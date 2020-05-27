 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Anti-Semitic crime rises in Germany from the far right. History may not repeat, but it's sure got a beat you can goose step to   (abcnews.go.com)
24
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's past time the government stomped a boot into the face of the right wing.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why antifa exists.

https://thenewinquiry.com/from-autono​m​en-to-antifa/
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't compromise with rightwingers. No mercy this time, coonts.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, racism from the right wing? This is my surprised face.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only does it got a beat but also some sick rhymes.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been assured they're actually left wing. Nationalist SOCIALIST.

/Quod erat derpostratum
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plaza.harmonix.ne.jpView Full Size
 
canary_on_a_landmine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I've been assured they're actually left wing. Nationalist SOCIALIST.

/Quod erat derpostratum


Nazis believe they have the Reich Stuff.

/shows himself out
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they not punch their Nazis in Germany? They should try punching them.

/And remember kids, if the Nazi's still breathing after you punch it, your work ain't done.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have been reliably told in all the Israel threads that Jews are fascist. So what's the problem?
 
canary_on_a_landmine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I have been reliably told in all the Israel threads that Jews are fascist. So what's the problem?


Really?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849, but the majority of politically motivated crimes were from the extreme right, with 22,342 cases and an increase of 9.4%.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Which side wore masks though?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849


Fighting fascist filth isn't a crime, it's a civic duty.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I have been reliably told in all the Israel threads that Jews are fascist. So what's the problem?


We have reliably been told by tiresome derpers that criticism of authoritarian right-wing Israelis is anti-Semitism.

Thanks for carrying on the ignorant traditions of your people.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849, but the majority of politically motivated crimes were from the extreme right, with 22,342 cases and an increase of 9.4%.


'Extreme left' - Y'ALL MOTHERFARKERS GUNNA GET FREE HEALTHCARE BECAUSE I CARE ABOUT YOU NO MATTER WHAT!

Clearly history's greatest threat to mankind.

Also, what's the breakdown on those numbers? I feel like we're probably lumping 'public indecency' with 'actual nazi runs someone over to death'. Not really a fair trade here.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Overall, politically-motivated crimes were up 14.2% in 2019 over the previous year, which is the second highest level since authorities began tracking such crimes in 2001, Seehofer told reporters in Berlin. Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849... "
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849

Fighting fascist filth isn't a crime, it's a civic duty.


Those aren't crimes committed against the right wing, there's plenty of anti-semitics  on the left in Europe.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Weird Hal: BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849

Fighting fascist filth isn't a crime, it's a civic duty.

Those aren't crimes committed against the right wing, there's plenty of anti-semitics  on the left in Europe.


You sure? It says politically motivated.  Punching fascists is politically motivated.

Alien Robot:

"Overall, politically-motivated crimes were up 14.2% in 2019 over the previous year, which is the second highest level since authorities began tracking such crimes in 2001, Seehofer told reporters in Berlin. Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849... "

How many of those "crimes" were punching rightwing filth?  Because that isn't condemnable, it's commendable.
 
canary_on_a_landmine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: zimbomba67: Weird Hal: BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849

Fighting fascist filth isn't a crime, it's a civic duty.

Those aren't crimes committed against the right wing, there's plenty of anti-semitics  on the left in Europe.

You sure? It says politically motivated.  Punching fascists is politically motivated.

Alien Robot:

"Overall, politically-motivated crimes were up 14.2% in 2019 over the previous year, which is the second highest level since authorities began tracking such crimes in 2001, Seehofer told reporters in Berlin. Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849... "

How many of those "crimes" were punching rightwing filth?  Because that isn't condemnable, it's commendable.


TIL self defense is a bad thing.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849, but the majority of politically motivated crimes were from the extreme right, with 22,342 cases and an increase of 9.4%.

'Extreme left' - Y'ALL MOTHERFARKERS GUNNA GET FREE HEALTHCARE BECAUSE I CARE ABOUT YOU NO MATTER WHAT!

Clearly history's greatest threat to mankind.

Also, what's the breakdown on those numbers? I feel like we're probably lumping 'public indecency' with 'actual nazi runs someone over to death'. Not really a fair trade here.


The US political spectrum is shifted very heavily rightward compared to the rest of the world. The American 'far left' would be considered centrist in Europe. The American 'far left' just has strange ideas about language policing and wants to make sure everyone has health care.

The German far left includes the kind of people who think Stalin no bad ideas.

The furthest right, but electable, party in Germany is to the left of Donald Trump.

The German far right think Hitler had no bad ideas.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: zimbomba67: Weird Hal: BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849

Fighting fascist filth isn't a crime, it's a civic duty.

Those aren't crimes committed against the right wing, there's plenty of anti-semitics  on the left in Europe.

You sure? It says politically motivated.  Punching fascists is politically motivated.

Alien Robot:

"Overall, politically-motivated crimes were up 14.2% in 2019 over the previous year, which is the second highest level since authorities began tracking such crimes in 2001, Seehofer told reporters in Berlin. Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849... "
How many of those "crimes" were punching rightwing filth?  Because that isn't condemnable, it's commendable.


Do a bit of research, it might open your eyes (I doubt it) https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/04/wo​r​ld/europe/antisemitism-europe-united-s​tates.html
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Let's see how thoroughly the other side is ignored.

Crimes by the extreme left rose the most, increasing 23.7% to 9,849, but the majority of politically motivated crimes were from the extreme right, with 22,342 cases and an increase of 9.4%.


Also,

Nearly 40% of all political crimes were classified as "propaganda crimes" - such as displaying banned symbols like the swastika. Violent crime dropped 15.9% to 2,832 cases.

Because spray-painting Nazi graffiti is the same thing as running people down in a street market.
 
