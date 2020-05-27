 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Homeowner uses their fire pit on their deck. What's the worst that could happen?   (wtae.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone who does this. Blows my mind.
But she has awesome parties.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The cable could get fixed?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had a buddy who did this.  Caught it before open flames, though.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.


That's stupid, ours have to be 9 feet.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"People" like this need to have their voting rights taken away.  Yes, I understand why we can't have poll tests, but we need to have life tests.  This was one of them.  These "people" are too dangerous to be allowed in society without care takers.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.


I was going to ask.. Seems the homeowners insurance policy might be within their rights to refuse payment.

/my city has similar regulations about how close a backyard fire can be to a structure.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.


What's that in rods?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.

That's stupid, ours have to be 9 feet.


That extra 10.11 inches makes a difference.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: nyseattitude: grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.

That's stupid, ours have to be 9 feet.

That extra 10.11 inches makes a difference.


/ is what she said
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cable is repaired?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: nyseattitude: grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.

That's stupid, ours have to be 9 feet.

That extra 10.11 inches makes a difference.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I caught my roommate setting up my portable fire pit on my deck one summer.  I threatened to remove his rights to anything involving fire, including the grill.

Wish I had, because he later melted a hole through my plastic table while trying to smoke ribs in my 20 year old propane grill.

He's a smart guy, but just lacks common sense sometimes.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a friend who has had a deck-based fire pit for like 15 years. I believe the key is to put in a fair amount of effort to cover the flame.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I do this but I also use a fireproof mat underneath it and don't leave it unattended.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mt. Pleasant home now not so pleasant?
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some men just want to watch their deck burn...
 
wheatpennyandaglock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Represent western PA.
 
Pextor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone locally put hot ashes into a plastic bucket on her back deck. Fire-arity ensued.
 
bigfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But were their private property rights infringed by the HOA?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kobrakai: I do this but I also use a fireproof mat underneath it and don't leave it unattended.


Fireproof Mat?  Didn't he work for the circus?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about a chiminea?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I know someone who does this. Blows my mind.
But she has awesome parties.


What else does she blow?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: "People" like this need to have their voting rights taken away.  Yes, I understand why we can't have poll tests, but we need to have life tests.  This was one of them.  These "people" are too dangerous to be allowed in society without care takers.


You seem nice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: nyseattitude: grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.

That's stupid, ours have to be 9 feet.

That extra 10.11 inches makes a difference.


Ask your mom.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i have mine away from the house in a large round of crushed rock and i still dont leave it unattended until its essentially out
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: SpectroBoy: I know someone who does this. Blows my mind.
But she has awesome parties.

What else does she blow?


Sadly, nothing else.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neapoi: AmbassadorBooze: "People" like this need to have their voting rights taken away.  Yes, I understand why we can't have poll tests, but we need to have life tests.  This was one of them.  These "people" are too dangerous to be allowed in society without care takers.

You seem nice.


I aint a fire danger to my neighbors.  So I got that going for me, which is nice.
 
wee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's an awful website.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grokca: Hope they had a permit or the insurance company will not be kind.

Our fire pits have to be at least 3 meters from a structure.


We are just not allowed to have "wood burning appliances" except for the purposes of food preparation or in a power failure lasting more than 3 hours.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: neapoi: AmbassadorBooze: "People" like this need to have their voting rights taken away.  Yes, I understand why we can't have poll tests, but we need to have life tests.  This was one of them.  These "people" are too dangerous to be allowed in society without care takers.

You seem nice.

I aint a fire danger to my neighbors.  So I got that going for me, which is nice.


Are you sure about that?  Alcohol usually makes fires bigger, or so I've been told.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Phony_Soldier: SpectroBoy: I know someone who does this. Blows my mind.
But she has awesome parties.

What else does she blow?

Sadly, nothing else.


Sorry. :(

/I'm hopeful for you, bro.
 
