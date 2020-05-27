 Skip to content
(10 News)   Man arrested for breaking into bank to heat up his Hot Pocket gives a FARK worthy quote "Hell yeah it was worth it"   (10news.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hot Pockets are a shadow of what they once were
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's probably the first time that a Wells Fargo branch has actually benefited a community in a tangible way. .
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couldn't find a 7-11?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he was there launder money...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Were they the lean pocket Philly cheesesteak ones? Because I'd drop all charges for those right about now
 
redrob247
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If breaking into a bank to heat up your hot pockets is wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
♩ hot pocket ♫
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I kinda miss those 25 cent frozen burritos. Bang one or two of those farkers into the microwave after a day of high school, throw a slice of cheese over them, and kick back and enjoy Duck Tales and The Real Ghostbusters. Then when everyone gets home crawl up to the bedroom to do homework and listen to shiatty Chicago radio.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hot Pockets should hire this guy as their next spokesman
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Hot Pocket sandwiches"

notthisshiatagain.jpg
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
