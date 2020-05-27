 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Can't have a second wave if the first wave never ends   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honestly the 2nd is never as good as the first.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure we can. Plateau through the summer, kids return to school, shiat hits the fan for a massive spike in late September.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's saying it's evitable?
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: In all honestly the 2nd is never as good as the first.


A counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's fighting a losing battle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: In all honestly the 2nd is never as good as the first.


Fark user imageView Full Size


that's madness
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The U.S. can prevent another wave of Covid-19 as long as states reopen "correctly,"

We're Farked
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Based on those Memorial Day crowds, it absolutely is inevitable. We'll see on June 8th.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Disagree with Fauci on "it's not inevitable."

Of course it's inevitable. The combined total of people who think having wear a mask and having to stay at home instead of look at your phone at Applebees is tyranny, plus the people who just stopped caring after 2 months of trying, plus the states opening up because certain people believe their portfolio is more valuable than the lives of the average US citizen, is several times more than enough to give us 2nd, 3rd, and 4th waves.

We are a country of prideful ignorance and malicious entitlement. It is inevitable for us. We will be grappling with this pandemic longer than anyone else will, because we refuse to be adults and learn the right lessons from it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pandemic Boogaloo?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: Based on those Memorial Day crowds, it absolutely is inevitable. We'll see on June 8th.


Then we'll get to July 4th and we will see another spike around the 11th of July and then we'll have another spike a week after Labor Day...
History is so damn repetitive.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CaptSS: Just curious why no stats from NY yet.


No one answered the door at any of the nursing homes?
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Jerkstorebestseller: Based on those Memorial Day crowds, it absolutely is inevitable. We'll see on June 8th.

Then we'll get to July 4th and we will see another spike around the 11th of July and then we'll have another spike a week after Labor Day...
History is so damn repetitive.


I feel like this is where humanity diverges into Eloi and Morlock. I'm firmly on the side of the Morlocks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.


they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The U.S. can prevent another wave of Covid-19 as long as states reopen "correctly,"

We're Farked


Yeah, we couldn't even close correctly.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late


Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IgG4: So he's saying it's evitable?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]


nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
American exceptionalism will make it look more like stair steps where we half-ass it to each plateau.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x644]


No, you're not.  The "first wave" was barely noticed in the 1918 Pandemic.   It was discovered by forensic investigations into its origins.  it's the second wave that gets the notice and that's where we are.    The evidence for the first wave is back in November and December of 2019.

We're past the big hump and slowly fading away.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]

nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday


That's about 6000 less than what the worldmeters.info site has. Quite a discrepancy.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The U.S. can prevent another wave of Covid-19 as long as states reopen 'correctly,' Fauci said Wednesday morning in an interview on CNN."

I love caveats. It lets you offer up something everyone would want, all-but-nullified by requirements to which nobody will adhere.

"This truck come with a forever warranty!-----------As long as you bring it back to the dealership every three months for a checkup."
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sure we can. Plateau through the summer, kids return to school, shiat hits the fan for a massive spike in late September.


SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER - THE HAPPENINGS (w / lyrics)
Youtube iu-7DXBiVsA
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]

nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday

That's about 6000 less than what the worldmeters.info site has. Quite a discrepancy.


but where do they get their data from?
 
rogue49
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sir, forget about it
We're already mucking it up.

This will go on until we learn our lesson
And we get in government that does NOT give conflicting instructions.

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]

nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday

That's about 6000 less than what the worldmeters.info site has. Quite a discrepancy.

but where do they get their data from?


It says they are following CDC guidelines.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: He's fighting a losing battle.


Wasn't the point of the shutdown to "flatten the curve", not "end the virus"? When did it become "end the virus"?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]

nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday

That's about 6000 less than what the worldmeters.info site has. Quite a discrepancy.


There was a day a few weeks ago where NYS added thousands of "probable" deaths. I wonder if those are being counted.
 
links136
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My guess is a new strain would form with the old one circulating.

The reason this spiraled out of control was it mutates in march and became lightening fast in spreading.  Normally the old one would die out like in march, but a new one may mutate and spread with the old one going around still, just the new one would be super lethal.

Possibly.  Or perhaps they would make people shiat gold judging by many government plans for the future.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: Dead for Tax Reasons: CaptSS: As of now, Worldmeters.info says 10,031 new cases and 779 new deaths in the US. This doesn't include numbers from New York because there aren't any. Yesterday or the day before Cuomo said they hit like 74 new deaths, lowest in months. On a downward trend. Lets open up.

Just curious why no stats from NY yet.

they say they post every day by 2pm, sometimes it's a little late

Ok, I appreciate that info. I see info from lots of other states, was just curious about NY. I am thinking we will probably see more than Cuomo is alluding to.

As of 12:48 Central
[Fark user image 850x609]

nys site has 23564 total deaths as of monday

That's about 6000 less than what the worldmeters.info site has. Quite a discrepancy.

but where do they get their data from?

It says they are following CDC guidelines.


Here's the link with the numbers and footnotes and so on.

Covid19 US
 
