue line in it fascist corruption of an American flag t -shirt, a punisher sticker and a wife named Karen and tell how we're supposed to thank these cops for their service.
 
hardinparamedic
1 hour ago  

neongoats: a wife named Karen


Hell hath no fury like a Police pension dependista on the internet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated,

Don't I wish.
 
dracos31
1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: bglove25: Brosephus: Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.

So they're Democrats.


That was really low energy. You should feel bad about how lazy that troll was.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: bglove25: Brosephus: Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.

So they're Democrats.


Hurrrrrrr
 
fortheloveof
1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Everything about this murder is just sick. They kill you for suspected forgery now?


No. They kill you for being part of what they consider second class citizenry.

The supposed crime is just the excuse use.
 
chuggernaught
1 hour ago  
The NFL players that were kneeling during the national anthem?

They were protesting shiat like this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The NFL players that were kneeling during the national anthem?

They were protesting shiat like this.


You just figured that out now?
 
fortheloveof
1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: bglove25: Brosephus: Given my line of employment, I feel sick for typing this as there's a bit of truth to it, but simply being a black man in the presence of police is resistance to arrest in the eyes of many Americans. Apparently, some wear badges too.

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.

So they're Democrats.


Remember class, there are no trolls on Fark.

Just people that went to sleep in the early 1900s and are just now waking up to find their buddy Drew to understand how the internet works.
 
ChuckRoddy
1 hour ago  
The important thing to remember is that we have something other than COVID-19 to talk about for three seconds.

Is this what we talked about before COVID-19?
 
wage0048
1 hour ago  
Having been employed by a couple different law enforcement agencies (in "civilian" roles), I can honestly say that the Minneapolis Police Department is the most corrupt group of fascist thugs I've ever encountered.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
What I took away from that article is he now has 6 deaths on his shield that can be attributed to him alone. 1 strangulation, 2 shootings and 3 dead in a car crash as a result of a chase - and he was on scene for another shooting.

Guy shouldn't have been a cop anymore to begin with.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

neongoats: Don't worry, some dick will come in here wearing a monochrome black and while with a blue line in it fascist corruption of an American flag t -shirt, a punisher sticker and a wife named Karen and tell how we're supposed to thank these cops for their service.


How appropriate that the Blue Line separates white and black.

// also, on cops using the Punisher logo:
// the creator of the character wishes cops weren't such total ballbags who got the character entirely wrong (and who would, likelier than not, find themselves on the wrong end of Frank's ...punishing-stick)
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Bullshiat, you can clearly hear them yelling "Stop Resisting!"  They wouldn't do that for no reason.
 
jayphat
1 hour ago  

bdub77: All four should be behind bars pending trial for murder.

In America cops are little more than legalized street gangs. Which is what makes Trumpism even more hostile to the sovereignty of our nation, as there's a thin line between our general police force and Putin's criminal gangs in Russia.

- all cops should wear video cameras at all times
- it should be a felony to disable your camera in the course of duty
- videos should be regularly audited for poor performance and police should be removed for overescalating situations
- cops must score well above a basic intelligence test before being given a badge, the idiots can find normal work bouncing clubs or serving food at a farking Arby's
- cops must take mandatory de-escalation and implicit bias training
- no military-grade equipment from the federal government

If it makes cops uncomfortable being more subject to the citizens they were hired to protect, maybe they weren't doing their farking job right in the first place.


-A national "do no hire" database should be established, with information from incidents that lead to termination or resignation investigated by an independent civilian authority as the author of the information.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Bullshiat, you can clearly hear them yelling "Stop Resisting!"  They wouldn't do that for no reason.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Bullshiat, you can clearly hear them yelling "Stop Resisting!"  They wouldn't do that for no reason.


I smell pot coming from you car.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Bullshiat, you can clearly hear them yelling "Stop Resisting!"  They wouldn't do that for no reason.


He's coming right at us!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The thing that keeps going through my head is this:  If that is the sort of thing this guy does right out in the street, in broad daylight, with people recording, what has he done when he knows nobody can see him?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Don't worry.  I'm sure someone will be here to videosplain to you that your eyes are wrong and what is REALLY happening is that he's out of control.  Also, you can take a black shirt, roll it in PCP, and then put it on to give yourself super-strength.  That's what probably happened.  A caller to AM Talk 690 said that she saw the whole thing and he was doing all kinds of cocaines too.


White guy here. I might do that. I might not.

I do have a few impressions.

1) It's not been aid by anyone, but I will guess the Bullies had dealt with this guy before
2) And like most Bullies, they know dead guy could be provoked pretty easily
3) Which would give the Bullies an excuse to do Bully things


Honestly, the Neck Guy reminds me of every schoolyard bully I'd ever seen. They all have a sadistic streak and he was ENJOYING watching dead guy suffer. I can't quite say that for the other two, although they may well have.
 
JNowe
1 hour ago  
I don't care whether he resisted or not.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Don't worry.  I'm sure someone will be here to videosplain to you that your eyes are wrong and what is REALLY happening is that he's out of control.  Also, you can take a black shirt, roll it in PCP, and then put it on to give yourself super-strength.  That's what probably happened.  A caller to AM Talk 690 said that she saw the whole thing and he was doing all kinds of cocaines too.


The all-white jury will agree with you.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Bullshiat, you can clearly hear them yelling "Stop Resisting!"  They wouldn't do that for no reason.


