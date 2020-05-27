 Skip to content
skribble
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
USA!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Entirely the fault of impeached president trump. He did nothing for months.  If you still support trump you are not a patriotic American.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's 100,000 families who should be allowed to sue the president for incompetence.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We had no idea this was coming.


Fark user image
 
deanis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's not 1.5-2 million! SO TRUMP WINS!

Haha

Chuckbeef Ligmadongols
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Goes to show, no lives matter. Economy is reopening, the stock market is up, life is good for those unaffected.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's as many as 25,000 Benghazies, and that's terrible.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Goes to show, no lives matter. Economy is reopening, the stock market is up, life is good for those unaffected.


i.imgur.com
 
Number 216
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vote President Plague for 4 more years of Coronavirus!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Entirely the fault of impeached president trump. He did nothing for months.  If you still support trump you are not a patriotic American.


Wow, your autocorrect changes golfing into nothing.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Thanks, Obama.


If only conservatives would have been right about Obama declaring himself king and nullifying the 2016 election.  Then we wouldn't be in this mess.

C'mon, guys, if you were to ever be right about anything, that would have been it.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
skrowl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the top story on Fox tonight...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
according to the story yesterday Melania told him to take it seriously in Feb.

If he had listened to her not only would a lot of people still be alive, he would be sitting on high approval #s and coasting to a 2nd term

Thankfully on the political front Trumps an idiot
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, that happened Sunday
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.giphy.com
 
DemonEater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Koodz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CNN keeps saying we're almost there as they have for days. Several news outlets aren't willing to actually invoke the number.

I don't get it. I mean, I get why people are reluctant to say we haven't yet reached this psychologically significant milestone, but we're long past any rational human being believing we haven't, so why not just say it?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


Fark user image
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


Wasn't the east-coast epidemic started primarily by travelers from Europe?

The fault lays in having disbanded the pandemic response team, a team that theoretically would be monitoring viral outbreaks around the world to make recommendations, including travel bans, based on what's actually going on in targeted regions.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image image 425x239]

That's 100,000 families who should be allowed to sue the president for incompetence.


100k was the worst case scenario prediction for the end of AUGUST.

The US is speed-running this plague.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


I remember an article on Fark about the US being criticized by European leaders for restricting travel one day before the article about European leaders restricting travel.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coronavirus: how Donald Trump has changed his tune
Youtube NezEbDx4B9A
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Breaking news? It happened yesterday but welcome to the party pal.
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One Week Later
Youtube hl6T2XxNtM0
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's worth marking because it is a significant round number milestone in the official numbers, but it's incredibly likely that we're well over 100k dead from COVID and likely have been for at least a couple of weeks.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just change the oil and we're good for another 100,000.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


Looks like the trollroaches have been instructed to push Orange Man Bad™ again. Lest people remember that all of this could have been so much less of a shiatshow if the fake president and the rest of the American Taliban weren't so up their own asses with Brown Man Bad.

Also, go play in a cement mixer.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image 425x371]

Vote President Plague for 4 more years of Coronavirus!


Where can i get one of these signs? please i needs it......
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh big deal, you babies.  You've got to live your life.  We can't shut everything down and sit inside our homes forever.  I'm not going to be afraid of a little flu.

While you were cowering in your basements, I took the wave runner up to the lake and headed for Party Cove. It was awesome.  We all tied our boats together and we said "PARTY!" and "WOOOOOOOO!" I had a bout 16 beers and nobody got sick or died except for that guy who fell between two houseboats and was crushed.  But people fall to their doom all the time whether it's from getting drunk and jumping between houseboats or from getting drunk and jumping from balcony to balcony.  We don't shutdown the economy for that!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image image 425x239]

That's 100,000 families who should be allowed to sue the president for incompetence.

100k was the worst case scenario prediction for the end of AUGUST.

The US is speed-running this plague.


giffiles.alphacoders.com
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know if you lay them side by side, D2S can drive a ball over them all.  All he needs is his trusty 3 Wood, his loyal caddy a fast golf cart and no press downrange.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Koodz: CNN keeps saying we're almost there as they have for days. Several news outlets aren't willing to actually invoke the number.

I don't get it. I mean, I get why people are reluctant to say we haven't yet reached this psychologically significant milestone, but we're long past any rational human being believing we haven't, so why not just say it?


The same reason they won't say the Constitution and American democracy have failed: they're too invested in the system to admit failure.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
101,355
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


I gave this badass 8 smart votes.  Whose the dumbass now, libs?
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


you mean an administration that in its previous years used every BS excuse to block or curtail immigration or folks entering from "shiat hole" countries ? Because at the sane time trump was supposedly blocking folks from China (he wasn't) he was also telling everyone the virus was no big deal. It was a liberal hoax, He was spreading it at his club in Florida and the folks he sent to meet with the infected in CA were not given and PPE nor instructions on what they were to do. They were then allowed to go back to their communities furthering the spread. Then we can start discussing witholding PPE from States, confiscating shipments the states paid for, giving contracts to incompetents and people who have no clue how to run logistics like the wedding planner. Then we can get to all the BS stupid shyte Trumps been saying like drink bleach, pushing UV light up your ass or even Hydrocl... which is useless BS.

And now after we hit 100K he is spending his time attacking twitter and basically acting like a bored teen internet troll

so you can kindly fark right off with your BS
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


Trump didn't lock down travel from China. Direct flights were stopped. There are very few of them. The multiple layover flights from China continued unabated.
Yes, his impotent attempt to look like he knew what he was doing to impress his base was racist.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"

Wasn't the east-coast epidemic started primarily by travelers from Europe?

The fault lays in having disbanded the pandemic response team, a team that theoretically would be monitoring viral outbreaks around the world to make recommendations, including travel bans, based on what's actually going on in targeted regions.


hold up fam you are using facts and logic to counter a chumpers talking points, you are wasting your time.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"


You may not Bre THE stupidest human ever. But you are definitely a contender
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image 425x239]

That's 100,000 families who should be allowed to sue the president for incompetence.


My Trump-loving father-in-law insists that "2-3 million" was the worst case scenario. That was, of course, the number given in one study, but with the proviso that nobody did anything: nobody washed their hands more, nobody worked from home more, nobody ate out less, etc.

So, technically, yes, 100,000 wasn't the worst worst-case scenario, but it was one of the worst realistic ones.

(My FIL is also truly convinced that people are dying to make Trump look bad.)
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: skrowl: Can't wait for the same people who said "Nooo... locking down travel from China is RAAAYYSSSISSS" back in January to now say "Trump didn't lock down fast enough!  It's his fault!  Orange man bad!"

You may not Bre THE stupidest human ever. But you are definitely a contender


Bre -> be
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
preview.redd.it
 
