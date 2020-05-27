 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Twitter's head of site integrity is being trolled on Twitter   (mashable.com) divider line
32
    Ironic, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, Vice President of the United States, President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, Yoel Roth  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twitter should suspend his account based on their rules. Watch it all go away.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Twitter wasn't beholden to that monster called Twitter, they could get Twitter to do something about it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chil
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dren
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking coont
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems less than advisable to harass an admin.....

/ Anyone else wonder if she screamed, "FLY MY PRETTIES, FLY!".
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wicked Witch of the West Sends Flying Monkeys to Capture Dorothy
Youtube xBCXCwW5pRw
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice picture choice.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
twitter:twit::conway:con
 
Lady J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'scores of insults about his genitalia'

Ha!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They have a head of site integrity?  Really?

/Can we just pull the plug on Twitter?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Be Best, Kelly Anne
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember this bullshiat the next time you are tempted to give George Conway a hallpass because he said something funny about Trump. At the end of the day he is making serious bank off of the horrors his wife inflicts on people in an attempt to control the narrative.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Built-in fact checking on political twitter accounts is about 5-10 years overdue.

They aren't fighting twitter. not really.  They're fighting getting called out on the USDA Grade A bullshiat.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x245]

Nice picture choice.


You can tell just by looking what that cigarette hair must feel like.
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember this bullshiat the next time you are tempted to give George Conway a hallpass because he said something funny about Trump. At the end of the day he is making serious bank off of the horrors his wife inflicts on people in an attempt to control the narrative.


They are both grifters playing each side, her the batshiat crazy Trumpet and him the "tut tut" rational conservative.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice passive voice, subby.  Let's try the active voice:

"The White House's chief bullshiatter is trolling Twitter's head of integrity."

/got the tag right though
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today's matchup:

"You don't pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel."

vs.

"There's no such thing as bad publicity."

FIGHT!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The scum that support Trump are complaining about integrity

Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah​ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah​ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah​ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah​ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah​ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahaha

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For various reasons, I. E. Stupidity, I have looked at more political content on Twitter over the last few days. People replying to Trump tweets, people reply to Biden tweets.

the level of ignorance and Varanasi, sometimes on both sides but far more weighted onto the right, it's just mind-boggling. I don't encounter anything like this in my regular life. First I'm Canadian, so we're a bit, uphup  But also I don't have close contact with extended family to have those crazy uncles, most of the people I associate with are middle-class University educated and liberal.

The pure depth of ignorance, and how this is magnified on social media, is mind-boggling. Everybody stupidity has been given a voice. Totally insane baseless claims about crimes Obama supposedly committed for example, posted with the utmost of conviction.

it's hard to remember that so many people are so profoundly stupid and ignorant. I almost think there should be some kind of intelligence test for people to be allowed to vote.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are doxing and bullying really the best way to fortify your position regarding a company's handling of your hoaxes, lies, doxing and bullying?
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I haven't seen Kellyanne since she auditioned for Master Chef
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chawco: For various reasons, I. E. Stupidity, I have looked at more political content on Twitter over the last few days. People replying to Trump tweets, people reply to Biden tweets.

the level of ignorance and Varanasi, sometimes on both sides but far more weighted onto the right, it's just mind-boggling. I don't encounter anything like this in my regular life. First I'm Canadian, so we're a bit, uphup  But also I don't have close contact with extended family to have those crazy uncles, most of the people I associate with are middle-class University educated and liberal.

The pure depth of ignorance, and how this is magnified on social media, is mind-boggling. Everybody stupidity has been given a voice. Totally insane baseless claims about crimes Obama supposedly committed for example, posted with the utmost of conviction.

it's hard to remember that so many people are so profoundly stupid and ignorant. I almost think there should be some kind of intelligence test for people to be allowed to vote.


Not sure if Canadian colloquialisms or weird Canadian autocorrect. What are Varanasi and uphup?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x245]

Nice picture choice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chawco: For various reasons, I. E. Stupidity, I have looked at more political content on Twitter over the last few days. People replying to Trump tweets, people reply to Biden tweets.

the level of ignorance and Varanasi, sometimes on both sides but far more weighted onto the right, it's just mind-boggling. I don't encounter anything like this in my regular life. First I'm Canadian, so we're a bit, uphup  But also I don't have close contact with extended family to have those crazy uncles, most of the people I associate with are middle-class University educated and liberal.

