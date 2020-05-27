 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Do You Remember)   A crescent moon on my outhouse door? What's all this about?   (doyouremember.com) divider line
28
    More: Vintage, Moon, crescent moon, Lunar phase, Sun, Crescent, Truman State University, Theory, Little Red Schoolhouse  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 7:43 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me save you the time:

"So, to sum it all up, nobody really knows for sure why the crescent moon is etched into the doors of outhouses."

Fascinating. Riveting, even.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "men's" and 'women's" is a pile of crap.  Digging one hole and building one outhouse is enough work, nobody's going to dig and build two of them.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'll greenlight anything these days.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.
 
Linkster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All I know is that it is real bad to kill Grandma's rooster if he tries to keep you in the outhouse.
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't forget the portrait of George Washington gracing the inside of all outhouse doors in merry ol' England.
Which folklore states is to make the gents more expedient in discharging their duties
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Let me save you the time:

"So, to sum it all up, nobody really knows for sure why the crescent moon is etched into the doors of outhouses."

Fascinating. Riveting, even.


I wonder how long that 'article' has been sitting on the spike until someone needed 15 column inches (or its HTML equivalent). And it might not be it's first stroll down the page...

Also, I wonder what story was pulled at the last minute...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a wooden shack over a pit full of human waste.

You're going to want some ventilation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's light in but not rain, birds and critters.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The whole "men's" and 'women's" is a pile of crap.  Digging one hole and building one outhouse is enough work, nobody's going to dig and build two of them.


Right? Why do we never see outhouses with suns on the doors? Why not just carve it into the wood, rather than cut all the way through the wood? It's so stupid it disproves itself.

But, hey, at least we know more wrong sh*t now than we did before.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any article on a website that repeatedly refers to another article on another website as its main source is suspect. This article especially.
 
zang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.


This is going to break your universe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zang: Craw Fu: I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.

This is going to break your universe:
[Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x318]


I meant to do that, it's a 4 seater.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zang: Craw Fu: I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.

This is going to break your universe:
[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318]


Where is this? I always have to wait til I'm finished before I can high five my girlfriend.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The whole "men's" and 'women's" is a pile of crap.  Digging one hole and building one outhouse is enough work, nobody's going to dig and build two of them.


Agreed.  The notion of separate "men's" and "women's" bathrooms is filtering the question through a very modern mindset.  In historical preservation, I've seen very little evidence of anyone maintaining sex-specific bathrooms (indoor or outdoor) prior to the mid-1900s.

If you dobuy the male/female distinction, however, this 35-year old Cecil Adams column does reference an extra source that suggests a reason why the crescent (female) symbol persevered and the sun (male) symbol didn't:

These symbols were necessary because in Colonial times only a fraction of our population could read or write.
"As time passed by and frontiers were pushed further westward, the gentlemen's restrooms fell into disrepair and eventually were abandoned altogether. Accommodations for ladies were better maintained and this is why the moon symbol remains on many outhouse doors today. Its original meaning, however, was lost to the general population sometime in the mid 1800's.

Dudes are more than happy to piss wherever the mood strikes them, so I suspect that a "males only" outhouse was something that saw much less traffic, and, ultimately, was the first thing that would get hijacked when we needed some spare wood to patch a leaking roof.

My guess, however, is that this is purely a creation of comic artists from the early 1900s.  In drawings, it is difficult to quickly and concisely differentiate your drawing of an outhouse from a shack or shed or cabin or small barn.  The crescent is easy to draw and quickly came to be a comics shorthand for "outhouse," in the same way that a grawlix became a shorthand for "swearing."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Outhouse threads require the obligatory double-decker:

photos.travelblog.orgView Full Size
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because a simple round hole turned great great grandmas outdoor shiat box into the neighborhood glory hole come sundown.
 
07X18 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a way up into the Ozarks in Arkansas we stopped at a local gas station to pick up a few last minute items before getting to the trail head.  My buddy asked the shopkeep if he had a restroom.  The guy pointed at the front door and said "it's the rocket ship right out front".  We looked and sure enough, there was an outhouse painted red with tin tail fins and a cone shaped tin roof and of course the obligatory crescent moon on the door.  We laughed so hard.  This was probably 15-18 years ago, it's not like we were in the dark ages but none of us had camera phones at the time.  I still wish I had a pic of it.

/hemmed in hollow
//largest waterfall between the Smokies and the Rockies
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Dudes are more than happy to piss wherever the mood strikes them, so I suspect that a "males only" outhouse was something that saw much less traffic,


I'd be surprised by this, the reason being is I'd beeline to the cleanest, emptiest outhouse. And if it saw much less traffic, then it would have been merely a farthouse, rather than a shiathouse like the others and ripe for my pickings.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have said outhouses were unisex. There was barely enough room for one person in the one we had as a kid.
That didn't stop my brothers and I from trying for a world record of four.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bob Down: I would have said outhouses were unisex. There was barely enough room for one person in the one we had as a kid.
That didn't stop my brothers and I from trying for a world record of four.


Depends on how deep you dig it.
 
07X18 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zang: Craw Fu: I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.

This is going to break your universe:
[Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x318]


Looks exactly like the shiatter at my childhood deer camp. There was a massive rat the size of a chinchilla that would come in and steal toilet paper for its nest, which we lovingly nicknamed "Charmin" lol.

/true story
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have never wondered about this, but then I've been mostly incurious of outhouses since Minnesota moved to indoor plumbing in the late 1990s.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

07X18: zang: Craw Fu: I always thought it was to allow some light inside without allowing significant visibility to the occupants.

This is going to break your universe:
[Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x318]

Looks exactly like the shiatter at my childhood deer camp. There was a massive rat the size of a chinchilla that would come in and steal toilet paper for its nest, which we lovingly nicknamed "Charmin" lol.

/true story


Sure it was a rat? Rock squirrels look kind of like chinchillas. Gray, fuzzy, cute. Invasive little bastards. But cute as all get-out.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mine's a two seater, no crescent moon or anything, but nicely vented. Even had a car radio antenna on it. It accomodates about a half cord of firewood nicely. I think it was 1972 that they completed the sewer system up here, and sent cease and desist orders to all those still using outhouses and septic tanks within city limits. Septic tanks are still allowed in most government lease cabins as theyre too far from the main to feasibly hook up. Outhouses are not allowed at all except as storage sheds...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i thought it was to ward off evil spirits
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

07X18: On a way up into the Ozarks in Arkansas we stopped at a local gas station to pick up a few last minute items before getting to the trail head.  My buddy asked the shopkeep if he had a restroom.  The guy pointed at the front door and said "it's the rocket ship right out front".  We looked and sure enough, there was an outhouse painted red with tin tail fins and a cone shaped tin roof and of course the obligatory crescent moon on the door.  We laughed so hard.  This was probably 15-18 years ago, it's not like we were in the dark ages but none of us had camera phones at the time.  I still wish I had a pic of it.

/hemmed in hollow
//largest waterfall between the Smokies and the Rockies


Uh, can you give more details? I moved here 30 years ago, been all over the Ozarks, I would love to track that down, Been to the holla (you pronounced it wrong) several times, but never saw anything like a rocket ship bathroom.
 
sharbear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Let's light in but not rain, birds and critters.


Just the biggest, bad@ss spiders.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.