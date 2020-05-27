 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   "Go back to your own country" shouts hammer waving woman wearing Irish flag t-shirt   (click2houston.com) divider line
47
    More: Ironic, Assault, Prison, Felony, Dr. Lia Franco, Sunday afternoon, Memorial Day, Physician, Jury  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I, too, tend to think racists are nuts but they're not. They're just assholes.

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.


NASA 🚀
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I, too, tend to think racists are nuts but they're not. They're just assholes.

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.

NASA 🚀


They are those things and more..Including, willfully ignorant, backward,childish, selfish, hypocrites...
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.


Maybe it was humid in New Orleans....lol..as if it's not in Houston.

Every redeeming value of Houston that I can think of (some of the food and music are really good), New Orleans does so much better (like the food and music).  And as far as bayous go, I think Louisiana gets bragging rights over Buffalo and Braes Bayous.

And did you ever see a Buffalo anywhere near Buffalo Bayou?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I, too, tend to think racists are nuts but they're not. They're just assholes.

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.

NASA 🚀


I grew up down the street from NASA. I mowed one astronaut's lawn for two summers.

NASA, I mean, I guess?? I suppose Space Center Houston is worth checking out. Houston is definitely worth checking out for the food scene. I suppose while you were down near NASA, you could stop by Killen's Barbecue in Pearland, enjoy some brisket & try to find JJ Watt's secret entrance. He lived in Pearland his first few years in H-Town & was a regular there before he blew up.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's obviously angry about the potato famine, which, for some reason, she believes to be caused by Mexicans. Perhaps she saw a picture of an Englishman with a pointy beard taking Irish potatoes and mistook him for Mexican. But whether or not the Mexicans were complicit in the Great Potato Famine, there is still no reason to attack with a hammer, when a car bomb will do. Probably video cuts off before she yells, 'Free Gerry Adams" and starts singing Sinead O'Connor songs. These potato-rich Ecuadorians should have pity for the long-suffering Irish people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thomas Nast had it right about the Irish all along?  And here I thought he was just another nativist Know Nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was arrested Sunday and remains in jail as of Tuesday. So far, investigators haven't been able to say what sparked the incident.

I'm going to go out on a limb here with "being a racist b*tch".
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know at this rate the Mexican cartels will come to America in order to protect other Hispanics.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an American Mongrel, but I have Irish ancestors who were LITERAL terrorists.  I have a couple great-great grand-pappys who came over here because they were blowing up bridges and killing Brits.  They came to the US, on the run, or they'd be hung.

Every immigrant wave comes here, seeking a new life.  Every wave before it, tells them to f*ck off.  Can we maybe figure out a better way to accept people into this country who WANT to be here?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without sunglasses it looks like Bono needs hair salons to reopen more than the rest of us.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed that with people practicing social distancing, a lot of the petty acts of racism are just building up in people until they grab a hammer and start waving it around.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.


A lot of people displaced from Katrina settled in Houston and they All different shades of brown.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The karenovirus sure is getting around.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arturo Cordovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco

She's a DOCTOR! SEE? SEE? You know how many Republicans can't be Doctors now because she stole their jobs?!?!?!
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.

A lot of people displaced from Katrina settled in Houston and they All different shades of brown.


What a sad old drunk racist lady, emboldened by the current political world
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops meant that as it's own post. I'm a sad old drunk silly person 😜
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its damn it!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I'm an American Mongrel, but I have Irish ancestors who were LITERAL terrorists.  I have a couple great-great grand-pappys who came over here because they were blowing up bridges and killing Brits.  They came to the US, on the run, or they'd be hung.

Every immigrant wave comes here, seeking a new life.  Every wave before it, tells them to f*ck off.  Can we maybe figure out a better way to accept people into this country who WANT to be here?



Sorry, country is closed to non-whites, racist pig in the White House should have told you
 
Amoment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a quarter Irish. German in me says no. I don't get why Nazi's are back. My dad fought those fools off.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.


It's not like LSU or the Saints were playing there. Maybe they wanted to say hi to the diaspora that's settled there.

Eh, it's also the biggest city closest to NOLA so that probably played a part too.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lol she's looking at life in prison if they decide it was racially motivated.

Good luck, lady. I hope it was worth it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Being a mainstream Republican is a crime now?
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I mowed one astronaut's lawn for two summers.


/giggity
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But if prosecutors believe racism was the motive, the charge could be enhanced to a first-degree felony, with a punishment range of up to life in prison.

I'm pretty sure that screaming "You Mexicans, get out of my F**ing country. Go back to your F**ing country" suggests she *might* just have somewhat racist motives.
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But she still
hasn't found
what she's looking for


/all apologies to the other Bono
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every immigrant wave comes here, seeking a new life.  Every wave before it, tells them to f*ck off.  Can we maybe figure out a better way to accept people into this country who WANT to be here?


