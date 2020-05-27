 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Laura Loomer's "censorship" claims against Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter "do not warrant a published opinion." Oh, SNAP   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Sherman Antitrust Act, United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Pleading, federal court, Due process, Freedom Watch, Clayton Antitrust Act  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure that won't spawn an elaborate conspiracy wherein the Deep State has converted Federal judges through a vast network of launderers that spike their detergents with mind control drugs, and that she now fears for her life from sex dungeon pizza delivery assassins, to stop her signal from reaching The People...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Twitter? The one that lets Trump say whatever the hell he wants no matter how offensive?

Facebook? The one that gladly hosts racist nazis

Google? The one that censors stuff for the conservative leadership of China?

Apple? Apple? Jeez.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suck it Looner and Klanman.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps Todd should give Laura noogies by getting her in a headlock and knocking her on the top of the head, then make fun of her flat chest, looking down her shirt to see whether there are "any new developments"
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hope she brought a diaper this time for when she pissed her pants in rage.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump neither, other that to point out the President doesn't understand the First Amendment. Even. A. Little.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK Loomer
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quick Trumpin, to the TurtleCave to confirm another dozen federal justices!

OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: [imgs.xkcd.com image 566x577]


When the only means of communication is controlled by a monopoly, different rules apply and the protection of being a private business may not apply.
 
