 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   During the AIDS crisis when it was very necessary, he organized us and taught us to ACT UP... RIP Larry Kramer   (reuters.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Homosexuality, Larry Kramer, AIDS, NEW YORK, Normal Heart, Kramer's literary executor, close friend, U.S. Supreme Court  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 10:29 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Kramer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldweasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I should go find a copy of his book.  I love those slice-of-life non-fiction books, especially about overlooked deviants and niche perversions.

/It's like a porn screening in my head
 
schubie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is a loss. Anyone who lived through the era knows how farked up the the government's reaction to this awful plague was. Larry was important and his actions saved a lot of lives. Maybe yours. So post some lame har, I posted a pic of a guy with the same name in an obituary thread! Yeah I know, welcome to fark, but between this and the lar Anne Frank, Amelia Earhardt and Helen Keller are same, dar bullshiat, 20 farking times a week, that welcome is so worn out.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rachel Maddow did a segment on Mr. Kramer this evening.

Fun fact: there was a 2002 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that Larry Kramer changed the way that diseases are handled. (The clip was shown as part of the Maddow piece.)
 
Option D
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Rachel Maddow did a segment on Mr. Kramer this evening.

Fun fact: there was a 2002 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that Larry Kramer changed the way that diseases are handled. (The clip was shown as part of the Maddow piece.)


Yep.  Fauci says, "How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine."  Kramer lit a fire under Fauci's ass when it came to dealing with HIV/AIDS, and they eventually became friends.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

schubie: This is a loss. Anyone who lived through the era knows how farked up the the government's reaction to this awful plague was. Larry was important and his actions saved a lot of lives. Maybe yours. So post some lame har, I posted a pic of a guy with the same name in an obituary thread! Yeah I know, welcome to fark, but between this and the lar Anne Frank, Amelia Earhardt and Helen Keller are same, dar bullshiat, 20 farking times a week, that welcome is so worn out.


Hey, you know, for a lot of us, humor is a way to deal with the abstract grief of losing someone that we never met yet helped us in the ways you mentioned.  The drawback to national or global societies as large as this, is that we never evolved to instinctively deal with it appropriately.  So I choose to deal with inappropriately, and hopefully that action brings a smile to someone's face today.

In short, lemme help you off that cross.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The persistence and insistence of the AIDS activists acted as an important goad toward decreasing the impact of this disease and greatly increasing the store of knowledge in virology. Larry Kramer was a true leader in this fight, sometimes a tiny bit abrasive. His life was well lived, and he leaves us all better for having led his life. And he was great on Jerry Seinfeld.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ENS [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen it "How to Survive a Plague" is incredible and haunting.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The HBO documentary on him was really good.
Also interesting to learn his initially animosity for Fauci.
I'll give Fauci credit, It takes talent to be labeled an enemy of BOTH the Moral Majority and ACT UP.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.