The pure depth of ignorance, and how this is magnified on social media, is mind-boggling. Everybody stupidity has been given a voice. Totally insane baseless claims about crimes Obama supposedly committed for example, posted with the utmost of conviction.

it's hard to remember that so many people are so profoundly stupid and ignorant. I almost think there should be some kind of intelligence test for people to be allowed to vote.


If you want to see the comparable idiocy of Canadians, go to the CBC and scroll to the comments of any political story. Actually any story, everything is politicized now. Just like the US, there is no middle ground.
If you say Ford has done a good job in Ontario, that's it your labeled a conservative. Doesn't matter if you've voted a straight Liberal ticket all your life. The opposite is true for Trudeau, say one good thing about him and the conservatives are all over you. It's disappointing and embarrassing to have to set people straight who think Canada is some fictional land where common sense is the norm.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: chawco: For various reasons, I. E. Stupidity, I have looked at more political content on Twitter over the last few days. People replying to Trump tweets, people reply to Biden tweets.

the level of ignorance and Varanasi, sometimes on both sides but far more weighted onto the right, it's just mind-boggling. I don't encounter anything like this in my regular life. First I'm Canadian, so we're a bit, uphup  But also I don't have close contact with extended family to have those crazy uncles, most of the people I associate with are middle-class University educated and liberal.

The pure depth of ignorance, and how this is magnified on social media, is mind-boggling. Everybody stupidity has been given a voice. Totally insane baseless claims about crimes Obama supposedly committed for example, posted with the utmost of conviction.

it's hard to remember that so many people are so profoundly stupid and ignorant. I almost think there should be some kind of intelligence test for people to be allowed to vote.

Not sure if Canadian colloquialisms or weird Canadian autocorrect. What are Varanasi and uphup?


Varanasi is one of the weirdest Google voice mistranslations I've ever seen. I believe it should have said stupidity. I forget what uphup was supposed to be.

I often dictate my texts, and sometimes talk too fast. But the hardest part is sometimes Google voice will put in the right word, and then change it 6 words later because it thinks it fits better in context.

also, I seem incapable of ever ever ever proofreading a text or hitting preview before Sending.

/Varanasi is a city in India.
//My attempts to find what uphup is have failed, I think it's a name
/// A chawco is a poster who is incapable of anything approaching proper proofreading.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Canucklehead68: chawco: For various reasons, I. E. Stupidity, I have looked at more political content on Twitter over the last few days. People replying to Trump tweets, people reply to Biden tweets.

the level of ignorance and Varanasi, sometimes on both sides but far more weighted onto the right, it's just mind-boggling. I don't encounter anything like this in my regular life. First I'm Canadian, so we're a bit, uphup  But also I don't have close contact with extended family to have those crazy uncles, most of the people I associate with are middle-class University educated and liberal.

The pure depth of ignorance, and how this is magnified on social media, is mind-boggling. Everybody stupidity has been given a voice. Totally insane baseless claims about crimes Obama supposedly committed for example, posted with the utmost of conviction.

it's hard to remember that so many people are so profoundly stupid and ignorant. I almost think there should be some kind of intelligence test for people to be allowed to vote.

If you want to see the comparable idiocy of Canadians, go to the CBC and scroll to the comments of any political story. Actually any story, everything is politicized now. Just like the US, there is no middle ground.
If you say Ford has done a good job in Ontario, that's it your labeled a conservative. Doesn't matter if you've voted a straight Liberal ticket all your life. The opposite is true for Trudeau, say one good thing about him and the conservatives are all over you. It's disappointing and embarrassing to have to set people straight who think Canada is some fictional land where common sense is the norm.


Yeah, I didn't mean to imply that we were perfect up here either.

I looked up some random Toronto demographic for a fark post one day, and it had comments below which were largely filled with random pointless racism towards Muslims.

It was weird and out of place, and again another example of the pure of ridiculousness of people on the internet.
 
