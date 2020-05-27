 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Detectives are searching for a man who they allege broke into a high school and did $100,000 in damages. He was described as wearing his birthday suit and headphones   (nypost.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really appears to be wearing a back shirt here.

Does he have some weird skin condition?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the pic. WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They don't have alarms?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They don't have alarms?


I believe that the alarms are on lockdown, like the rest of us.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
22 hours???
I'd look for the local dropout with past meth convictions.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: He really appears to be wearing a back shirt here.

Does he have some weird skin condition?


I think you mean "black shirt," but the article says nothing about the guy being naked, contrary to the headline.  You see, this is why we should all wear masks, so as not to be identified from a camera.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is he really naked if he's wearing headphones?
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did the isotopes win the world series?  Man, that sniper at the all-star game was a mixed blessing.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Am I the only one imagining him popping his headphones on and kind of Florida-ly wreaking havoc like the opening scene to the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nurglitch: Is he really naked if he's wearing headphones?


He may have been wearing a watch too.
 
