(KING 5 News)   Someone is posting fake signs about murder hornets on Washington trails to create buzz   (king5.com) divider line
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless...the Murder Hornets are already here and are the ones who placed the signs!

So now, the M.H., led by their diabolical leader, Horny McMurderer, are freely traveling down another trail having successfully duped the Dept. of Wildlife Management and those nosey kids in their colorful van.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always good to bee on alert anyway.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you King5. Q13 is still reporting "murder hornet" stories while omitting the tidbit of no live specimens being found in WA.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee on the lookout...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's always good to bee on alert anyway.


Good one, Hon.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got lost hiking off trail in the rain forest on the Olymic Peninsula, found a trashcan punctured with bear or big cat teeth. High as hell. If I saw a sign warning of a giant wasp on a trail I could swat with my hat and step on I would have laughed. Spoiler: I made it out without being mauled and bought a roadside salmon for 5 bucks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just stay off the paved roads.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Thank you King5. Q13 is still reporting "murder hornet" stories while omitting the tidbit of no live specimens being found in WA.


Wait, they've found dead specimens??
You mean there's something worse out there?!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AbuHashish: Thank you King5. Q13 is still reporting "murder hornet" stories while omitting the tidbit of no live specimens being found in WA.

Wait, they've found dead specimens??
You mean there's something worse out there?!


Undead specimens
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great way to keep trail traffic to a minimum.
 
