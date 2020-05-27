 Skip to content
(Atomic Scientists Bulletin)   What do cocaine, sex, and whiskey have in common? At the very least, they have all been part of disinformation narratives on how to treat or prevent COVID-19   (thebulletin.org) divider line
posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 1:50 PM



west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only this all hit when I was in my 30s... Wouldn't need all the hydroxyclean pods
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: If only this all hit when I was in my 30s... Wouldn't need all the hydroxyclean pods


Billy Mays could have saved the entire planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*pours bottle of Makers on crotch*
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My plans for Arbor Day?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drinking fish tank cleaner still ok?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are 1/3 things that have never been in my kitchen...

JC
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw a film on that second one at Pr0nHub. I wasn't fooled at all. How would boinking a step-sibling prevent it? If anything you're more likely to infect your own household members than others. Sneaky virus.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Early in the process, I stu,bled across two different asthmatic guys dumbsplaining how they were more likely to survive this, because they already had the medicines.  I hope they're still alive.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Drinking fish tank cleaner still ok?


Only when taken rectally.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What do cocaine, sex, and whiskey have in common?

"What are what the mods must be doing to shut down an active thread about the SpaceX Dragon launch later  today before the approved thread hits the main page"?
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those things make me forget about the pandemic for a while...so there's that at least.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All were covered in the Pat Travers song, "Snortin' Whiskey?"
 
terminationshok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What do beach bans, bandannas, and bank bailouts have in common? They have all been part of disinformation narratives on how to treat or prevent COVID-19.
 
deanis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vodka has been doing the trick for me. I don't think any virus can live in my bloodstream.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weatherkiss: Drinking fish tank cleaner still ok?


Sure.  If you've donated $7,114.40 to Democrats and Democratic causes in the last 4 years, while claiming you trusted Trump's advice.

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/ind​i​vidual-contributions/?max_date=12%2F31​%2F2020

This article names her:

https://wcfcourier.com/news/local/cri​m​e-and-courts/arizona-chloroquine-death​-was-ex-waterloo-man/article_da2017f3-​6f22-508f-b076-4cc167f12416.html

So plug her name into the FEC link and you'll see all those donations.

This is who she donated all that money to:

HILLARY FOR AMERICA
DCCC
DSCC
EMILY'S LIST
ACTBLUE
BETO FOR TEXAS
314 ACTION FUND

Call me skeptical that she trusted Donald Trump.
 
