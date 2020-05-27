 Skip to content
(NBC News)   You get almost everything else from Amazon, might as well get your news too   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, NBC, News, news package, local news, NBC affiliate, TV stations, promotional material Amazon, Journalism  
posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 5:19 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I go with the "Prime" can I get free Trump*speak muted and a goatse mask on his face?
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says in the headlines bald divorcees now sexy again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I already get my fake news from the Amazon Bezos Washington Post
 
weilawei
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon is a federal agency. Just admit it. Corporatocracy is here to stay.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???
 
weilawei
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???


It's better than Trump's first job, as President.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???


I especially love the part where they say it just got sent to them in an email so they decided to air it without checking.

Absolutely amazing. Makes me wonder if I produced a segment and emailed it to a hundred news rooms, how many would actually air it without even a second thought.
 
lennavan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy anything from Amazon.  It's my tiny personal protest against Bezos accumulating a shiat ton of wealth at the cost of his workers.  Shiat's even worse in this pandemic.  His workers are literally risking their lives for him while he's gonna make a whole shiat ton off this pandemic.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???

I especially love the part where they say it just got sent to them in an email so they decided to air it without checking.

Absolutely amazing. Makes me wonder if I produced a segment and emailed it to a hundred news rooms, how many would actually air it without even a second thought.


As long as the story fits the biases of the journalists involved, most of them probably would publish it.  Clicks and ratings are more important than facts.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ds_4815
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???

I especially love the part where they say it just got sent to them in an email so they decided to air it without checking.

Absolutely amazing. Makes me wonder if I produced a segment and emailed it to a hundred news rooms, how many would actually air it without even a second thought.


I work in local news in a mid-size market. All but one producer is under 25 years old, and way more strapped for content on a given day than you might think (especially weekends). I'm shocked it was only 10 stations for the Amazon thing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???

I especially love the part where they say it just got sent to them in an email so they decided to air it without checking.

Absolutely amazing. Makes me wonder if I produced a segment and emailed it to a hundred news rooms, how many would actually air it without even a second thought.


Most local news stations have been bought up by massive conglomerates that have turned around and gutted them.

Make no mistake, corporations declared war on the first amendment right of the free press.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ds_4815: keldaria: Bennie Crabtree: What the fark...

"It was a failure of our internal news management system. We have a lot of young producers here on their first jobs."

News producer? As a first job???

I especially love the part where they say it just got sent to them in an email so they decided to air it without checking.

Absolutely amazing. Makes me wonder if I produced a segment and emailed it to a hundred news rooms, how many would actually air it without even a second thought.

I work in local news in a mid-size market. All but one producer is under 25 years old, and way more strapped for content on a given day than you might think (especially weekends). I'm shocked it was only 10 stations for the Amazon thing.


Same here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: I don't buy anything from Amazon.  It's my tiny personal protest against Bezos accumulating a shiat ton of wealth at the cost of his workers.  Shiat's even worse in this pandemic.  His workers are literally risking their lives for him while he's gonna make a whole shiat ton off this pandemic.


I've got my own personal boycott of Amazon going on, but I do suspect Amazon deliverers are less exposed than their grocery store counterparts.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local news around here has to fill air time with network programming teases.  A little bit of news about the latest shooting in town, and then what I can expect tonight on America's Got Talent  They're desperate for anything to fill one and a half hours of "news time" each evening.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: But I already get my fake news from the Amazon Bezos Washington Post


Of all people, you'd think Bezos could afford to permanently remove the WaPo paywall.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's a reason it's called TV News and not News TV. Then again, that segment was just as reliable as XiNN, MSDNC or Faux News.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

weilawei: Amazon is a federal agency. Just admit it. Corporatocracy is here to stay.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Corporate Congress agrees.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My phone plan includes free Prime every month so I do utilize it for streaming, but otherwise Bezos doesn't get any of my business unless I literally cannot find anything elsewhere.
 
Linkster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, the Ultra rich guy that owns the news paper, can't make a profit online without a paywall, can't pay for someone competent enough to push the right god damned button at his TV stations?

News media is not the news, no one is running a paper or website that is pure about telling everyone WTF is going on, you know the NEWS.  It's a profit maker now, a Dot Com, a money printing press for those that DON'T NEED IT!!!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lennavan: I don't buy anything from Amazon.  It's my tiny personal protest against Bezos accumulating a shiat ton of wealth at the cost of his workers.  Shiat's even worse in this pandemic.  His workers are literally risking their lives for him while he's gonna make a whole shiat ton off this pandemic.


Yeah, well, you and everyone else that claim to buy nothing from Amazon are sure showing Bezos. Poor guy...if only you would give him a chance.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, this is so different than the free 1/3rd of their newscast time that is devoted to the local NFL team every day of the year.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

