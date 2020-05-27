 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Well that almost 3 minutes I'll never get back...and it was glorious
42
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glorious is a strong word...
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rube Goldberg would be proud
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, time to go back to bed. I've already had the high point of my day.
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It took a lot of balls to make that
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do you even English bro?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I couldn't last the whole way through. I was like, "oh f*ck you".
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Jeremy, are you done cleaning out the garage?"
"Almost, mom."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's got to be one of the longest "Rube Goldberg's" I've ever seen.

/His mom is gonna be cranked at the tire marks on the side of the house
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dude owns a lot of sports equipment and toys.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It cut away at the end...that ball was going in the mud or the stream.  After planning all that...you didn't put something there underneath the final basket to stop the ball from getting dirty as hell?
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
you can tell he's tried it a couple of times already based upon the tire marks on the side of the garage that are there.

Nice work. I think i found a fun activity with my boys this weekend.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm almost as impressed with the camera work as I am with the construction. That couldn't have been easy to capture.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's just providing a little distraction for the rubes.


Good job dude.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK Go nods with approval.

/Did he dig an entire trench for the basketball?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, I only had a 50/50 chance to get the Mousetrap game to work, and this is an order of magnitude more complex.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am impressed.  How many kids his age are stuck playing video games all day.  Bravo kid!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2:00 minutes in:  Stop, stop...my caring is already dead.

also, hell of a property.  Least he ain't suffering in quarantine.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want that property.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I'm almost as impressed with the camera work as I am with the construction. That couldn't have been easy to capture.


Especially when he had to navigate around the water pond - I almost thought he was using a drone to get that, so I was surprised at the end to see he was actually holding the camera
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok Go does it better.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qybUFnY​7​Y8w
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
🎵 Pitagorasu suichi 🎵
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I want that property.


Yeah, not easy to find a place with a frickin' waterfall in the back yard.

// nice camera work too.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldRod: kryptoknightmare: I'm almost as impressed with the camera work as I am with the construction. That couldn't have been easy to capture.

Especially when he had to navigate around the water pond - I almost thought he was using a drone to get that, so I was surprised at the end to see he was actually holding the camera


Me too. I was thinking it was a really good piece of flying.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He's just providing a little distraction for the rubes.


Good job dude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thosw: Dude owns a lot of sports equipment and toys.


And landscaping materials.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Inspiration?


Honda All Physics Rube Goldberg Setup
Youtube dOJIE4S5uaY


Seriously, that was mega-cool - needed that today!  Thanks.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Man, I only had a 50/50 chance to get the Mousetrap game to work, and this is an order of magnitude more complex.


If it makes you feel any better, Mousetrap was engineered to have a less than 100% success rate, so you must have been doing it right.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: 2:00 minutes in:  Stop, stop...my caring is already dead.

also, hell of a property.  Least he ain't suffering in quarantine.


Yeah, I found that more unreal than the Goldberging.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(In a Jewish voice for some reason, I don't know why)
"That's all very nice Randy, but aunt Mildred is coming over later and you need to get all that cleaned up before she gets here."
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I'm almost as impressed with the camera work as I am with the construction. That couldn't have been easy to capture.


Agreed, and not shaking all over the place with audio if footsteps and breathing. Very well done.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Man, I only had a 50/50 chance to get the Mousetrap game to work, and this is an order of magnitude more complex.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What's that?  An excuse for a furry thread you say?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love long takes. Nice work
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This thread contains the real experts.

/was waiting for something to come back and hit the target.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Rube Goldberg would be proud


And OK GO would be proud too
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People have entirely too much shiat laying around their garage.

Where do they even find enough crap to do these things?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It actually is worth it to watch the whole thing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: People have entirely too much shiat laying around their garage.

Where do they even find enough crap to do these things?


It is a LOT of bowling balls.
 
Juc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I expect to see a second machine from him to clea n up all those basketballs in the river.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 🎵 Pitagorasu suichi 🎵


Gold star for you
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

great_tigers: you can tell he's tried it a couple of times already based upon the tire marks on the side of the garage that are there.

Nice work. I think i found a fun activity with my boys this weekend.


You do set these things up in segments and test each segment over and over, and then the transition to the next segment.   It's totally possible (and not entirely unexpected) for the first full run to be a success.

It looks like three generations of garage and attic clutter.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That should end with the hoop in a 1-800-GOT-Junk truck.
 
