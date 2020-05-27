 Skip to content
(The Drive)   "Emboldened Russia" is being re-categorized from "quaint cliche" to reality-in-the-skies in Libya   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Russia, Private military company, Libya, Fighter aircraft, Russian Air Force, Mikoyan MiG-29, Bashar al-Assad, Mercenary  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, these "independent mercenary contractors" are just getting better equipped all the time, since Pooty-Poot's government JUST said that they have no military presence. What are they selling MIGs for nowadays? Jeez, you'd think that just anyone could pick a few up and set up airbases...

You...you don't think that Pooty-Poot would lie about something to the world press, do you?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When Obama was president, a number of conservatives just couldn't stop gushing over Putin. I guess they're happy.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought grabbing your balls and taunting people like a 5 year old was a coherent foreign policy. Turns out that was a wrong assumption. Weird.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid Russia do anything that might help bring an end to Libya's civil war. We worked hard to make that country descend into chaos, damn it!
 
Marine1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russia can park planes and men anywhere it wants. It has to have an economy to make any of this sustainable. It doesn't.

China's a far larger problem.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GET YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF MY DESERT!
 
red5ish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's with all these Drive links?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: Man, these "independent mercenary contractors" are just getting better equipped all the time, since Pooty-Poot's government JUST said that they have no military presence. What are they selling MIGs for nowadays? Jeez, you'd think that just anyone could pick a few up and set up airbases...

You...you don't think that Pooty-Poot would lie about something to the world press, do you?


Well, if they're not Russian, I don't suppose anyone would complain if something...happened...to them?
 
