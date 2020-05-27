 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   New study shows that asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 may be even more prevalent than previously thought and can shed the virus for 8 days, but go ahead keep complaining about having to wear a mask when you're "healthy"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Infectious disease, Disease, Infection, World Health Organization, New estimates of the number of asymptomatic people, Epidemiology, Influenza, COVID-19  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate endanger everybody else


The greater the amount of asymptomatic transmission, the more effective universal mask compliance becomes at protecting everyone.

If you believe a mask is more powerful as a symbol than as a public health measure, maybe you shouldn't be allowed in public without a handler.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On the downside, that is going to make squashing community spread a biatch.

On the upside, that will mean that the fatality rate is likely overestimated.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark masks! Mah Constitooshunul Freedumbs are more important than your grandma!!!
MAGA!!
 
HeadLever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: the more effective universal mask compliance becomes at protecting everyone.


Do you have a study that shows how effective masks are?  I have not seen anything that really is able to quantify that.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And so you know, "Phantom of the Opera" masks are not good enough.
 
caljar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here is a study.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp​e​ctive/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-cov​id-19-not-based-sound-data
 
Noseybonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else


Another example of the level of respect we have for our elders. Lock them up so that people like this can act like assholes.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
New study shows that asymptomatic cases of Covid19 may be even more prevalent then previous thought and can shed the virus for 8 days, but go ahead keep complaining about having to wear a mask when you're "healthy"

Subby, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.  Which is a phrase that most of the internet is completely ignorant of or disagrees with
 
HeadLever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

caljar: Here is a study.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspe​ctive/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-cov​id-19-not-based-sound-data


Yeah, that doesn't do anything but refute CSIAO's post.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noseybonk: Another example of the level of respect we have for our elders. Lock them up so that people like this can act like assholes.


Beats the option of sending COVID positive patients right into their midst and then trying to cover it up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else


Well, your name certainly fits.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

caljar: Here is a study.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspe​ctive/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-cov​id-19-not-based-sound-data


Ah jeez, not this crap again.  1) April 1st for the date.  Take that for what it's worth.  2) The goal is not 100% prevention of transmission, but to reduce the _probability_ of spread such that there is not a huge spike.  Intelligent people realize there will still be spread, and that it's a _probability_, modified by my behavior, that governs my chances.

If everyone is reasonably careful, there will be a hospital bed available if I need it.  If everyone says we're in stage "Two dot farkit", then I'll be competing for a hospital bed with you.

/ And I probably have more money than you so I'll get the better care
// Until I get the bill, then we're equally f'd.
/// Wear your damn mask
 
HeadLever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: New study shows that asymptomatic cases of Covid19 may be even more prevalent then previous thought and can shed the virus for 8 days, but go ahead keep complaining about having to wear a mask when you're "healthy"


Problem with this forced conclusion to your argument is that I still haven't seen a study that details the efficiency of masks in preventing the spread of Covid, other than the kind of studies that caljar posed.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 510x467]


That looks super-duper scientifically quantified and peer-reviewed.

/was she eating Triscuts during the right hand experiment?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I don't make out with strangers anymore.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I am going to be the reason someone's grandma dies, it should be because of how good I am in bed, not because I sneezed in the produce section.

Wear a mask
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So one of the big questions this brings up is : Do asymptomatic people develop antibodies/immunity?

You need to know the answer to that in order to make any predictions of how the epidemic will play out.
 
wood0366
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HeadLever: common sense is an oxymoron: the more effective universal mask compliance becomes at protecting everyone.

Do you have a study that shows how effective masks are?  I have not seen anything that really is able to quantify that.


D. F. Johnson, J. D. Druce, C. Birch, M. L. Grayson. "A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical and N95 masks to filter influenza virus in patients with acute influenza infection."

Clin. Infect. Dis. 49, 275-277 (2009). Indicates that surgical and N95 masks (the non-valve variety) are equally effective at egress filtering for influenza virus. Experimental method used RT-PCR to detect virus on sample plates 20 cm from an infected, coughing patient.

D. Milton, M. Fabian, B. Cowling, M. Grantham, J. McDevitt. "Influenza Virus Aerosols in Human Exhaled Breath: Particle Size, Culturability, and Effect of Surgical Masks." PLOS Pathog. 9, (2013). Indicates surgical masks produce a greater than 3-fold reduction of exhaled droplets and are effective at source control.

