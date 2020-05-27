 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with the Fark Livestream News Summary - all the news you need, some you don't, and did China fall for an Onion article about meatpacking plants grinding up sick employees? We report, you decide - 3pm Eastern   (twitch.tv) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm, Dallan sounds like a dwarfish name
*clicks link*
Yep. Overgrown Dwarf.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this going to be at the same time as the launch?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Is this going to be at the same time as the launch?


Nope launch is at 430pm we'll be done by then
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Is this going to be at the same time as the launch?


No.  It will be the same time as lunch.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Drew: SBinRR: Is this going to be at the same time as the launch?

Nope launch is at 430pm we'll be done by then


Nice.
 
