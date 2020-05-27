 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Whoever's Adopt-a-Highway stretch this is will have their hands full for the rest of summer   (krtv.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Road, GREAT FALLS, rock slide, Montana Department of Transportation, northbound traffic, large rocks, mile marker, southbound traffic  
•       •       •

1104 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 8:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dirty old hippie heard there was a rock slide, so he and 25 friends stole some gas money and loaded into the VW bus to go catch the "far out" music show
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rocks those sizes can be expensive, I'll remove them for free, if I can keep them
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I got to play with heavy equipment (as shown), sign me up!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't appear to be Fark's, too many rocks and no UFIA's.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The dirty old hippie heard there was a rock slide, so he and 25 friends stole some gas money and loaded into the VW bus to go catch the "far out" music show


What a "rock slide" might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ RIP brother
 
Bob Down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hopefully this isn't the location of UFIA highway.

/in the sunshine
 
Bob Down
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doh
 
Linkster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On our way home from the drag strip, in between Superior and Globe, raining like a cow pissing on a flat rock, there was a boulder about 15 feet in diameter, in the right lane of the 2 lane, with a new Mustang smashed into it, or under it, couldn't tell. She was ok and DPS just got there ahead of us.

Mountain roads have rock falls, film at 11.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sucks to be Craig.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The slide happened early Thursday near mile marker 23

Is this from the future?
 
Linkster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The slide happened early Thursday near mile marker 23

Is this from the future?

Last

Thursday, time travel is a little different there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who wants to guess how many used diapers and truckers piss jugs are littering that stretch of highway the KKK sponsors?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Linkster: On our way home from the drag strip, in between Superior and Globe, raining like a cow pissing on a flat rock, there was a boulder about 15 feet in diameter, in the right lane of the 2 lane, with a new Mustang smashed into it, or under it, couldn't tell. She was ok and DPS just got there ahead of us.

Mountain roads have rock falls, film at 11.


Alright, that is a new one.

Do cows pee especially hard or something, like if the stream hit a rock it'd just go everywhere?

Oooooooooh, oooooooooooooh!

*frantically raises hand*

If we could have pumped the cow pee out, could we have formed a line of cows to get down to Baby Jessica?
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No-one has mentioned this happened near GREAT FALLS Montana?! Now, being from MT, I know GF is all about the waterfalls, but still...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh I lived in Montana for a while. Never been to Craig or realized I was near Craig. Probably nothing of value was lost
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.