S. Bae, et al. "Effectiveness of Surgical and Cotton Masks in Blocking SARSCoV-2: A Controlled Comparison in 4 Patients." Annals Intern. Medicine (2020). This particularly interesting study had COVID-19 patients cough onto a sample plate at 20 cm distance and alternate between mask and no mask. It was a small-n study, but it showed a 10-fold decrease in exhaled viral load...using a cotton mask.

Leung, et al. "Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks," Nature Medicine 26, 676-80, 03 Apr. 2020. Relevant: "Surgical face masks significantly reduced detection of influenza virus RNA in respiratory droplets and coronavirus RNA in aerosols, with a trend toward reduced detection of coronavirus RNA in respiratory droplets. Our results indicate that surgical face masks could prevent transmission of human coronaviruses and influenza viruses from symptomatic individuals." (cf. the Bae et al. paper referenced earlier which noted similar particle capture rates for cotton and surgical masks).

van der Sande et al. "Professional and Home-Made Face Masks Reduce Exposure to Respiratory Infections Among the General Population," PLoS One, 2008 Jul. 9, 3(7). Relevant: "Any type of general mask use is likely to decrease viral exposure and infection risk on a population level, in spite of imperfect fit and imperfect adherence, personal respirators providing most protection."

Davies et al. "Testing the Efficacy of Homemade Masks: Would They Protect in an Influenza Pandemic?" Dis. Med. Pub. Health Prep. 2013 Aug 7(4) 413-418. Relevant: "The median-fit factor of the homemade masks was one-half that of the surgical masks. Both masks significantly reduced the number of microorganisms expelled by volunteers, although the surgical mask was 3 times more effective in blocking transmission than the homemade mask....Our findings suggest that a homemade mask should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but it would be better than no protection." Results indicate that for sub-micron particles (as measured by total colony-forming units isolated after coughing), the no-mask, homemade-mask, and surgical-mask numbers were 21, 6, and 3.
 
Johnsnownw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HeadLever: trappedspirit: New study shows that asymptomatic cases of Covid19 may be even more prevalent then previous thought and can shed the virus for 8 days, but go ahead keep complaining about having to wear a mask when you're "healthy"

Problem with this forced conclusion to your argument is that I still haven't seen a study that details the efficiency of masks in preventing the spread of Covid, other than the kind of studies that caljar posed.


COVID is not spread is some crazy new way. It's distributed through droplets from your mouth and nose. Masks can limit the droplets that reach the space that other people inhabit. 

You don't need a study to understand how masks reduce transmission...but it might be helpful to pull your head out of your @ss.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll keep coming back and rubbing it in: for those who were so loud and vocal about people not needing to wear a mask during this pandemic while all of us in Asia said you all should wear masks to help prevent the spread, y'all can shut up and fark the hell off now.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Noseybonk: Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else

Another example of the level of respect we have for our elders. Lock them up so that people like this can act like assholes.


I think that some people just hate their parents and want them to die. I assume there's an inheritance involved, or just settling old scores.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Do asymptomatic people develop antibodies/immunity?


I believe that this is generally a "yes".  They find these people through the antibody testing.

/QED
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else


T4
 
Gheist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Considering that we aren't likely to get a vaccine anytime soon, when do you think the fark crowd is going to be ready to get back out and live their lives again? Or is it just going to be a spontaneous bandwagon following consensus of the peanut gallery? Is there some sort of line in the sand that will get people out from under their beds or are we just going to wait until there's nothing left to come back to? I only ask because it seems there's a whole lot of generalized pretentious dismissal of anybody who has already decided to get back out there. Is there a fark approved scientist who is also awesome at making policy decisions that we are all following on Twitter or something?
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: New study shows that asymptomatic cases of Covid19 may be even more prevalent then previous thought and can shed the virus for 8 days, but go ahead keep complaining about having to wear a mask when you're "healthy"

Subby, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.  Which is a phrase that most of the internet is completely ignorant of or disagrees with


Bullshiat. Vinegar works better than honey. Try it.

https://xkcd.com/357/
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Johnsnownw: COVID is not spread is some crazy new way. It's distributed through droplets from your mouth and nose. Masks can limit the droplets that reach the space that other people inhabit.


True, but the issue is that masks also make people touch their face more.  I have no qualms about wearing them (I do when I go inside where there are many people), however; creating a premise that masks will be the cure-all to this problem without this real world, empirical information is misguided.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: /Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else


Almost half of Americans have a chronic medical condition that predisposes them to a bad outcome should they become infected. Isolating the vulnerable is hardly any different, numerically, from maintaining lockdown permanently. Neither choice is a viable option.


