(BBC-US)   Some guy says the "spy" pigeon captured by India is just his pet, and the secret code it was carrying is his phone number   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Kashmir, India, Partition of India, Pakistan, Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, Indus River, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, British Raj  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weilawei
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret piiigeon man, secret piiigeon man, ...
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't someone just call the number?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been on its way to German Headquarters.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litmik: Can't someone just call the number?


No way, it's like 60 cents a minute!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goto India they said, so I went, than for some reason I dunno what, maybe I black out at a rate somewhere in the mountains, I ended up in this guy's cage, he ties this thing on me and next thing you know I'm being called a spy, a spy?

Hell I didn't even know I left India in the first place....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ډاډه اوسئ چې خپل اوولټین وڅښئ
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if anyone will believe his mobile number is actually 8675309

/now some of you have that song stuck in your head
//your welcome
///here
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ډاډه اوسئ چې خپل اوولټین وڅښئ


Son of a biatch

/Got me
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ډاډه اوسئ چې خپل اوولټین وڅښئ


اوولټین
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x364]
Goto India they said, so I went, than for some reason I dunno what, maybe I black out at a rate somewhere in the mountains, I ended up in this guy's cage, he ties this thing on me and next thing you know I'm being called a spy, a spy?

Hell I didn't even know I left India in the first place....


Read that in Norm's voice. Also, this is Trumpian levels of paranoid idiocy.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Please MMS bobs and vagene 0118 999 88199 9119 725 3"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: As if anyone will believe his mobile number is actually 8675309

/now some of you have that song stuck in your head
//your welcome
///here


May a pidgeon named Jenny forever crap in your mouth.
 
lamric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does spy taste like chicken?
 
Linkster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lamric: [Fark user image 450x257]

Does spy taste like chicken?


Squab.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Linkster: lamric: [Fark user image 450x257]

Does spy taste like chicken?

Squab.


Don't French it up. You're eating a flying rat.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Linkster: lamric: [Fark user image 450x257]

Does spy taste like chicken?

Squab.

Don't French it up. You're eating a flying rat.


That's disgusting. I think I'll go grill some chicken.
 