Yeah, as they choke him to death with a knee on his neck, he probably was "resisting".  I know I would have been
 
RatBomb
1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The NFL players that were kneeling during the national anthem?

They were protesting shiat like this.


Yep...(not mine)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Ishkur: I've noticed that living in the age of omnipresent recording technology -- a camera in every person's hands -- has resulted in two telling things:

1) Bigfoot and UFO sightings are down. An indication that they're mostly bullshiat.

2) Police brutality of black people are up.

Of course if you ask the black community they'd tell you that police brutality has not gone up, just the capacity to document it has. The truth is this has always been a thing, for decades, well before Rodney King. Richard Pryor developed entire standup acts about it back in the 70s.

And the police always give the same excuses: "he was violent, he came after me, I had to defend myself, he had a gun, he was hopped up on goofballs, he was resisting arrest, etc" and that was it. No investigation, cop's word was truth, people moved on. No justice, no repercussions. No relief. Systemic racism, across the board. You never see cops treat a sovereign citizen or Karen that way.

It's chilling to think that the innocent black men disproportionately sent off to slave away for the prison-industrial complex are the lucky ones.


ufo sightings are in fact way up.
 
Yellow Beard
1 hour ago  
Anyone who has ever watched Cops (we call it stop resisting in my house) has watched people that nobody would say were resisting get taken to the ground with the nice officer screaming "Stop Resisting".
 
Two16
1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Of course if you ask the black community they'd tell you that police brutality has not gone up, just the capacity to document it has.

It's been nothing short of an epiphany for white liberals:  if you're black, America is and always was a fascist police state.

A lot of us honestly didn't know.  The cops (and media, for that matter) went out of their way to hide the truth, and they're still fighting to do so, going as far as criminalizing the filming of cops in public (filming literally anyone else is still OK).  Thing is, they've had it so easy for so long, just having proof hasn't done much.  The entire chain from beat cops to DAs to judges is infested with white supremacists, so the accountability train has a lot of stops.  But they're losing impunity, at least in the court of public opinion, which was enough to put them in a frothing rage.

The latest tactic, now the truth is getting out there, is trolls (including some Farkers) trying really hard to drive a wedge between blacks and white liberals, as if the latter's ignorance (because, again, the evidence was buried, until there was simply too much of it) means they were complicit.  As stories like this came out, I noticed an uptick in Uncle Toms writing WSJ op-eds saying the Karens calling the cops on black people, let alone the cops doing the beating/murdering aren't the problem; the real problem is hippies because they don't understand.
 
fortheloveof
1 hour ago  

JNowe: I don't care whether he resisted or not.


So the Geneva Conventions holds that all Soldiers (in a war) that are captured and held in POW status have an expectation to attempt escape if the Soldier deems it possible.

The escape attempt is legal, and while you can certainly increase vigilance and security to prevent further escapes (or attempts) the capturing force is not supposed to punish the escape attempt itself.

I feel resisting arrest should fall under the same mindset. The fact you can be arrested for only the "crime" of resisting arrest blows my mind.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

neongoats: Don't worry, some dick will come in here wearing a monochrome black and while with a blue line in it fascist corruption of an American flag t -shirt, a punisher sticker and a wife named Karen and tell how we're supposed to thank these cops for their service.


Check the post immediately above yours.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Dis gon b gud
Youtube sNXhpAx4aWI
 
wood0366
1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The thing that keeps going through my head is this:  If that is the sort of thing this guy does right out in the street, in broad daylight, with people recording, what has he done when he knows nobody can see him?


Given the other thread regarding his discipline history, you're probably underestimating.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
bdub77

All four should be behind bars pending trial for murder.

In America cops are little more than legalized street gangs. Which is what makes Trumpism even more hostile

Stopped reading right there...

This police BS has been happening for a long time the truth to the matter is it is probably happening less than it has in history because of body cams.

Being mad about this just because of Trump is dumb

What is Trumpism?
 
fortheloveof
1 hour ago  

dragonchild: Ishkur: Of course if you ask the black community they'd tell you that police brutality has not gone up, just the capacity to document it has.
It's been nothing short of an epiphany for white liberals:  if you're black, America is and always was a fascist police state.

A lot of us honestly didn't know.  The cops (and media, for that matter) went out of their way to hide the truth, and they're still fighting to do so, going as far as criminalizing the filming of cops in public (filming literally anyone else is still OK).  Thing is, they've had it so easy for so long, just having proof hasn't done much.  The entire chain from beat cops to DAs to judges is infested with white supremacists, so the accountability train has a lot of stops.  But they're losing impunity, at least in the court of public opinion, which was enough to put them in a frothing rage.

The latest tactic, now the truth is getting out there, is trolls (including some Farkers) trying really hard to drive a wedge between blacks and white liberals, as if the latter's ignorance (because, again, the evidence was buried, until there was simply too much of it) means they were complicit.  As stories like this came out, I noticed an uptick in Uncle Toms writing WSJ op-eds saying the Karens calling the cops on black people, let alone the cops doing the beating/murdering aren't the problem; the real problem is hippies because they don't understand.


What's more White Supremacists groups have been actively working to infiltrating law enforcement agencies.

Both to help warn their groups about possible investigations and to destroy evidence against their groups, but also to help push the system in this direction even more.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
This:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


... should always be referred to as 'gang colors'.

d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.netView Full Size


There's the 'ol red, white, & blue.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


At least she isn't black (and blue), yet.
 
