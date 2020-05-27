 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Woman, brother okay after seeing a turtle   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, English-language films, Latonya Lark, Automobile, Police, Reptile, Georgia, Constable, Police officer  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 2:59 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like they really need to brush up on their Mario Kart skills.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHEN TURTLES ATTACK!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God as my witness, I thought turtles could fly.
 
shaggai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
celebsiren.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment where it later died from its injuries, the news outlet reported.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they make it through the Swamps of Sadness OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: [celebsiren.com image 850x850]


Those Kentucky Softshelled turtles are dangerous
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poor tortise.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Walk for your lives!
 
JNowe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a WWI hand grenade.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [celebsiren.com image 850x850]


I'm generally a fan of turtles...just not THAT turtle.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Sounds like they really need to brush up on their Mario Kart skills.


I didn't realize the crappy mobile game was going the augmented reality route.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lesson learned, don't fark with Mitch. Any other person and it would have been a horse head on bed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw a turtle (unfortunately so old that the image links are broken).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he loved. Hurtling, turtling through the air, smashing into things, and freaking out people.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Even the police officer said if that glass wasn't as thick as it was and I didn't slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would've been disastrous," Lark said.


Yes, cops are well known for the background in physics
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: "Even the police officer said if that glass wasn't as thick as it was and I didn't slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would've been disastrous," Lark said.


Yes, cops are well known for the background in physics


Frowns on you. On you hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Archdeacon Vorbis unavailable for comment.

/holy horns
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Curse you, Shredder!!!
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
W59.22
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poor little turtle.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor:

And a turtle saw a man
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.