Wear a mask. Don't talk, sing, or breathe heavily in public. Don't participate in indoor gatherings of any size.  The lives you save probably won't be your own, but the jobs you save might include yours.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for my co-worker's kid to get his COVID test results so we find out if we're all getting tested, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

/work in a pharmacy
//wear a mask on the clock
///wash your faking hands
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gheist: I only ask because it seems there's a whole lot of generalized pretentious dismissal of anybody who has already decided to get back out there...and abandon social distancing.


FTFY

Maybe if more people took social distancing more seriously, more people would feel comfortable going out.

But when you have a bunch of jerk offs who decide to hold gatherings like this, it makes it difficult.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
cookiefleck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm wearing a mask and gloves and don't give a shiat if people think it looks weird.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In general, a mask doesn't protect you, it offers some modicum of protection to the people you encounter.

Thus not wearing a mask tells everyone you encounter that you don't care about them, you only care about yourself.

In the midst of a global pandemic, you are outing yourself as the selfish asshole you truly are.

Just admit that you don't give a shiat for your fellow man
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Johnsnownw: COVID is not spread is some crazy new way. It's distributed through droplets from your mouth and nose. Masks can limit the droplets that reach the space that other people inhabit.

True, but the issue is that masks also make people touch their face more.  I have no qualms about wearing them (I do when I go inside where there are many people), however; creating a premise that masks will be the cure-all to this problem without this real world, empirical information is misguided.


Condoms aren't a cure-all for pregnancy and STIs. Should that stop public health experts from recommending people wear condoms when having casual sex?
 
Gheist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gheist: I only ask because it seems there's a whole lot of generalized pretentious dismissal of anybody who has already decided to get back out there...and abandon social distancing.

FTFY

Maybe if more people took social distancing more seriously, more people would feel comfortable going out.

But when you have a bunch of jerk offs who decide to hold gatherings like this, it makes it difficult.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x566]


While your point is well taken, you know that's never going to be fully controlled right? If those things are going to happen anyhow, when do the rest of us get to start having lives again? Especially considering that it looks like the mortality rate isn't really that scary after all. I'm here in Los Angeles, the "epicenter" of the SoCal outbreak and our hospitals never even got close to overwhelmed. Can we declare some sort of victory and rebuild our economy and futures or are we just going to have to put up with the basement dwellers pretending that the best policy decision is not to leave the house ever again.
 
Error 482
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gheist: Considering that we aren't likely to get a vaccine anytime soon, when do you think the fark crowd is going to be ready to get back out and live their lives again? Or is it just going to be a spontaneous bandwagon following consensus of the peanut gallery? Is there some sort of line in the sand that will get people out from under their beds or are we just going to wait until there's nothing left to come back to? I only ask because it seems there's a whole lot of generalized pretentious dismissal of anybody who has already decided to get back out there. Is there a fark approved scientist who is also awesome at making policy decisions that we are all following on Twitter or something?


A good indicator would be having adequate testing rates, declining tottal infection rates, declining death rates, and declining positive test rates. Most states where people are pushing to reopen have shiat testing rates, meaning the numbers are unknown, and/or one or more of the other rates are increasing, meaning it's actively getting worse there. It's generally a good idea to wait for things to start getting better, or at least stop getting worse, before you go out and join the pandemic.
 
alienated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: If you're scared of this, put on shoes; don't demand that the world be covered in rubber.

/Isolate the old and sick, liberate everybody else


They make this neat stuff- liquid latex, that people , usually couple, paint themselves with.
I would love to cover your whole body with it.
Of course, concrete is cheaper. Hmmmm.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wood0366: HeadLever: common sense is an oxymoron: the more effective universal mask compliance becomes at protecting everyone.

Do you have a study that shows how effective masks are?  I have not seen anything that really is able to quantify that.

D. F. Johnson, J. D. Druce, C. Birch, M. L. Grayson. "A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical and N95 masks to filter influenza virus in patients with acute influenza infection."

Clin. Infect. Dis. 49, 275-277 (2009). Indicates that surgical and N95 masks (the non-valve variety) are equally effective at egress filtering for influenza virus. Experimental method used RT-PCR to detect virus on sample plates 20 cm from an infected, coughing patient.

