(BBC-US)   Walkers found after 19 days in NZ wilderness. Michonne Hawthorne seen putting an edge on her katana   (bbc.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From TFA: After being winched into a different aircraft, the pair hugged their rescuers

Well, that's one way to have quarantined long enough to do that safely.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

- a good film
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Walllllllllllllllllllkerrrrrrrrrrrr

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Wait...wrong walker.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice to see one of these articles where the people actually had a week's worth of food, stayed together once lost/injured, stayed put, and lit a fire for visibility.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably stale by now....

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
