Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good ol' fisheye lens. Nothing like it to wildly distort the perspective.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nope.

Nope Nope Nope.

Nope.

Nope-ity Nope Nope Nope.
 
zbtop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's gonna be a hard pass from me dawg.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many years ago I was on a similar - if not quite THAT frightening - trip up a mountain in the Andes. One lane, dirt road with switchbacks going up the mountain. One side was the mountain itself, the other side... death. And they'd squeeze two vehicles past each other going opposite directions.

It was... pretty terrifying.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Good ol' fisheye lens. Nothing like it to wildly distort the perspective.


oh yeah totally. it's the distorted perspective that makes it scary.

Go ahead and launch yourself off the side.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
green screen.

doesn't exist in real world.


ok. then who leads the shirpas?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flart blooger: green screen.

doesn't exist in real world.


ok. then who leads the shirpas?


In this case, the driver of the truck they're standing in the back of in that video.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Good ol' fisheye lens. Nothing like it to wildly distort the perspective.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Nope.

Nope Nope Nope.

Nope.

Nope-ity Nope Nope Nope.


This. Looking at shiat like that kinda makes me wanna hurl.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TofuTheAlmighty: Good ol' fisheye lens. Nothing like it to wildly distort the perspective.

[Fark user image image 421x750]


Dude, not even as a joke.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah well I drove in Ireland
I gotta go lie down after seeing that
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It all depends* on your day-before preparation. Movicol/PicoPrep in the morning, then Immodim Forte in the afternoon and evening.

Not even a fart would escape, and if you refuse dinner & breakfast, pretty much nothing to hurl.

Enjoy!...

/ Visit interesting places, learn interesting survival tricks
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
JFC, PUT A SOUND NOTIFICATION ON YOUR GODDAMNED HEADLINE YOU TWAT.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No sir, I don't like it.
 
