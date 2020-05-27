 Skip to content
(Mother Nature Network)   Since we're having so much fun with the modern version of the 1918 Spanish Flu, Mother Nature is preparing to reboot the 1930s Dust Bowl   (mnn.com) divider line
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell of a lede:

They were called "black blizzards" and "black rollers," towering billows of dust rising thousands of feet high that became ominous symbols of the catastrophic Dust Bowl that hit the United States during the 1930s. Sweeping across the Great Plains, these choking storms reduced visibility to less than three feet and, upon reaching the East Coast, blotted out the sun and erased from view prominent landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the U.S. Capitol Building.

/Yeah, seems about right for 2020.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bring it on: I've already stocked up on toilet paper this time!
 
jekfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
😱
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is growing concern over tipping points arising in ecosystems because of the crossing of environmental thresholds. Tipping points lead to abrupt and possibly irreversible shifts between alternative ecosystem states, potentially incurring high societal costs.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Watch out for that airborne clap coming out of Lubbock during a dust storm.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Bring it on: I've already stocked up on toilet paper this time!


User pic checks out...
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This trump's fault!

Right dems?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: This trump's fault!

Right dems?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
