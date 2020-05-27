 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Anchorage Daily News)   State of Alaska: We can't afford public ferries, but the free market will handle it. Free Market: Oops the engine fell out   (adn.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Spitting Image, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, catastrophic propulsion system failure, Diana, Princess of Wales, authority Monday, major inconvenience, difficult time, statement  
•       •       •

1457 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 2:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ever believe this con.   Public ferries have a gas subsidy for one thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame big sea plane! It was sabotage!
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Government owned vehicles never break down? I'm not sure what Subby is saying here.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB:
Absent the 'Rona, I was supposed to be on an extended camping trip through Canada and Alaska now, with my friend's 40 year high school reunion in Ketchikan serving as the ostensible goal.

// But really he just needs time away from his family. :D
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it flies, floats or farks you're better off renting it.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Government owned vehicles never break down? I'm not sure what Subby is saying here.


No, they break down, but when they do the government normally has plenty of spares, because the government's focus is on providing a constant and reliable service, while a private ventures focus is on providing a service for as low cost as possible, in order to maximize profits.

It means the public option will always be more expensive, than the private one, but it will also be more reliable.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Oops the engine fell out"

Pretty much par for the course up here, public or private.  I see a lot of shiatwagons literally held together with tape rolling around Anchorage.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are some cruise ships available to haul people between Ketchikan and Hollis. How many thousands do they need to carry? And do the people expect to get off within 3 months?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't they pay people just for living there? Why the fark is public transportation even a question? You already bask is the glow of socialism. Why not embrace the other good bits?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Don't they pay people just for living there? Why the fark is public transportation even a question? You already bask is the glow of socialism. Why not embrace the other good bits?


There's a reason non-natives live in Alaska and it ain't the infrastructure.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Frank N Stein: Government owned vehicles never break down? I'm not sure what Subby is saying here.

No, they break down, but when they do the government normally has plenty of spares, because the government's focus is on providing a constant and reliable service, while a private ventures focus is on providing a service for as low cost as possible, in order to maximize profits.

It means the public option will always be more expensive, than the private one, but it will also be more reliable.


Lol
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only there was a bridge to nowhere.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
how dumb would that bridge look now that the cruise industry has basically collapsed?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA says technicians from the lower 48 couldn't get up to Alaska to fix the other ship that would run that route.

How was a government run ferry going to get mechanics to Alaska any quicker than a commercial operator?  'Rona tele transport?  HHARP?


Stupid headline is more of a fail than busted ferry....
 
mcreadyblue [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's another one of the "Cook Inlet Cocks" (my own term for them for years).   They can drive anywhere they want to go (well, except Juneau now for him.  Palin, from Wasilla hated Juneau and wanted to work from  home).

They have no real idea of how critical the Alaska marine Highway is for a huge chunk of the state.  Cut of SE or the Aleutians or Kodiak?   What's the big deal?   farkers.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: TFA says technicians from the lower 48 couldn't get up to Alaska to fix the other ship that would run that route.

How was a government run ferry going to get mechanics to Alaska any quicker than a commercial operator?  'Rona tele transport?  HHARP?


Stupid headline is more of a fail than busted ferry....


The government would have mechanics on staff that would only need to travel within the state.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Frank N Stein: Government owned vehicles never break down? I'm not sure what Subby is saying here.

No, they break down, but when they do the government normally has plenty of spares, because the government's focus is on providing a constant and reliable service, while a private ventures focus is on providing a service for as low cost as possible, in order to maximize profits.

It means the public option will always be more expensive, than the private one, but it will also be more reliable.


Might be worth noting as we're trashing the free market that it is a government regulation that's preventing getting the technicians there to fix the problem.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RainDawg: saywhonow: Don't they pay people just for living there? Why the fark is public transportation even a question? You already bask is the glow of socialism. Why not embrace the other good bits?

There's a reason non-natives live in Alaska and it ain't the infrastructure.


Is the answer sexual exploitation of the natives?  Because that's how I remember it.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Galveston to Bolivar peninsula ferry has been running reliably for years. Free to use. It's paid for by... ... TAXES!  In Texas!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Cdr.Murdock: TFA says technicians from the lower 48 couldn't get up to Alaska to fix the other ship that would run that route.

How was a government run ferry going to get mechanics to Alaska any quicker than a commercial operator?  'Rona tele transport?  HHARP?


Stupid headline is more of a fail than busted ferry....

The government would have mechanics on staff that would only need to travel within the state.


Reference?  Citation?
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SE resident here. We had decent ferry service under Democratic governors who funded things properly and kept a spare running vessel or two. Dunleavy has cut things to the bone and sold off a couple of boats. Without ferries everything from personal transportation to food delivery is disrupted, especially in the smaller villages. My town, Sitka has voted blue in recent years so the Republican mean girls club has undermined funding for many things besides the Alaska Marine Highway system. Rural Alaska votes solidly blue. The rail belt Republicans control our fate. This year we have no cruise ship season. Things are going to suck before they get better.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: "Oops the engine fell out"

Pretty much par for the course up here, public or private.  I see a lot of shiatwagons literally held together with tape rolling around Anchorage.


Please tell me you've seen that little red "Racecar" held together with nothing but stickers.  Literally, the front fenders are held in place with "Mobil 1" and "Roadkill" decals.

Wanted to get a picture of it yesterday but driving...
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*cries in southeast Alaskan*
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: Government owned vehicles never break down? I'm not sure what Subby is saying here.


The mission of the government run ferries is to move around the general public.

The mission of private ferry companies is to make money.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.