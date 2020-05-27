 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Florida Man, in the foyer, with the handgun   (foxnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If somebody burst through the door and began beating your spouse, is it unreasonable to shoot the intruder? It may have happened in Florida, but it was a Georgia man who broke through the door and started beating an elderly man's wife.

Seems like there's a "rest of the story" not being told, here
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Seems like there's a "rest of the story" not being told, here


Looks to me like the Georgia resident was brought there by a group of drug traffickers.

https://www.nwfdailynews.com/news/202​0​0527/four-arrests-made-in-panama-city-​home-invasion-investigation

"The four were part of a group from Georgia visiting Bay County with Nathan Jerrell Edwards, 31, who was allegedly responsible for a home invasion that happened just a block away from where they were all staying...the sheriff's office determined Edwards was living in a short-term rental a block away from the incident. Investigators made contact with Edwards' group of friends at the rental and allegedly saw illegal narcotics in plain sight... investigators allegedly found LSD, cocaine, THC resin and some unknown substances believed to be hallucinogens that will be sent to a lab for testing"

It seems a reasonable inference that the deceased Mr. Edwards was under the influence of drugs at the time, and therefore acting irrationally.  Regardless, the answer to your first question really ought to be a "yes" for any reasonable person, and doubly so for the Florida man, as it is not reasonable expect a 70-year-old man to engage in close combat with someone less than half his age.  With apologies to the glass door in question, this really ought to be an open-and-shut case of "appropriate lethal force used in the immediate defense of another."
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.

Guns are the great equalizer.  It's a shame a lot of people on here don't want a 70 year old man to be able to protect his wife from a 31 year old attacker.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember the golden rule: If the person who breaks into your house doesn't have a weapon, the police find one on his body when they arrive.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a crappy headline Fark allowed.

This septuagenarian is a frickin' hero for wasting a dirtbag who was beating his wife - and Fark greenlights it as a 'florida man' story with a florida tag instead of a Hero tag.

Fark, your approval process is run more and more by seeming left wing dirtbags. PLEASE fix it!
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I read the comments Ray!


A classic mistake, but recoverable, as long as you aren't also getting involved in a land war in Asia.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Good.

Guns are the great equalizer.  It's a shame a lot of people on here don't want a 70 year old man to be able to protect his wife from a 31 year old attacker.


Guns are surprisingly ineffective against straw.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: RussianPotato: Good.

Guns are the great equalizer.  It's a shame a lot of people on here don't want a 70 year old man to be able to protect his wife from a 31 year old attacker.

Guns are surprisingly ineffective against straw.


Incendiary rounds are available in most states.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time to invest in a solid door.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zgrizz: What a crappy headline Fark allowed.

This septuagenarian is a frickin' hero for wasting a dirtbag who was beating his wife - and Fark greenlights it as a 'florida man' story with a florida tag instead of a Hero tag.

Fark, your approval process is run more and more by seeming left wing dirtbags. PLEASE fix it!


Modmins have TDS
 
