(WRCB)   Headline: Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe. Article: Nothing is explained   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
9
136 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 12:19 PM (18 minutes ago)



King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?

The headline only says that doctors explain how to stay safe. It doesn't promise that the article has the doctors' explanation.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link to an actual article.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What strange times we live in, when "don't go to the gym" might be the healthiest advice
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The key is to not breathe while exercising."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can somebody recap? I gotta be somewhere in 26 minutes.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Don't go"?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll explain it with a picture:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Panting and heavy breathing?

We already had an article about sex hookups.
 