I was going to say something similar but you stated that more efficiently and eloquently than I was going to, so thanks for saving me the typing. \o/
 
Amoment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Being a mainstream Republican is a crime now?


Looking for a way to say no but the way is narrow.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She was arrested Sunday and remains in jail as of Tuesday. So far, investigators haven't been able to say what sparked the incident.

Racism. I seriously doubt that will ever be expressed as the cause, but it's f*cking obvious it's racism.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Irish are awesome. A bunch of fun. But this is why I'd rather pub with Scotts. More whisky, fewer hammers.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"How could the Germans let that happen?" Asks local area man.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't understand.  This woman drives around looking for Mexicans and this fair-skinned couple was the closest she could find to confront and we are all just supposed to accept that this is what happened?  That she is driving around looking to detect Mexicans or possibly other foreign slightly darker skinned denizens and then following them to the point that they realize they are being followed, and pulling over to confront the issue, and she has the hammer ready?  Well, I've heard crazier stories.  But that's kinda crazyae.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Being a mainstream Republican is a crime now?


Yes. Period. End of sentence asshole.
 
Iczer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bono is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony with a punishment range of up to 20 years in prison.

Sorry folks, U2 concerts have to be postponed for a bit.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I mowed one astronaut's lawn for two summers.

/giggity


Weirdest boner
 
cookiefleck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I don't understand.  This woman drives around looking for Mexicans and this fair-skinned couple was the closest she could find to confront and we are all just supposed to accept that this is what happened?  That she is driving around looking to detect Mexicans or possibly other foreign slightly darker skinned denizens and then following them to the point that they realize they are being followed, and pulling over to confront the issue, and she has the hammer ready?  Well, I've heard crazier stories.  But that's kinda crazyae.


Yup, Karen's are lazy. They thrive on "well I was Miss. Green Bay back in 1972, why on earth should anyone give me the respect I deserve?"
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wait a sec. She left New Orleans to vacation in Houston? I was raised in Houston & I can't think of a single reason to vacation there.

Man, she's got it all backwards in life.


Med student from Ecuador. On a budget, everything cool is closed, maybe just hitting up all the big cities she recognizes?

If I was stuck in the USA I'd be driving in circles looking for Arlen, Texas, so I could stand in an alley and have a beer with the locals, maybe get my picture taken riding a lawnmower, try the BBQ.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speaking of Irish - I just binge watched the tv series Derry Girls and holy fark it was hilarious.
 
puffy999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She is a cutie, and he looks like Paul Rodriguez.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
godwin5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
K - Know your rights
A - Accuse Everyone
R - Request a Manager
E - Escalate to Authorities
N - Neglect Reason
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Last I heard Houston was about 20% white so it's a bit odd to be defensive over an area that's already, well, you know. I figure South Americans might want to vacation there to avoid a language barrier.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cookiefleck: trappedspirit: I don't understand.  This woman drives around looking for Mexicans and this fair-skinned couple was the closest she could find to confront and we are all just supposed to accept that this is what happened?  That she is driving around looking to detect Mexicans or possibly other foreign slightly darker skinned denizens and then following them to the point that they realize they are being followed, and pulling over to confront the issue, and she has the hammer ready?  Well, I've heard crazier stories.  But that's kinda crazyae.

Yup, Karen's are lazy. They thrive on "well I was Miss. Green Bay back in 1972, why on earth should anyone give me the respect I deserve?"


Not understanding this angle.  The "Karen" seems highly motivated in policing the area, but there wasn't any information about her being disrespected.  There are clearly gaps in the usual journalistic information dissemination, but where is information about what brewed this confrontation from the start?  The idea that she's a hammer waving anti-emigrate watchdog seems quite boiled down.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: She's obviously angry about the potato famine, which, for some reason, she believes to be caused by Mexicans. Perhaps she saw a picture of an Englishman with a pointy beard taking Irish potatoes and mistook him for Mexican. But whether or not the Mexicans were complicit in the Great Potato Famine, there is still no reason to attack with a hammer, when a car bomb will do. Probably video cuts off before she yells, 'Free Gerry Adams" and starts singing Sinead O'Connor songs. These potato-rich Ecuadorians should have pity for the long-suffering Irish people.


*golfclap*
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cookiefleck: trappedspirit: I don't understand.  This woman drives around looking for Mexicans and this fair-skinned couple was the closest she could find to confront and we are all just supposed to accept that this is what happened?  That she is driving around looking to detect Mexicans or possibly other foreign slightly darker skinned denizens and then following them to the point that they realize they are being followed, and pulling over to confront the issue, and she has the hammer ready?  Well, I've heard crazier stories.  But that's kinda crazyae.

Yup, Karen's are lazy. They thrive on "well I was Miss. Green Bay back in 1972, why on earth should anyone give me the respect I deserve?"


I respected her that time. It's why she's mad.  Wait metoo is knocking I'm out. It's Karen again. ttyl
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.