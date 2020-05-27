 Skip to content
(CBC)   Teacher gives students valuable lesson in commitment (to casual racism and masturbation jokes)   (cbc.ca) divider line
40
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF??? Any of us at our jobs NOT educating children would have been fired immediately. How is this possible?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaus Hardy Breslauer


Canadian sounding name?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone, who has a history of pulling this shiat, is "suspended" for three whole days - when the schools are already closed.  Way to discipline someone there.  What's next?  Suspension for a month in summer?  Oooooo....
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cannot teach from Wednesday until Friday of this week

Harsh.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
700 racist memes and 12 complaints?

Might worked a bit quicker on disciplinary action if you ask me.
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, me and a non-caucasian walk into a massage parlor......

/Stop me if you've heard this one......
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he play the "Soorry" card or something?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...  ok, I had some 'interesting' teachers in my day, but damn..

(Alcoholics, god complexes, major anger/violence issues... too much interest in underage female students...)
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all this crap happened in a movie, like Bad Teachers 2: Canadian Perverts Edition, I would think the movie sucked because this would never happen in real life.  Yet here we are.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masturbation jokes are hard to pull off at school, and you are really tossing the dice if you try. I mean what kind of jerk thinks he can do a wank like this and not get the shaft? People like this rub me the wrong way. HR shouldn't spare the rod in this case.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: 700 racist memes and 12 complaints?

Might worked a bit quicker on disciplinary action if you ask me.


Sounds like 12 of them weren't funny
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Sounds like he found a way to keep the little bastard's attention.  I went through the system in Van over fifteen years ago now and to my recollection it was battle royale, and that was at the dawn of the iPhone age.  I can't imagine what school staff have to contend with now.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Klaus Hardy Breslauer


Canadian sounding name?


There you go with the profiling......
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, masturbation is nothing to joke about, subby, you jerk. Off with your underhanded ways, sir.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agreement said Breslauer also asked a student of Japanese descent if they were unable to answer a question because they had been watching too much hentai, or anime pornography.

It's like the internet given physical form. And it's trash.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Masturbation jokes are hard to pull off at school, and you are really tossing the dice if you try. I mean what kind of jerk thinks he can do a wank like this and not get the shaft? People like this rub me the wrong way. HR shouldn't spare the rod in this case.


I hope he chokes on his chicken...What a wanker.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with casual racism, but formal and fancy-dress racism are where I have to draw the line.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet merciful crap what was BCTF doing during all this?  We say we're all about self-regulation and then we let this shiat go on?  That's inexcusable.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss casual racism Fridays...you pasty honkies.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you offend everyone, I guess it's okay.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah he's a racist but he's not wrong on a lot of his points.   If I was a teacher I would probably do or say some of these.

FTFA:

- Accused students of cheating and told them they deserved to contract sexually transmitted diseases for doing so;

- Refused to give a Grade 10 student permission to use the bathroom because "you cannot run away from life's problems";

- Told students they would end up at "loser Langara," a reference to Vancouver's Langara College, if they did not improve their marks;

- Said boys are gifted at rubbing rods and he had a lot of experience doing so, during a science experiment involving black rods;

- Acted rudely and dismissively toward students' parents;

- Allowed students to fill out part of their own report cards because he was too lazy to do it himself.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's waisis.

Sorry
 
SirMadness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll say it again: Who are these loser kids with their helicopter parents pumping them for information about every. last. thing. every. teacher. said. ever?

School was "fine." end of discussion. I didn't want to go, you don't want to hear it.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Yeah he's a racist but he's not wrong on a lot of his points.   If I was a teacher I would probably do or say some of these.

FTFA:

- Accused students of cheating and told them they deserved to contract sexually transmitted diseases for doing so;

- Refused to give a Grade 10 student permission to use the bathroom because "you cannot run away from life's problems";


I would address that problem by peeing in the corner
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Actually would probably be a more along the lines. I'm not asking for your permission I'm informing you of my actions
 
Bandito King
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Yeah he's a racist but he's not wrong on a lot of his points.   If I was a teacher I would probably do or say some of these.


Well that's dumb.

FTFA:

- Accused students of cheating and told them they deserved to contract sexually transmitted diseases for doing so;

I notice it doesn't say he was right. You don't accuse someone without proof.

- Refused to give a Grade 10 student permission to use the bathroom because "you cannot run away from life's problems";

Needing to piss is not running away from anything except a bladder infection.

- Told students they would end up at "loser Langara," a reference to Vancouver's Langara College, if they did not improve their marks;

Community colleges are superior to universities in many ways. (Mainly financial)

- Said boys are gifted at rubbing rods and he had a lot of experience doing so, during a science experiment involving black rods;

Just a stupid joke but highly inappropriate.

- Acted rudely and dismissively toward students' parents;

Sometimes okay.

- Allowed students to fill out part of their own report cards because he was too lazy to do it himself.

WTF?
 
avian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How is this not a lifetime ban from teaching?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To clarify my earlier post a bit, I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.  I can pretty much guarantee the chitlins involved see, say and do worse on an hourly basis, probably in front of teach.  The high road is hard to find.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bandito King: The Googles Do Nothing: Yeah he's a racist but he's not wrong on a lot of his points.   If I was a teacher I would probably do or say some of these.

Well that's dumb.

FTFA:

- Accused students of cheating and told them they deserved to contract sexually transmitted diseases for doing so;

I notice it doesn't say he was right. You don't accuse someone without proof.

- Refused to give a Grade 10 student permission to use the bathroom because "you cannot run away from life's problems";

Needing to piss is not running away from anything except a bladder infection.

- Told students they would end up at "loser Langara," a reference to Vancouver's Langara College, if they did not improve their marks;

Community colleges are superior to universities in many ways. (Mainly financial)

- Said boys are gifted at rubbing rods and he had a lot of experience doing so, during a science experiment involving black rods;

Just a stupid joke but highly inappropriate.

- Acted rudely and dismissively toward students' parents;

Sometimes okay.

- Allowed students to fill out part of their own report cards because he was too lazy to do it himself.

WTF?


Hey, I said I would do them but not that they are right.  There is a reason I am not a teacher.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
.
.
.
That list perfectly describes my 8th grade PE teacher.
Except it was 50 years ago, so instead of being fired he probably got promoted.
.
.
.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had a teacher in my high school who allowed their students to fill out their grade.

Got in trouble because he failed half of his students.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: edmo: Klaus Hardy Breslauer


Canadian sounding name?

There you go with the profiling......


Guilty
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inelegy: I'm OK with casual racism, but formal and fancy-dress racism are where I have to draw the line.


What about black tie racism?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
?Are they keeping him employed just to see what comes out of his mouth next?!
 
Greek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a badly written article. The conduct in question occurred in 2018, and the guy resigned at the time. The 3-day suspension referenced isn't a suspension from a teaching job, which it seems like he currently doesn't have anyway, it's a suspension of his teaching license by the government. Still a light sentence- he should lose his license for a few years at minimum, if not permanently. But it looks like he wasn't currently employed as a teacher anyway, so the 3-day suspension literally does nothing.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Klaus Hardy Breslauer

Canadian sounding name?


Is Juan Rodriguez an American sounding name to you?
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Masturbation jokes are hard to pull off at school, and you are really tossing the dice if you try. I mean what kind of jerk thinks he can do a wank like this and not get the shaft? People like this rub me the wrong way. HR shouldn't spare the rod in this case.


I'm surprised the head teacher didn't blow his top when he got a load of that.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Needing to piss is not running away from anything except a bladder infection.


But claiming you need to piss is how pupils run away from criticism, in some cases.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I was a teacher I'd start all my lessons like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