D. Milton, M. Fabian, B. Cowling, M. Grantham, J. McDevitt. "Influenza Virus Aerosols in Human Exhaled Breath: Particle Size, Culturability, and Effect of Surgical Masks." PLOS Pathog. 9, (2013). Indicates surgical masks produce a greater than 3-fold reduction of exhaled droplets and are effective at source control.

S. Bae, et al. "Effectiveness of Surgical and Cotton Masks in Blocking SARSCoV-2: A Controlled Comparison in 4 Patients." Annals Intern. Medicine (2020). This particularly interesting study had COVID-19 patients cough onto a sample plate at 20 cm distance and alternate between mask and no mask. It was a small-n study, but it showed a 10-fold decrease in exhaled viral load...using a cotton mask.

Leung, et al. "Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks," Nature Medicine 26, 676-80, 03 Apr. 2020. Relevant: "Surgical face masks significantly reduced detection of influenza virus RNA in respiratory droplets and coronavirus RNA in aerosols, with a trend toward reduced detection of coronavirus RNA in respiratory droplets. Our results indicate that surgical face masks could prevent transmission of human coronaviruses and influenza viruses from symptomatic individuals." (cf. the Bae et al. paper referenced earlier which noted similar particl ...


Thanks! - First question - any links to those?  I know that they are sometimes hard to get the full paper info.

Just trying to determine if these are peer-reviewed based upon medical (hospital/clinic setting) or in the real world by laypeople using non-N95 materials?  I don't doubt that masks of any shape and size provides some level of protection as any filter material will.  However, some of the ancillary handling and cleaning aspects could negate much of the benefits that this mechanical separation provides.

I generally agree with wearing masks in crowded places, especially in areas where there is community spread and distancing is not easy.  However, I am also a bit dubious on this being a cure all as many are alluding to here.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I might consider going back out regularly when my area no longer has arseholes that insist on walking right up to people wearing masks and asking them why they're scared and/or coughing on them. There are times when I hate humanity.  This is one of those times.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gheist: Can we declare some sort of victory


How can you declare victory on something that's still ongoing?

We can reopen but we still need to be cognizant of social distancing.

This notion that we can let our guard down as we reopen is a dangerous one and will put us in a bad spot down the road.
 
Johnsnownw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HeadLever: Johnsnownw: COVID is not spread is some crazy new way. It's distributed through droplets from your mouth and nose. Masks can limit the droplets that reach the space that other people inhabit.

True, but the issue is that masks also make people touch their face more.  I have no qualms about wearing them (I do when I go inside where there are many people), however; creating a premise that masks will be the cure-all to this problem without this real world, empirical information is misguided.


I know of no one hawking masks as a cure-all, certainly that's not the information disseminated by the CDC. What medical professionals are saying is that, outside of quarantine, it's the best way to reduce transmission. 

There should be no debate about wearing a mask. You just do it.
 
Kazan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HeadLever: On the upside, that will mean that the fatality rate is likely overestimated.


even with if it had an 80% asymptomatic rate it would still have 10x the IFR of influenza
 
Gheist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Error 482: Gheist: Considering that we aren't likely to get a vaccine anytime soon, when do you think the fark crowd is going to be ready to get back out and live their lives again? Or is it just going to be a spontaneous bandwagon following consensus of the peanut gallery? Is there some sort of line in the sand that will get people out from under their beds or are we just going to wait until there's nothing left to come back to? I only ask because it seems there's a whole lot of generalized pretentious dismissal of anybody who has already decided to get back out there. Is there a fark approved scientist who is also awesome at making policy decisions that we are all following on Twitter or something?

A good indicator would be having adequate testing rates, declining tottal infection rates, declining death rates, and declining positive test rates. Most states where people are pushing to reopen have shiat testing rates, meaning the numbers are unknown, and/or one or more of the other rates are increasing, meaning it's actively getting worse there. It's generally a good idea to wait for things to start getting better, or at least stop getting worse, before you go out and join the pandemic.


What's considered "good"? Seems a bit subjective to me.
Here in Los Angeles the percentage of the population that is testing positive is decreasing significantly (despite confirmed cases increasing because all the expanded testing) hospitalizations are down. Deaths are down. Overall things are definitely getting better. Do I still need to be terrified? Especially considering the survivability for someone in my age group is about 99.98%?

Also, was it worth it for the 24% and climbing unemployment rate here?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.