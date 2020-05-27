 Skip to content
Florida angles to host pro sports, political conventions, possibly acute outbreaks of disease
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go for it. Host the Republican convention and all the obsessive sports fans dumb enough to go along with it. In the middle of an outbreak, right as Hurricane season commences. God is so totally on your side, after all, so nothing could possibly go wrong.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gov. Ron DeSantis is definitely not on the side of the angles here.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: Gov. Ron DeSantis is definitely not on the side of the angles here.


So you'd say he's being obtuse?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whoa. The Trop has people in it. Was that like for a Bieber concert?
 
wee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as they don't infect other people who played no part in their moronic decision to gather in crowds, I'm totally fine with culling the herd a little.

The world really doesn't have much need for anyone who would attend a sports game or a convention right now.  Aside from a disease vector, I mean.
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this, as long as every attendee quarantines in Florida for two weeks before coming back (including flight crews.) That's how you fill those hotels back up!
 
wee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: toraque: Gov. Ron DeSantis is definitely not on the side of the angles here.

So you'd say he's being obtuse?


He's acutely aware of the typo.
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wee: Outshined_One: toraque: Gov. Ron DeSantis is definitely not on the side of the angles here.

So you'd say he's being obtuse?

He's acutely aware of the typo.


Are you being straight with me here?
 
