(CTV News)   Canada Post takes eight years to deliver a product from the 1950s   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    Fail, Hairstyle, Prince, Comedy, Elliot Berinstein, Toronto, Canada Post, The Delivery, Order  
posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 2:30 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Berinstein, huh?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Mr. Berinstein, huh?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 693x683]


That bears repeating.
 
Deadguy2322
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I laugh when Americans complain about the service they get from US Mail.

We also pay almost triple for most postage here!
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Hanks did it better in Castaway
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deadguy2322: This is why I laugh when Americans complain about the service they get from US Mail.

We also pay almost triple for most postage here!


Trade you our postal system for your health care system.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not realize Brylcreem is still a thing.  I'm a Dapper Dan man myself.  Only takes two weeks to get it.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello this is Sandy from WELL dot CA.|

"Hey"

"We saw your internet post about your late delivery and we'd like to send you another tube.  Is your address still valid?"

"Yep, when can I expect the shipment?"

"Should be the first week of June--"

"Great"

"... 2028"
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll look so debonair
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Toronto man says Canada Post recently delivered to him a package that he ordered online nearly eight years ago.

After a Canada Post delivery person rang his doorbell on May 6, Elliot Berinstein said he found a package from the online retailer Well.ca sitting on his doorstep.

Well.shiat
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A little dab will do ya
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I did not realize Brylcreem is still a thing.  I'm a Dapper Dan man myself.  Only takes two weeks to get it.



"Ain't this place a geographical oddity: two weeks from ever'where!"
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just hear me out...what if there's some sort of time portal on Eliot Berinstein's porch that connects the present with the year 2012? His package fell into the portal and emerged in the present! THAT'S how he's been committing these murders!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ifky: You'll look so debonair


The girls will all persue ya,

Simply put a little in your hair.

---  The power of music/advertising. Haven't heard that little ditty in many, many years.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
