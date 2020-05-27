 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Will it ever be cured? No, it'll never be cured. And a vaccine is still unheard. It will spread forever 'neath the streets of Boston. It's the COVID of the MTA   (wcvb.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby you are so old
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie's wife goes down
To the Government Center station
Every day at quarter past two
And through the open window
She hands Charlie a testing kit
As the train comes rumblin' through.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goddamns you subby!  Now I'll have that song I learned in 2nd grade music class stuck in my head for the rest of the night.

/Now that I think about it, the teacher was big on civil protest songs
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good one, Subs.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I showed my father, the die-hard Kingston Trio fan, that headline, and he cackled out loud for about five minutes. Thank you, subby. I always appreciate someone who can make my dad laugh.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...Subby, somewhere the Kingston Trio smiles.  Well done.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mjjt: Subby you are so old


Might have seen it on Malcolm in the middle.

Malcolm in The Middle - Gentleman Callers MTA (Hal goes crazy)
Youtube xqsRzvafJkk
 
Kim Jong-il
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Charlie's wife goes down
To the Government Center station
Every day at quarter past two
And through the open window
She hands Charlie a testing kit
As the train comes rumblin' through.


Charlie's wife was just practicing responsible social distancing...she knew Chuck was likely infected with the 'Rona, so she's not giving him that damned nickel until he's free and clear.

/Grandma always told me the wife just wanted him Charlie of her hair.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeebuz, that page gave my phone cancer.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I once emailed someone a YouTube link to this song and was told that it was the worst thing he has ever heard.

Of course, I also once asked him if it's true that every girl's crazy about a sharp dressed man and he told me I was asking the wrong person because he's gay, so based on these two experiences I question his musical taste.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I understand that reference now.

I visited Boston for the first time last year, because work's home office summoned me for a week. I used the evenings to tour downtown and rode the T from my hotel to get there. Which meant buying Charlie tickets. I didn't have any idea why there were called that and asked my boss, a native with the accent to match, why. He just sent me a Youtube link, then wished he was in a bar singing it.

Boston folk are a trip.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All this talk of a vaccine made me think of this Letter to the Editor I saw recently:

"I was standing in the back of the room of a news conference in the Hubert H. Humphrey Building with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Assistant Secretary for Health. I was an acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy and Evaluation and a career member of the Senior Executive Service. One of the reporters asked how long it would take to develop a vaccine for the virus. The assistant secretary answered that it would take at least a couple of years.

The year was 1983, and the disease was AIDS. We still don't have a vaccine for AIDS. I hope we get it right this time."

James M. Friedman, Bethesda
(in a letter to the Washington Post)
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Sees what you did there, subby

/Oi! Oi! Oi!
 
nartreb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even this guy sees what Subby did:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Henry Clay Work, 1832-1884

On a summer's day, when the wave was rippled
By the softest gentlest breeze,
Did a ship set sail with a cargo laden
For a port beyond the seas.
There were sweet farewells there were loving signals
While a form was yet discerned;
Though they knew it not, 'twas a solemn parting
For the ship, she never returned.

[Chorus:]
Did she never return?
She never returned,
Her fate, it is yet unlearned,
Though for years and years there were fond ones watching
Yet the ship she never returned.

Said a feeble lad to his anxious mother,
"I must cross the wide, wide sea,
For they say, perchance in a foreign climate,
There is health and strength for me."
Twas a gleam of hope in a maze of danger
And her heart for her youngest yearned,
Yet she sent him forth with a smile and blessing
On the ship that never returned.

"Only one more trip," said a gallant seaman,
As he kissed his weeping wife,
Only one more bag of the golden treasure
And 'twill last us all through life.
Then I'll spend my days in my cosy cottage
And enjoy the rest I've earned;
But alas! poor man!
For he sail'd commander
Of the ship that never returned.
 
